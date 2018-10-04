Amateur scampers out of way of Louis Oosthuizen shot, makes for bizarre up-and-down

When it comes to unusual results on the golf course, no one tops Louis Oosthuizen. At the Masters alone, the South African has made an albatross on No. 2 in 2012 and a banked-in hole-in-one on No. 16 in 2016 . But in Thursday's opening round of the Dunhill Links Championship, Oosthuizen almost had to worry about his golf ball banking off something else: his playing partner.

After his third shot on the par-5 3rd at Kingsbarns went way over the green, Oosthuizen was faced with an awkward — and long — pitch. He clipped the shot expertly, but as it tracked toward the hole, one of his amateur playing partners in the pro-am event had to scramble to get out of the way. Fortunately, he did, and Oosthuizen converted his putt moments later for a bizarre par. Check it out:

Love the (late) hustle. And the fact that the guy enthusiastically clapped after hurriedly marking his own ball. But to pro-am participants everywhere, please stay out of the pro's way — especially during a round that actually counts for their job.

