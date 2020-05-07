Giving Back25 minutes ago

Augusta National donates 2,000 pounds of food, 50,000 bags of potato chips to food bank

When Augusta National officials postponed the Masters from April to November, they were well into preparations for the tournament’s traditional spring date. This included obtaining food that would be sold in concession stands around the golf course. While some things could hold until the fall, others couldn’t wait.

Enter the Golden Harvest Food Bank, an Augusta, Ga.-area organization attempting to help individuals across 25 counties who are reeling from the pandemic and in need of food.

On Wednesday, Augusta National donated 2,000 pounds of produce, bread and daily items and 50,000 bags of potato chips in Masters Tournament packaging. In turn, Golden Harvest is using the items to help round out the roughly 300 lunches the organization gives out daily its Master’s Table Soup Kitchen in downtown Augusta.

“It’s particularly encouraging to see the Augusta National, their creativity with their resources, and using the concession items from the postponed Masters Tournament to give to us and to pass on to those that we serve,” Amy Breitmann, Golden Harvest executive director, told the Augusta Chronicle. “It really is such a special tradition and to give some of those people that we serve some of that experience is really priceless.”

In addition to the food, Augusta National has contributed financially to the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, according to Golden Harvest, that will provide nearly 200,000 meals for families struggling with hunger.

