Trending
Viral Video

And the Jackass of the Week goes to: Guy who jump-kicks woman at co-ed kickball game

By
2 hours ago

There are three, and only three, types of men who sign up for co-ed kickball:

-- Single guys desperate to meet women
-- Whipped guys forced into playing by their significant other
-- Psychopaths who haven't come to terms with being fourth-string punter on the JV football squad all those years ago

Although we don't have any information on the video besides what you see in the clip, we're taking a shot in the dark this jackass belongs in Category No. 3:

Loading

View on Instagram

Notice how he makes sure he's touching the bag before attending to the woman he knocked out. Veteran move.

We're not as much surprised this happened but that zero of the poor woman's teammates came rushing to defend her honor after getting full Ray Fosse'd. That's a kickball squad with clubhouse issues if you're asking us.

Ideally this viral video shames the perpetrator in question. Sadly, he's probably too busy typing out a team-wide email calling for an emergency practice before next week's game for a run-through of call signs and signals to notice.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Gritty is Love

This Gritty wedding cake is the most Philadelphia thing since Rocky and Cheez Whiz

31 minutes ago
Viral Video

And the Jackass of the Week goes to: Guy who jump-kicks woman at co-ed kickball game

2 hours ago
Uni Watch

Adidas' new 'Waterboy' collection is Bourbon Bowl-ready and Bobby Boucher-approved

3 hours ago
Haymakers

Deontay Wilder punches ESPN mascot, "accidentally" shatters his jaw

5 hours ago
Daggers

The 5 worst, gambling-retirement-worthy bad beats of the weekend in college and pro football

6 hours ago
Weird Golf News

Serial golf ball thief arrested after swiping more than $10,000 worth of golf balls

6 hours ago
Celeb Shots

LeBron James' son has a pretty decent golf swing

7 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Bama-hating Soren Petro is the hilarious AP pollster of the week

7 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Brock Osweiler continues to OWN the Bears

7 hours ago
Betting on himself

How's this for confidence? Marc Leishman had a trip booked for Maui without yet qualifying for...

October 14, 2018
Hold Me Back Bro!

We came real close to a COACH FIGHT in the Florida-Vanderbilt game

October 13, 2018
Fire Everyone

Rutgers goes full Rutgers, allows Maryland to recover kickoff with relative ease

October 13, 2018
Oops!

A golf cart is not a dune buggy, which is why this one got stuck in a bunker at the Olympic...

October 12, 2018
Weird Golf News

GOP candidate threatens to "stomp" on Pennsylvania governor's face with golf spikes

October 12, 2018
Just A Bit Outside

Where does Brandon Carlo's botched empty-netter rank among the all-time empty net fails?

October 12, 2018
Legends

Vince Carter is still casually throwing down 360-degree dunks in his 40s

October 12, 2018
It's All Happening Now

Wind gust blows Justin Rose's ball five feet from the hole as British Masters continues its

October 12, 2018
Well Played

Sacramento Kings Twitter account shared highlights, but not the score during blowout loss

October 12, 2018
Related
The LoopApparently Patrick Reed wasn't too happy with the P…
The LoopRic Flair got married for the 5th time by walking d…
The LoopAnthony Rizzo showed up to the Chicago Cubs' plane …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection