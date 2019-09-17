Golf Digest Podcast3 hours ago

Are Suzann Pettersen and Juli Inkster really walking away after that incredible Solheim Cup?

The 2019 Solheim Cup will ultimately be remembered for Suzann Pettersen's walk-off putt that gave Europe a thrilling victory over the U.S. at Gleneagles. But it also brought to a close the end of two extremely successful careers.

Pettersen surprised many moments after her 18th-hole heroics by announcing her retirement from professional golf. What a way to go out. On the flip side, Juli Inkster left Scotland as a tough-luck loser in her third and final stint as Team USA captain. But with both of these golf luminaries still obviously having so much left to give, are they really done?

Golf Digest's Keely Levins, who was in Scotland all week covering the event, hopped on the podcast after hopping back across the pond to discuss what we can expect from Pettersen and Inkster going forward. We also recap the Sunday drama, Lexi Thompson's tough week, and Danielle Kang's "controversial" comments. Plus, Alex Myers and Stephen Hennessey break down Joaquin Niemann's breakthrough PGA Tour win, debate a new PGA Tour rule, and celebrate a big bet. Please have a listen:

