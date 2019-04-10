Best Golf Club Shipper

According to the National Golf Foundation, in 2017 more than eight million people took a trip in which they stayed at least one night en route to a round of golf. And across every industry, consumers have a louder voice than ever, demanding that service-industry companies deliver convenience. Since its founding in 2011, Ship Sticks has established itself as the leader in shipping golf clubs. Its service ($40 to $65 for one-way ground shipping through UPS or FedEx) is an affordable and convenient alternative to checking your clubs at the airline luggage counter. The best part of Ship Sticks’ service is that the company works directly with golf courses to ensure your clubs arrive where they need to go. Especially at bigger golf resorts, shops are used to receiving packages with clubs shipped by the company. The moment you see your clubs at the golf course, you realize how much you dread lugging them through an airport and into a rental car.

The experience of a quality club-shipping service, like Ship Sticks or its rival club-shipping service, Luggage Forward, is worth the extra bucks. Ship Sticks will track your bag and expedite the shipment if an on-time arrival appears in jeopardy.

Ship Sticks, $40 to $65 for one-way standard ground shipping

