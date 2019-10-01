Trending
Andy Reid once eating a 40-ounce steak in 19 minutes is the least surprising news of the day

By
an hour ago

If this whole NFL thing doesn't work out for Andy Reid, it sounds like he has a future in competitive eating. Football fans learned a lot more about the Kansas City Chiefs coach on Tuesday with ESPN's fantastic collection of Andy anecdotes from those who know him best. But one story involving a steak stood out. A giant steak.

In a scene reminiscent of John Candy polishing off a 96-ounce steak in "The Great Outdoors," Reid successfully finished his own chow challenge when starting out as an assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Here's how his co-worker at the time, Steve Mariucci, tells it:

Holmgren threw us in the same office, which was more like a closet. So yeah, you get to know someone really well. But it was fun. We started from the bottom like you're supposed to. We coached against each other in T-ball. And we ate. We ate, man. One night we were at the Prime Quarter and we both order a giant 40-ounce steak. This thing is huge. The girl comes out and tells us if we eat this thing in under an hour you get your picture on the wall and a chef's hat and all that. Andy finished his in 19 minutes. I ate mine in 30. Our picture is still on the wall there.

So again, Andy Reid eating a 40-ounce steak in 19 minutes? Not surprising. Have you seen the famous clip of him as a 13-year-old in the 1971 Punt, Pass, and Kick competition? The dude was probably putting down 40-ounce steaks for breakfast every morning.

But Mariucci putting one down in 30? Now that's impressive.

And now here's the movie scene referenced before because it's a classic.

RIP John Candy. And we'd pay good money to see the old 49ers coaches take down the old 96er.

