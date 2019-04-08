Television2 hours ago

Augusta National Women's Amateur earns highest overnight TV rating for a women's golf event since 2016

By
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Kevin C. CoxAUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Maria Fassi (R) of Mexico and Jennifer Kupcho of the United States react on the 18th green during the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Whether it was simply the novelty of seeing women play a competitive round at Augusta National for the first time or the chance to say they watched history in the making, more than a few fans took the time to take in the Saturday’s final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

According to report from The Nielsen Company, the NBC broadcast (Noon to 3 p.m. EDT) of Jennifer Kupcho’s win over Maria Fassi earned a .96 overnight rating, making it the highest-rated amateur golf telecast—men’s or women’s—in 16 years.

RELATED: The inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur ends with excited crowds, a humble champ and a bright future

You have to go back to the final match of the 2003 U.S. Amateur Championship at Oakmont, where Nick Flannigan outlasted Casey Wittenberg in 37 holes and earned a 1.36 overnight rating, to see an amateur event attract so many eyeballs.

The ANAW final round was also the highest overnight rating for a women’s golf telecast since the final round of the 2016 U.S. Women’s Open on FOX, which earned a .98 rating at CordeValle Resort in California.

Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursAnticipation builds for the inaugural Augusta Natio…
Golf News & ToursWorld No. 1 Jennifer Kupcho leads by one as players…
Golf News & ToursJennifer Kupcho made winning look easy at Augusta N…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection