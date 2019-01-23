Trending
Legends

And here we have the best Mariano Rivera story yet from seven-time MLB All-Star Michael Young

By
3 hours ago
Michael Young, Mariano Rivera
Nick Laham

With the announcement that Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous selection to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, anyone and everyone is telling their favorite Mo story. Former teammates, opponents, writers and athletes from other sports are all getting in the mix, as expected for a legend like Mariano, the greatest closer in MLB history. While each story is great, some are much better than others.

The best so far has come from Michael Young, a seven-time All-Star who spent the majority of his career with the Texas Rangers. From 2000-2012 Young played all over the infield in Texas, but most of his years came at shortstop after Alex Rodriguez went to the New York Yankees. Playing in the American League, Young saw plenty of Rivera in his career, including in the 2010 ALCS, which the Rangers won 4-2. Between 2001 and 2011, Young faced Rivera 24 times and had eight hits, only one of them extra bases, and three RBIs, per MLB.com. His career .333 average vs. Mo is as respectable as it gets.

On Wednesday, Young tweeted out his Mariano story, and it could help explain why he was able to get to him as many times as he did:

So basically, the Rangers had to cheat to get a hit off Mo. This explains a lot as they were notorious "Yankee-killers" for awhile there in the late 2000s. I'm still mad about that 2010 ALCS, which the Yankees had an epic comeback in Game 1 in Texas when they were down 5-1 and came back to win 6-5. They then proceeded to lose four of the next five. Letdown city. Anyway, let's watch some highlights of the GOAT and forget that ever happened:

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Civil War

New South Side Chicago bar has a strict set of rules...including no Cubs fans

3 hours ago
Legends

And here we have the best Mariano Rivera story yet from seven-time MLB All-Star Michael Young

3 hours ago
Free Sh*t

If Super Bowl LIII goes to overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings is hooking America up with free wings

5 hours ago
Odd Jobs

Super Bowl LIII: The Rams have a coach dedicated to holding Sean McVay back on sideline

6 hours ago
You Wanna Go?

Gorgui Dieng had a perfect response when asked why he wanted to meet Devin Booker in the after...

6 hours ago
The Grind

Golf's new power couple, the most bizarre sports commercial ever, and Brooks & Dustin do the

January 22, 2019
Numbah One

New York radio legend Mike Francesa thought Todd Gurley's fake referee jersey swap picture was...

January 22, 2019
Nostradamus

Who was the MVP of Championship Sunday? Tony Romo, obviously

January 21, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Roger Federer has won his last grand slam

January 21, 2019
The Most Annoying Sound In The World

People are extremely mad about the Saints fan who is blowing a whistle at the NFC Championship...

January 20, 2019
Are you feeling lucky?

Watch Jerry Kelly make the most preposterous eagle of his 2019 season (if not potentially his...

January 19, 2019
Celebrity Golfers

Larry Fitzgerald makes hole-in-one playing with Barack Obama, seems ready to defend Pebble...

January 18, 2019
MVP ?

If these are considered Patrick Mahomes' "worst" games, he's even better than we thought

January 18, 2019
Viral Videos

The European Tour's "Content Committee" video is the funniest thing you'll see today

January 18, 2019
Gotta Carb Up

Charles Barkley takes hilarious shot at the vegan crowd while discussing his all-world diet

January 18, 2019
Clowns

LaVar Ball is now charging media outlets $3,500(!) to video LaMelo Ball's high school games

January 18, 2019
Fails

Michael Beasley does the most Michael Beasley thing ever by wearing wrong shorts to game

January 18, 2019
Gambling

You can get astronomical odds betting on no one scoring a touchdown in Rams vs. Saints

January 18, 2019
Related
The LoopPrepare yourself ESPN viewers, the New York Mets ha…
The LoopINTENSE new Phillies manager Gabe Kapler hopes to l…
The LoopHouston Astros win on improbable 5-foot walk-off hi…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection