Basketball star J.R. Smith hosts 11th Annual Charity Golf Classic

J.R. Smith posing with friends and family in front of the Genesis G90
J.R. Smith, second from left, posing with friends and family in front of the Genesis G90 hole-in-one prize at the 11th Annual J.R. Smith Charity Golf Classic.

August 17 was a picture-perfect day at Eagle Ridge Golf Club in Lakewood Township, N.J.—just the right setting for the 11th playing of Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith's Annual Charity Golf Classic. One hundred players (including former New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers star Jayson Williams, and Smith's friend and onetime fellow Cavalier Dahntay Jones) gathered for a fun-filled 18-hole scramble that brought in $50,000 for the J.R. Smith Youth Foundation and the Golf For Life Foundation.

Milo-Martin-Jr-and-Bryan-Martin.jpg

Father-son team Milo G. Martin Jr. and Bryan Martin won the 11th Annual J.R. Smith Charity Golf Classic and a trip to the Genesis Invitational at Streamsong in October.

The J.R. Smith Annual Charity Golf Classic is one of 34 amateur golf tournaments across America that are part of the Genesis Invitational series in 2017, which means players were treated to Genesis-sponsored experiences throughout the day, including a chance to win a brand-new Genesis G90 luxury sedan with a hole-in-one on the par-3 third hole. The father-son team of Milo G. Martin Jr. and Bryan Martin emerged victorious after shooting a 19-under 53 at Eagle Ridge, which earned them an all-expenses-paid trip to the Genesis Invitational at Florida's Streamsong Resort in October.

