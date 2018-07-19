Best deals for golfers at 2018 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom is notorious for big, value-packed sales. Expect big deals on things you actually need during this year's 2018 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. While sales are not exclusive to golfers, there are a ton of discounts on your favorite on-course brands. It's a great time to switch out those ratty golf shorts or stock up on quarter-zips for cold-weather golf. While you're at it, refresh some of those off-course pieces slumping in your closet as well. If you have a Nordstrom card, you get early access to deals. The sale goes public on Friday and the price slashing continues through August 5. The sales are endless so we scoured the site to find the best deals.

Lacoste ‘White Croc’ Regular Fit Piqué Polo

A Lacoste golf shirt should be a staple in every golfer's closet. It looks great on the course, at dinner, and is perfect for layering. This bright blue pairs easily and is a comfortable 100 percent cotton.

BUY NOW: $64.90 (was $98)

TravisMathew 'Palladium' Performance Stretch Heathered Golf Shorts

Heathered colorways are trending right now. There are a ton of iterations in every color imaginable, but these sky blue shorts from TravisMathew are a top selection. They're designed for golf with a stretchy-knit construction and will fall just above the knee. These shorts are a great way to add color to your ensemble without going too bright.

BUY NOW: $56.90 (was $84.95)

Bonobos Slim Fit Stretch Chinos

Bonobos pants are worth the full price, but it doesn't hurt to save a little cash when they go on sale. These summer pants are versatile, stylish and have just enough stretch to get in a round or two. Don't be afraid of the slim fit label, the designers at Bonobos made sure to keep things comfortable through the seat and thigh before tapering them slightly at the bottom.

BUY NOW: $64.90 (Was $98)

Salvatore Ferragamo Reversible Leather Belt

You'll notice the difference when you put on this Italian-crafted leather belt. It looks and feels like luxury and the utility of having a brown and black belt in one is enormous. Pro Tip: When ordering this belt select one size larger than your typical pant size to ensure a proper fit.

BUY NOW: $295.90 (was $395)

Ted Baker London Pickal Trim Fit Print Polo

If you haven't heard by now, Ted Baker makes excellent golf clothes. Case in point, this cotton shirt with a fun micro-pattern. The collar and cuff striped trim adds a little retro style that will play well off the course, too. Note that the fit is considered 'extra slim' so be wary when selecting your size, it is suggested to order up a size in this shirt.

BUY NOW: $75.90 (was $115)

Vineyard Vines New Lindenhurst Quarter Zip Pullover

This pop of color will remain stylish through all the seasons. The blue is light and summery, but icy enough to transition into winter style with ease. The pima-cotton is ultra-comfortable and the stand collar will add warmth on cooler days.

BUY NOW: $85.90 (was $115)

More great deals:

Lab Series Skincare for Men Daily Moisture Defense Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 15

BUY NOW: $34 (was $52)

BOSS Place Slim Fit Space Dyed Polo

BUY NOW: $78.90 (was $118)

Zella Women’s Taryn Mélange Jogger Pants

BUY NOW: $49.90 (was $75)

Herschel Supply Co. Little America - Chambray Backpack

BUY NOW: $66.90 (was $100)

Peter Millar 'Salem' Flat Front Performance Shorts

BUY NOW: $55.90 (Was $85)

Marshall MID Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

BUY NOW: $149.90 (was $199)

Ted Baker London Ted's Grooming Room Travel Trio

BUY NOW: $40 (was $50)

Adidas Women’s No-Show Socks

BUY NOW: $12.90 (Was $20)

Tumi Alpha 2 22-Inch Continental Wheeled Carry-on

BUY NOW: $449.90 (Was $675)

Beyond Yoga Women's 'Cozy' Convertible Fleece Pullover

BUY NOW: $87.90 (was $132)

Hurley Dri-FIT Shorts

BUY NOW: $39.90 (was $60)

Kiehl's Fuel Your Adventure Set

BUY NOW: $35