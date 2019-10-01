Andy Reid once eating a 40-ounce steak in 19 minutes is the least surprising news of the day

If this whole NFL thing doesn't work out for Andy Reid, it sounds like he has a future in competitive eating. Football fans learned a lot more about the Kansas City Chiefs coach on Tuesday with ESPN's fantastic collection of Andy anecdotes from those who know him best. But one story involving a steak stood out. A giant steak.

In a scene reminiscent of John Candy polishing off a 96-ounce steak in "The Great Outdoors," Reid successfully finished his own chow challenge when starting out as an assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Here's how his co-worker at the time, Steve Mariucci, tells it:

Holmgren threw us in the same office, which was more like a closet. So yeah, you get to know someone really well. But it was fun. We started from the bottom like you're supposed to. We coached against each other in T-ball. And we ate. We ate, man. One night we were at the Prime Quarter and we both order a giant 40-ounce steak. This thing is huge. The girl comes out and tells us if we eat this thing in under an hour you get your picture on the wall and a chef's hat and all that. Andy finished his in 19 minutes. I ate mine in 30. Our picture is still on the wall there.

So again, Andy Reid eating a 40-ounce steak in 19 minutes? Not surprising. Have you seen the famous clip of him as a 13-year-old in the 1971 Punt, Pass, and Kick competition? The dude was probably putting down 40-ounce steaks for breakfast every morning.

But Mariucci putting one down in 30? Now that's impressive.

And now here's the movie scene referenced before because it's a classic.

RIP John Candy. And we'd pay good money to see the old 49ers coaches take down the old 96er.

