Trending
Gambling

Attention degenerate gamblers: You can already wager on some Super Bowl prop bets!

By
2 hours ago
Super Bowl LII Proposition Bets At The Westgate Las Vegas Race & Sports SuperBook
Ethan MillerSome of the more than 400 proposition bets for last year's Super Bowl LI between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

The Super Bowl is less than a month away, which means it's nearly time to start planning your big party. Just remember, you can never have too much chili. There is no better leftover during the month of February. But before you do any cooking, you might be interested in shopping around some of the Super Bowl LIII prop bets that are already available. Yep, already available.

Of course, they don't involve a specific team since eight remain in what seems like one of the most wide-open NFL Playoffs in recent memory. But that doesn't make them any less fun. Available on Bovada and compiled by The Action Network, here's a look at what's out there along with our best bets.

Commercial props

Which commercial will appear first? Coke or variants -170, Pepsi or variants +130
Which commercial will appear first? Bud Light +120, Michelob Ultra +150, Budweiser +250, Busch +1500
How many commercials will run during the Super Bowl? Over/under 96

Best bet: Take the over on commercials. Have you seen how long video reviews have been taking?!

RELATED: The best Super Bowl commercial every year since 1998

Halftime props

Will Adam Levine be wearing a hat at the start of the halftime show? Yes -155, No +115
How many songs will be played during the halftime show? Over/under 7.5
Will Christina Aguilera make an appearance during the halftime show? Yes +200, No -300

Best bet: Wait, Maroon 5 is performing at halftime? Really? Sigh. Let's go with the under on number of songs. Admittedly, we're just betting with our heart on this one.

Game props

Will any player be ejected for throwing a punch or fighting: Yes +700, No -1600
Will either team not punt during the game? Yes +1000, No -5000
Will either kicker hit the upright or crossbar on a missed field goal or extra point attempt? Yes +375, No -650
Will a non-QB throw a touchdown? Yes +500, No -900

Best bet: Since Cody Parkey won't be kicking in the game, we like that "No" on a missed kick off the post. If you're not a Bears fan, you know it actually doesn't happen that much.

Miscellaneous props

Will the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open for kickoff: Yes -280, No+185
Will the Chick-fil-A franchise in Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open on Super Bowl Sunday? Yes +1000, No -5000
Will the Super Bowl winning team visit the White House? Yes -140, No +100
Will Donald Trump attend the game? Yes +459, No -700
Will any player take a knee during the national anthem? Yes +400, No -700
Will a fan run onto the field during the game? Yes +900, No -3500

Best bet: First off, are they really going to have dead space at Chik-fil-A or is the NFL turning that into some sort of extra luxury box for the day to make a few more bucks? Anyway, we'd go with the fan running onto the field. Best value bet on the board.

At least, for the time being. Again, we've got more than three weeks until the big game, so please, pace yourself.

RELATED: The 9 cruelest ricochets in sports history

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Gambling

Attention degenerate gamblers: You can already wager on some Super Bowl prop bets!

2 hours ago
Feats of strength

You won't believe how long it took a Ryder Cup player to make his first hole-in-one (Or where...

3 hours ago
Interesting sponsors

Jason Dufner will wear hats that say "DUDE" after finding fitting endorsement deal

5 hours ago
The Kids Are Alright

Holly Sonders and new Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury are now internet official

5 hours ago
Viral Video

This is it, the greatest home run in the history of baseball

7 hours ago
Always Be Gaming

Kansas City news copter outs people playing Mario Kart on Kauffman Stadium scoreboard

7 hours ago
Quotable

Patton Kizzire compares his first round playing with Tiger Woods to a "first date"

7 hours ago
Call 1-800-GAMBLER

It should be illegal to lose a bet like many lost Kentucky -13.5 on this stupid buzzer beater

9 hours ago
Frequent Flyer Miles

The cheapest golf trips you can score with JetBlue's Big Winter Sale

January 8, 2019
The Grind

Golf’s controversial new rule, a pair of tour pro marriage proposals, and a petition you need...

January 8, 2019
Rough Night

Justin Thomas lost his mind on Twitter as Alabama got drilled in the National Championship...

January 8, 2019
Vigilante Justice

UFC fighter Polyana Viana beats robber to pulp, puts him in chokehold until police arrive

January 7, 2019
Bounced Out

The 9 cruelest ricochets in sports history

January 7, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Don't let your child grow up to be an NFL kicker

January 7, 2019
Sentry Tournament of Champions

Golf Channel's Jim Mackay on how Phil Mickelson's superstition changed numbers

January 6, 2019
Oops

Uber driver picks up Melvin Gordon, talks football with Melvin Gordon, has no idea it's Melvin...

January 5, 2019
Keep Your Eyes Peeled

Davis Love III offers free BBQ (among other things) for help recovering son's stolen truck

January 5, 2019
Say What Now?

Switzerland coach Christian Wohlwend outdid himself with this hilariously questionable quote

January 5, 2019
Related
The LoopSportsbook takes down "Dilly Dilly" Super Bowl prop…
The LoopWhy there's a really, really good chance a Yankee w…
The LoopSportsbook offers most ridiculous odds ever on NFL …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection