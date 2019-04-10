Editors' Choice: Travel & Golf Services3 hours ago

Best Golf Club Shipper

According to the National Golf Foundation, in 2017 more than eight million people took a trip in which they stayed at least one night en route to a round of golf. And across every industry, consumers have a louder voice than ever, demanding that service-industry companies deliver convenience. Since its founding in 2011, Ship Sticks has established itself as the leader in shipping golf clubs. Its service ($40 to $65 for one-way ground shipping through UPS or FedEx) is an affordable and convenient alternative to checking your clubs at the airline luggage counter. The best part of Ship Sticks’ service is that the company works directly with golf courses to ensure your clubs arrive where they need to go. Especially at bigger golf resorts, shops are used to receiving packages with clubs shipped by the company. The moment you see your clubs at the golf course, you realize how much you dread lugging them through an airport and into a rental car.

The experience of a quality club-shipping service, like Ship Sticks or its rival club-shipping service, Luggage Forward, is worth the extra bucks. Ship Sticks will track your bag and expedite the shipment if an on-time arrival appears in jeopardy.

Ship Sticks, $40 to $65 for one-way standard ground shipping
MORE INFORMATION

Trending Now
Related
Best In GolfBest Cruise Lines - Golf Digest
Best In GolfBest Golf Tour Operators - Golf Digest
Best In GolfBest Rewards Program for Golfers - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection