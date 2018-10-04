Trending
Highlights

Amateur scampers out of way of Louis Oosthuizen shot, makes for bizarre up-and-down

By
9 hours ago

When it comes to unusual results on the golf course, no one tops Louis Oosthuizen. At the Masters alone, the South African has made an albatross on No. 2 in 2012 and a banked-in hole-in-one on No. 16 in 2016. But in Thursday's opening round of the Dunhill Links Championship, Oosthuizen almost had to worry about his golf ball banking off something else: his playing partner.

After his third shot on the par-5 3rd at Kingsbarns went way over the green, Oosthuizen was faced with an awkward — and long — pitch. He clipped the shot expertly, but as it tracked toward the hole, one of his amateur playing partners in the pro-am event had to scramble to get out of the way. Fortunately, he did, and Oosthuizen converted his putt moments later for a bizarre par. Check it out:

Love the (late) hustle. And the fact that the guy enthusiastically clapped after hurriedly marking his own ball. But to pro-am participants everywhere, please stay out of the pro's way — especially during a round that actually counts for their job.

RELATED: How a freak airport injury ended Louis Oosthuizen's 2017 season

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Highlights

Amateur scampers out of way of Louis Oosthuizen shot, makes for bizarre up-and-down

9 hours ago
The Match

Tiger says he and Phil will 'beat each other's brains in' in first ad for 'THE MATCH'

10 hours ago
Good Times

Tyrrell Hatton says "messy" Ryder Cup celebration left him asleep "next to the toilet"

14 hours ago
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson does not sound confident about Phil Mickelson's chances at the Safeway Open

14 hours ago
Chip Off the Old Block

Conor McGregor Jr. already has his old man's walk down like a boss

14 hours ago
Annoying Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Does Eric Reid's signing signal an opening for Colin Kaepernick?

15 hours ago
Rich Guy Stuff

Most expensive whiskey on earth sells for more than the cost of your soul

October 3, 2018
Money-Makers

Safeway Open Odds: PGA Tour caddies and expert handicappers predict winners in season opener

October 3, 2018
Midfielder's Best Friend

Very good dog invades Argentinian soccer game demanding pets, has to be carried off field

October 3, 2018
What You Need To Know

How To Bet On Golf Legally

October 3, 2018
New Threads

Ranking the NHL's 2018-19 alternate jerseys from worst to first

October 3, 2018
Overanalysis

ESPN is getting a little sabermetric crazy

October 3, 2018
Random Daggers

West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen puts the Rutgers football program in its rightful with...

October 2, 2018
The Grind

Patrick Reed throws Team USA under the bus, more Dustin/Paulina rumors, and MOLIWOOD's video

October 2, 2018
Seabiscuit On A Bender

A race horse walks into a bar...and promptly freaks out

October 2, 2018
NBA

One of Twitter's most famous gifs was just debunked, proving life is an entire sham

October 2, 2018
Ryder Cup Wagers

Pinehurst loses Ryder Cup wager to St. Andrews, flies Old Course flag on the 18th hole at No....

October 1, 2018
Whiskey Is Coming

Johnnie Walker and 'Game of Thrones' join forces for inevitable "White Walker" scotch

October 1, 2018
Related
The LoopTyrrell Hatton says "messy" Ryder Cup celebration l…
The LoopJustin Thomas celebrates with Tiger Woods, Louis Oo…
The LoopJaco van Zyl withdraws from two majors to play in t…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection