Alexandra Baldwin becomes first female president in PGA Tour history

The PGA Tour announced on Wednesday that Alexandra Baldwin, current vice president of marketing partnerships, has been named president of the Web.com Tour. With the promotion, Baldwin becomes the first female to lead one of the PGA Tour's six global circuits.

“We are excited to announce Alex as the new President of the Web.com Tour in what is a watershed moment for our organization,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “In her role as Vice President of Marketing Partnerships, Alex has spearheaded our efforts to provide increased value to our PGA Tour partners and I know she will have that same level of success on the Web.com Tour."

In a corresponding move, current Web.com president Dan Glod, who has become a popular figure among players, will now be the tour's senior vice president of global sponsorship strategy and development.

"We thank Dan Glod for his tremendous leadership with our partners, tournaments and membership over these last two years and know the Web.com Tour has a great foundation which Alex can continue to build upon," Monahan said.

Prior to joining the tour in 2017, Baldwin was at CAA Sports, working with Waste Management and the Waste Management Phoenix Open during her time at the agency. She also spent 10 years at Fenway Sports Management coordinating sales efforts around golf events, including the Deutsche Bank Championship. With the tour, she was responsible for leading partnership efforts with Morgan Stanley, Dell, Omni Hotel and Resorts, United Airlines, Avis, MD Anderson, Rolex and Citi.

“I am thrilled for this opportunity to lead the Web.com Tour while drawing on years of experience in golf, sports and business,” Baldwin said. “The Web.com Tour is a tremendous avenue through which we’re able to develop the next generation of PGA Tour stars, and I’m eager to learn as much as possible about our partners, tournaments and communities as we look to build on the tour’s incredible 30-year foundation.”

