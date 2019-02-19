Arccos Caddie's new Link now lets stat-tracking, course strategy to work without your phone in your pocket

Arccos Caddie, the GPS sensor-driven stat tracking app, has continued its push to make golfers smarter about their games through the use of Big Data, high-tech software and artificial intelligence . Now, it’s making getting smarter more convenient, too.

Arccos Link is the latest device in the company’s suite of game analysis tools, freeing golfers from having to carry their smartphones with them while they play. Arccos Link, which is barely bigger than a Zippo lighter, clips to your belt or pocket and weighs less than an ounce. Arccos Link, which has a battery life of approximately 10 hours, acts as a repeater, transferring the data from the Arccos grip sensors to your phone. The Arccos Link measures 2.25 inches by 1.75 inches by 0.75 inches.

“For the player who wants to keep their phone in their cart, their bag or even their locker while still automatically capturing all their on-course performance data, this is the ideal solution,” said Jack Brown, senior vice president of product and software. “It’s incredibly simple to use and communicates seamlessly with a player’s phone during or after a round.”

Arccos Link works with the second generation Arccos sensors, including Arccos 360, Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors, Arccos Caddie Smart Grips, and Cobra Connect. Arccos Caddie works with any iPhone- or Android-compatible device. It charges with a standard micro-USB cable.

Arccos Link is not the only enhancement to the line. New elements to the app include the ability to set an exact pin location on the green based on crowd-sourced information. Also, for those with an iPhone, the Arccos Caddie app now allows users to ask Siri for a club recommendation. The app also features enhanced green features for more exact information on putting data. These join the expanded features that calculate various elements to provide users with strategic "plays like" distances , which is a number based on wind speed, wind direction and elevation change. As well, the A.I.-driven caddie presents optimal and alternative strategies along with the predicted number of strokes the user might expect to score.

Arccos Link is available at a special pre-order price of $60 now. It’s expected at retail later this spring at a price of $80.