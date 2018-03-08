Trending
LPGA

Barbie's new line of dolls includes Lorena Ochoa

By
3 hours ago
Lorena Ochoa Invitational Presented by Banamex and Jalisco - Round Three
Cioran CastanedaGUADALAJARA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 10: Lorena Ochoa of Mexico hits a shot on the eighth hole during the third round of the Lorena Ochoa Invitational Presented by Banamex and Jalisco at Guadalajara Country Club on November 10, 2012 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Cioran Castañeda/Getty Images)

In honor of International Women’s Day, Mattel has released a new line of Barbie dolls. But these aren’t your typical Barbies. Each is modeled after a specific woman, in order to give young girls real role models to look up to and aspire to be. Seven of the 14 new "Shero" dolls are athletes, and one of them is a golfer.

Yes, Lorena Ochoa, a 27-time LPGA winner and member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, is now a Barbie.

(Photo courtesy of Mattel.)

“I am very happy to be recognized by Barbie as an inspiration for lots of girls," Ochoa said of the honor in a statement via email. "This recognition is another reason to keep on showing that perseverance and love are key to accomplish whatever you set up as your goal. Thank you, Barbie.”

There is a lot of diversity in the list of 14 women whom have been chosen: from flimmaker Patty Jenkins, to ballerina Yuan Tan, to snowboarder Chloe Kim, the women come from around the world and have found success in many different venues.

“As a brand that inspires the limitless potential in girls, Barbie will be honoring its largest line up of role models timed to International Women’s Day [March 8] because we know that you can’t be what you can’t see,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barbie, in a press release. “Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie, and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything.”

Some of the dolls from the new line can be found on Barbie’s website, but Ochoa’s doll is not yet available for sale.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
It's a bird, it's a plane...

You can now (officially) own the world's first (actual) flying car

an hour ago
LPGA

Barbie's new line of dolls includes Lorena Ochoa

3 hours ago
Party Foul

Overturned semi-truck spills 60,000 pounds of Busch beer on Florida highway

3 hours ago
MLB

Cancel the HR Derby, because Aaron Judge is done with it

4 hours ago
NBA

Knicks reach new nadir after owner James Dolan performed on the Tonight Show

6 hours ago
Robot Apocalypse

Sounds like Amazon's Alexa needs an exorcism

6 hours ago
Freaks

Today in absurd NFL workouts: Alvin Kamara lifts weights while pulling a JEEP

7 hours ago
Rapography

Google Maps recognizes lone hero's campaign to rename island after Busta Rhymes

March 7, 2018
Pros—they're just like us!

How do you stop Justin Thomas? Take him to the dentist

March 7, 2018
The Sky Is Falling

Oh great, a rogue space station is set to crash back to earth in the next few weeks

March 7, 2018
Media

Peyton Manning might be coming to a TV network near you -- and he's going to get PAID

March 7, 2018
March Madness

Bill Murray is VERY ready for March Madness

March 7, 2018
For Real?

Meet the Selfie Bunny, the millennial chocolate that might well ruin Easter

March 7, 2018
March Madness

Wright State celebrates NCAA bid with teammate dealing with spinal cord injury

March 7, 2018
One Too Many

Someone get Allen Iverson a cup of coffee please

March 7, 2018
The Patriot Way

Patriots shaft linebackers coach with the ol' more work, no promotion treatment

March 6, 2018
Onions!

Bill Raftery's excuse for not joining Twitter is another reason why the man is a legend

March 6, 2018
Retirement Party

Let's take one last trip to the Ed Hochuli Gun Show

March 6, 2018
Related
Golf News & ToursYou know how Lydia Ko was going to lose her No. 1 w…
Golf News & ToursBrooke Henderson wins Meijer LPGA Classic by two ov…
Golf News & ToursAriya Jutanugarn defeats sister Moriya in Lorena Oc…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection