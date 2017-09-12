News & Tours29 minutes ago

After Walker Cup snub, NCAA Player of the Year Sam Burns officially turns pro

By
Burns Open
Ross Kinnaird(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The Walker Cup's ambiguous voting process lends itself to scrutiny, particularly when there's a snub as egregious as Sam Burns. Winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award as the Division I college Player of the Year, Burns was considered a shoo-in for the U.S. team. He didn't hurt his cause by following up his four-win campaign at LSU with a strong summer, highlighted by a T-6 at the Barbasol Championship, where his 18-under total was the lowest in tour history by an amateur.

Alas, when the roster was announced in late August, the 21-year-old found himself on the outside looking in. This was particularly cruel as Burns had held off his professional career strictly for the chance to compete at Los Angeles C.C., missing valuable time and events to earn his card.

But with the Walker Cup officially in the past, Burns announced on Tuesday he had turned pro, signing with the Legacy Agency.

Burns is expected to make his first start in November at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, per Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner. Because of his Nicklaus Award, Burns also gains entry into the Memorial, and should get the maximum seven exemptions allowed to non-tour members.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

British Open: Watson Turns Back The Clock At Turnberry - Golf Digest

Golf News & Tours

The British Open Preview: Hunger Games - Golf Digest

Golf News & Tours

Ron Sirak: The Train Wrecks We Can't Help But Watch - Golf Digest

Golf News & Tours

Hawkins: Something To Prove - Golf Digest

Golf News & Tours

Regrets? They've had a few - Golf Digest

Related
Golf News & ToursRon Sirak: The Train Wrecks We Can't Help But Watch…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open: Watson Turns Back The Clock At Turnbe…
Golf News & ToursHawkins: Something To Prove - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection