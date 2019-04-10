Best Apps For Golfers

The best apps make themselves indispensable right away. You wouldn’t think of deleting them from your phone. The Masters app is so good that it could earn a permanent place on your screen even though you’ll use it for only a week each year. You can watch the tournament action on a variety of feeds—from CBS’ main telecast to exclusive looks at holes around Amen Corner—and even curate your collection of highlight videos. It’s no wonder workplace productivity goes down in early April.

GolfLogix goes beyond the standard GPS-based hole guide to provide detailed 3-D terrain maps of the greens at 12,000 courses, making your smartphone a caddie with almost unlimited local knowledge. The app shows the line your putt will take based on the terrain and gives you an interface to record your stats to see where you’re going wrong (or right).

In Golf Clash, millions of players compete head-to-head for virtual cash, which you can use to upgrade your virtual equipment. And even if you don’t have time to go play in a real golf league, you can join up with a “clan” inside the app and compete against teams of same-level players around the world. You’ll have to drink the beer afterward by yourself.

Event: The Masters Tournament, free

Game: Golf Clash, free

Service: GolfLogix + Putt Line (free for GolfLogix and a free trial for Putt Line, which is $9.99 per month or $50 per year for the upgrade)

