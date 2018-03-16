Trending
Crazy Streaks

An absolutely ridiculous streak ended for Kentucky in their first-round win over Davidson

By
4 hours ago
NCAA Tournament: Davidson vs. Kentucky
Idaho Statesman

All streaks have to come to an end, but in today's three-point heavy college and pro game, it's hard to believe this one ever would.

Coming into their first-round game against Davidson in the NCAA Tournament, the Kentucky Wildcats had made a three-pointer in 1,047 consecutive games, dating all the way back to 1988! After going 0-for-6 from behind the arc on Thursday, it finally ended:

What a wild stat. The kind Golf Channel's Justin Ray comes up with about Tiger Woods and we all put blind faith in him instead of doing any research ourselves. That's not a dig on Ray, I'd trust that man with my first-born child.

It was a minor miracle this streak lived as long as it did considering Kentucky ranks 142nd in the nation in three-point field-goal percentage this season. They've also only attempted 519 total on the year, which ranks them 332nd (!!!) in the nation, 785 attempts behind Savannah State, who ranks first with 1,304 three-point attempts. Kentucky's six attempts on Thursday was the lowest amount they took in a game all year, and they were still able to score 78 points in a victory.

The UNLV Rebels now take over the longest active streak, with 1,040 consecutive games with a made three. Without an NCAA Tournament bid or even an invite to the NIT, we'll have to wait until next season to see if they can extend.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
March Madness

Coach goes peak "old man yelling at sky" by blaming March Madness loss on Millennials

3 hours ago
Crazy Streaks

An absolutely ridiculous streak ended for Kentucky in their first-round win over Davidson

4 hours ago
NBA

LeBron James dunked Jusuf Nurkic back to the Stone Age

5 hours ago
Dunder Mifflin Canada

The Raptors and 'The Office' collide in this hilarious reddit parody

6 hours ago
Changing Times

Spring training jacks up the prices, mostly because it can

21 hours ago
Tiger Madness

Add UNC coach Roy Williams to the list of people with Tiger Woods Fever

a day ago
March Madness

Michigan State basketball's PB&J game is strong

a day ago
It Ain't Over Until...

13 out-of-nowhere comeback moments that shocked sports

March 15, 2018
It's Raining...Gold?

Russian plane spills $368 million in gold and jewels all over Siberia

March 15, 2018
St. Paddy's Day

An essential pairing of Irish whiskey and Irish golf courses

March 15, 2018
Twitter Roasts

NBCSN had Susan Sarandon inside the glass for Rangers-Penguins game. Wait, what?

March 15, 2018
Get That Kid A 'C'

This crying youth hockey player is the best sports highlight you'll see this week

March 15, 2018
College Basketball

Harvard loses after referee runs over wide-open player

March 15, 2018
March Madness

The 15 most annoying people in your office during the NCAA Tournament

March 15, 2018
Bad Ideas

Is this ridiculous rules change in minor league baseball coming to the majors next?

March 14, 2018
Welcome to Hickory High

A March pilgrimage to the one and only Hoosier Gym

March 14, 2018
March Madness

The one glaring problem with March Madness's First Four games

March 14, 2018
Really, It's Time

Let's retire 'One Shining Moment' before we really start to hate it

March 14, 2018
Related
The LoopBill Raftery's excuse for not joining Twitter is an…
The LoopAdd UNC coach Roy Williams to the list of people wi…
Golf News & ToursPGA Tour Statistics Leaders 2008 - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection