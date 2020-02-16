Adam Scott: His winner's bag from the Genesis Invitational

Adam Scott’s list of PGA Tour wins will show this was his first at the Genesis Invitational. Those familiar with Scott’s career, however, know he also captured what was then the Nissan Open in 2005 when he shot 67-66 then downed Chad Campbell in a one-hole Monday playoff to win the rain-shortened and unofficial event.

Scott won by two shots over Sung Kang, Scott Brown, and Matt Kuchar doing what he tends to do best: strike the ball well. The Aussie ranked first in greens in regulation and third in strokes gained/tee to green and strokes gained/approach the green.

Scott made a shaft change to the Titleist TS4 driver he put in play at the Zozo Championship. “This week, after discussions with Adam, he went to a shaft he had previously played for increased stability,” said Titleist tour rep J.J. VanWezenbeeck. “He felt the shaft went a little far and he lost head feel. We went on course with lead tape to get the feels to match up then weighted the head to [his] preferred swingweight after testing.” The shaft VanWezenbeeck was referencing was Mitsubishi’s Kuro Kage TiNi S 80, which is heavier than most driver shafts on tour.

Although Scott’s accuracy stats (he hit only 23 of 56 fairways, ranking 65th for the week), would suggest he didn’t drive the ball well, fact is he kept the ball in play well enough to allow him to hit more greens than anyone else with his Titleist 680 MB irons with KBS Tour shafts and Golf Pride's Tour Velvet Cord grips.

Scott also made a wedge switch, adding a new Titleist Vokey SM8 WedgeWorks lob wedge with a K-grind and 6 degrees bounce.

"I've loved this place since day one," Scott said of Riviera afterwards. And now he has an official win to prove it.

What Adam Scott had in the bag at the Genesis Invitational

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Titleist TS4 (Mitsubishi Kuro Kage TiNi S 80), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TS2 , 16.5 degrees

Irons (3): Titleist 716 T-MB; (4-9): Titleist 680 MB; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM8

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (52, 56 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM8 WedgeWorks (60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Xperimental long