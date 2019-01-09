Attention degenerate gamblers: You can already wager on some Super Bowl prop bets!

The Super Bowl is less than a month away, which means it's nearly time to start planning your big party. Just remember, you can never have too much chili. There is no better leftover during the month of February. But before you do any cooking, you might be interested in shopping around some of the Super Bowl LIII prop bets that are already available. Yep, already available.

Of course, they don't involve a specific team since eight remain in what seems like one of the most wide-open NFL Playoffs in recent memory. But that doesn't make them any less fun. Available on Bovada and compiled by The Action Network , here's a look at what's out there along with our best bets.

Commercial props

Which commercial will appear first? Coke or variants -170, Pepsi or variants +130

Which commercial will appear first? Bud Light +120, Michelob Ultra +150, Budweiser +250, Busch +1500

How many commercials will run during the Super Bowl? Over/under 96

Best bet: Take the over on commercials. Have you seen how long video reviews have been taking?!

Halftime props

Will Adam Levine be wearing a hat at the start of the halftime show? Yes -155, No +115

How many songs will be played during the halftime show? Over/under 7.5

Will Christina Aguilera make an appearance during the halftime show? Yes +200, No -300

Best bet: Wait, Maroon 5 is performing at halftime? Really? Sigh. Let's go with the under on number of songs. Admittedly, we're just betting with our heart on this one.

Game props

Will any player be ejected for throwing a punch or fighting: Yes +700, No -1600

Will either team not punt during the game? Yes +1000, No -5000

Will either kicker hit the upright or crossbar on a missed field goal or extra point attempt? Yes +375, No -650

Will a non-QB throw a touchdown? Yes +500, No -900

Best bet: Since Cody Parkey won't be kicking in the game , we like that "No" on a missed kick off the post. If you're not a Bears fan, you know it actually doesn't happen that much.

Miscellaneous props

Will the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open for kickoff: Yes -280, No+185

Will the Chick-fil-A franchise in Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open on Super Bowl Sunday? Yes +1000, No -5000

Will the Super Bowl winning team visit the White House? Yes -140, No +100

Will Donald Trump attend the game? Yes +459, No -700

Will any player take a knee during the national anthem? Yes +400, No -700

Will a fan run onto the field during the game? Yes +900, No -3500

Best bet: First off, are they really going to have dead space at Chik-fil-A or is the NFL turning that into some sort of extra luxury box for the day to make a few more bucks? Anyway, we'd go with the fan running onto the field. Best value bet on the board.

At least, for the time being. Again, we've got more than three weeks until the big game, so please, pace yourself.

