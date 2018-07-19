Best deals for golfers at 2018 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom is notorious for big, value-packed sales. Expect big deals on things you actually need during this year's 2018 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. While sales are not exclusive to golfers, there are a ton of discounts on your favorite on-course brands. It's a great time to switch out those ratty golf shorts or stock up on quarter-zips for cold-weather golf. While you're at it, refresh some of those off-course pieces slumping in your closet as well. If you have a Nordstrom card, you get early access to deals. The sale goes public on Friday and the price slashing continues through August 5. The sales are endless so we scoured the site to find the best deals.
Lacoste ‘White Croc’ Regular Fit Piqué Polo
A Lacoste golf shirt should be a staple in every golfer's closet. It looks great on the course, at dinner, and is perfect for layering. This bright blue pairs easily and is a comfortable 100 percent cotton.
TravisMathew 'Palladium' Performance Stretch Heathered Golf Shorts
Heathered colorways are trending right now. There are a ton of iterations in every color imaginable, but these sky blue shorts from TravisMathew are a top selection. They're designed for golf with a stretchy-knit construction and will fall just above the knee. These shorts are a great way to add color to your ensemble without going too bright.
Bonobos Slim Fit Stretch Chinos
Bonobos pants are worth the full price, but it doesn't hurt to save a little cash when they go on sale. These summer pants are versatile, stylish and have just enough stretch to get in a round or two. Don't be afraid of the slim fit label, the designers at Bonobos made sure to keep things comfortable through the seat and thigh before tapering them slightly at the bottom.
Salvatore Ferragamo Reversible Leather Belt
You'll notice the difference when you put on this Italian-crafted leather belt. It looks and feels like luxury and the utility of having a brown and black belt in one is enormous. Pro Tip: When ordering this belt select one size larger than your typical pant size to ensure a proper fit.
Ted Baker London Pickal Trim Fit Print Polo
If you haven't heard by now, Ted Baker makes excellent golf clothes. Case in point, this cotton shirt with a fun micro-pattern. The collar and cuff striped trim adds a little retro style that will play well off the course, too. Note that the fit is considered 'extra slim' so be wary when selecting your size, it is suggested to order up a size in this shirt.
Vineyard Vines New Lindenhurst Quarter Zip Pullover
This pop of color will remain stylish through all the seasons. The blue is light and summery, but icy enough to transition into winter style with ease. The pima-cotton is ultra-comfortable and the stand collar will add warmth on cooler days.
More great deals:
Lab Series Skincare for Men Daily Moisture Defense Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 15
BOSS Place Slim Fit Space Dyed Polo
Zella Women’s Taryn Mélange Jogger Pants
Herschel Supply Co. Little America - Chambray Backpack
Peter Millar 'Salem' Flat Front Performance Shorts
Marshall MID Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Ted Baker London Ted's Grooming Room Travel Trio
Tumi Alpha 2 22-Inch Continental Wheeled Carry-on
Beyond Yoga Women's 'Cozy' Convertible Fleece Pullover
Kiehl's Fuel Your Adventure Set