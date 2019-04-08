AUGUSTA, Ga. — Whether it was simply the novelty of seeing women play a competitive round at Augusta National for the first time or the chance to say they watched history in the making, more than a few fans took the time to take in the Saturday’s final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

According to report from The Nielsen Company, the NBC broadcast (Noon to 3 p.m. EDT) of Jennifer Kupcho’s win over Maria Fassi earned a .96 overnight rating, making it the highest-rated amateur golf telecast—men’s or women’s—in 16 years.

RELATED: The inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur ends with excited crowds, a humble champ and a bright future

You have to go back to the final match of the 2003 U.S. Amateur Championship at Oakmont, where Nick Flannigan outlasted Casey Wittenberg in 37 holes and earned a 1.36 overnight rating, to see an amateur event attract so many eyeballs.

The ANAW final round was also the highest overnight rating for a women’s golf telecast since the final round of the 2016 U.S. Women’s Open on FOX, which earned a .98 rating at CordeValle Resort in California.

Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS