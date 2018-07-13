Augusta National to continue massive land grab with purchase of Publix shopping center, according to report

In 2015, Golf Digest reported Augusta National Golf Club had spent about $55 million on surrounding real estate in the previous 15 years. It appears the club is close to doubling that figure in just the three-plus years since.

On Thursday, the Augusta Chronicle reported WSQ, a limited liability corporation affiliated with the Masters venue, will add to the recent land grab thanks to an agreement to purchase the nearby Publix shopping center. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the sale of the 14-acre property is to go into effect by October.

In February, the Augusta Chronicle also reported that WSQ LLC acquired a 28-acre strip mall for $20 million. That's in addition to an area Pep Boys and a music store the club gobbled up for a reported combined $12.25 million in 2016 and 2017.

According to the Augusta Chronicle:

Commercial property has sold briskly on Washington Road west of the Augusta National Golf Club, which has acquired virtually all available tracts between the former Berckmans Road and the realigned Berckmans Road during the past several years through corporate affiliates, such as Berckman Residential Properties LLC and BCRE Investments LLC.

Only three non-Augusta National owned properties front the southside of Washington Road between the club and the realigned Berckmans Road: the Walgreen’s drug store at 2744 Washington Road, the Wendy’s at 2738 Washington Road, and the next-door Olive Garden restaurant at 2736 Washington Road.

Augusta National has also been rumored to have purchased land behind its 12th and 13th holes from neighboring Augusta Country Club . Although no changes have been made yet to those iconic holes, Golf Channel reported earlier this week that the club did lengthen the par-4 5th hole by 30 yards .

Augusta National has a reputation for finishing projects quickly, including a stunning new media center that opened in 2017 . But this latest land grab not taking place until October will make it tricky to add a 1st hole tee box on the other side of Washington Road. We're kidding. We think.

