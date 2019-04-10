Best Cruise Lines

Editors' Choice: Travel & Golf Services3 hours ago

Whether it’s a week-long tour of the western Caribbean, a meandering journey down a canal in France’s famed region of Burgundy or a 14-day sail hopping from port to port along the Mediterranean, cruises are a great way to see a lot of destinations in a relatively short amount of time. We also find them to be a fun and effective way to transport golfers to a variety of exotic courses without the hassles associated with in-land travel (no more unpacking and packing each time you move). Several cruise-ship companies cater to golfers looking to float their way from course to course. This includes lines known for their mega-size “floating hotels” as well as companies that offer smaller yachts and even barges as the mode of transportation.

So how did we choose the best? We identified a number of things that would enhance a cruise for golfers and then checked to see which lines offered them. Things such as on-board golf simulators and/or putting greens were a bonus. Does the ship offer instruction from a qualified golf professional? How are golfing needs handled by on-board staff, including arranging for transportation from the dock to the first tee? Is there enough time at each port to truly enjoy an 18-hole experience? Not surprisingly, our main focus was on the golf itineraries. Where you play matters as much as how you got there.

Agents: Perry Golf
Barges: European Waterways
Small Ships: Silversea Cruises
Medium Ships: Crystal Cruises
Large ships: Norwegian Cruise Line
SeaDream

Yachts: SeaDream
