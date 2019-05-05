Trending
All The Feels

Adam Sandler's tribute to Chris Farley on "Saturday Night Live" is good for a nice Sunday morning cry

By
an hour ago

I was not prepared to let out a good cry on this dreary Sunday morning, and yet here we are.

You might want to grab the tissues too before watching Adam Sandler's tribute song to Chris Farley, which aired at the very end of "Saturday Night Live" hosted by Sandler last night. It's absolutely worth all four minutes and 32 seconds of your time:

Those parts about Farley's dad, goodness gracious, what a couple of gut punches.

There is not much anyone can agree on anymore, but I think it's fair to say most would agree that the current version of "Saturday Night Live" is pretty unwatchable. The older generation will wax poetic about the SNL of old, as they should. The 70s and 80s were golden ages for SNL, but the run in the 1990s is untouchable. There was Sandler, Farley, David Spade, Dana Carvey, Mike Myers, Tim Medows, and on and on it goes. In the late 90s the world was introduced to Will Ferrell , sparking another incredible run.

Even well into the new millennium, it was still quite good. The Andy Samberg/SNL Digital Short/Lonely Island era produced some of the funniest skits in the show's history, and the weeks that Justin Timberlake happened to host were appointment viewing.

But it's not been the same for some time. Leave it to Sandler, a SNL legend who had never hosted the show before, to make the ending of SNL the most talked-about thing on the internet the morning after.

Sandler and Farley first crossed paths on SNL, and, sadly, only appeared in three movies together because of Farley's premature passing in 1997. They both had roles in "Coneheads" in 1993 and "Airheads" in 1994, but their best moment together came in 1995, when Sandler starred in "Billy Madison" and acted alongside Farley in one of the funniest scenes ever:

Legendary. This was right when Sandler's movie career was about to take off. To think how many more scenes like this we missed out on without Farley around. But that makes the times they were together that much more memorable. Some other favorites below, just because it's a lazy Sunday:

MORE FROM THE LOOP
All The Feels

Adam Sandler's tribute to Chris Farley on "Saturday Night Live" is good for a nice Sunday cry

an hour ago
Sweet Revenge

Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton pulled off an all-time troll on Islanders center Brock...

May 4, 2019
Just Say No

Stephen A. Smith's long-awaited 'stay off the WEEEEEEEEEEEE...DUH' arrives in wake of D'Angelo...

May 3, 2019
Sugar Mama

Tom Brady has a pretty good explanation for why he's not the NFL's highest-paid player

May 3, 2019
Dynamic Duos

Jimmy Butler pumping up Joel Embiid does the "he's a bad teammate" argument no favors

May 3, 2019
News & Tours

Tiger Woods has to routinely block Bubba Watson's phone number

May 3, 2019
No Fun Police

Buffalo brass cracking down on Bills Mafia because nothing gold can stay

May 2, 2019
THORRRRRR

Noah Syndergaard finally lets his hair back down, instantly morphs into Thor again

May 2, 2019
Bloopers

Country music star crashes golf cart after "day-drinking" round goes awry

May 2, 2019
Kentucky Derby 2019

Kentucky Derby 2019: Your complete guide to Kentucky Derby day drinking

May 2, 2019
High And Inside

NBA player who was drafted as a pitcher by the Baltimore Orioles threw a 50 Cent-esque first...

May 2, 2019
Bloopers

No one has ever wanted to catch a foul ball more than this Dodgers fan who sacrificed TWO full...

May 2, 2019
Internet Murders

Carolina Hurricanes Twitter account murders the New York Islanders. This series is all but...

May 2, 2019
MLB

Someone forgot to tell the city of Kansas City the Royals had a game on Wednesday

May 1, 2019
Let Sleeping Dawgs Lie...

Keith Mitchell's reaction to Phil falling asleep in front of his locker wins internet blue...

May 1, 2019
Never Forgive Never Forget

Mets fan calls into morning radio show to give Chase Utley a piece of her mind, is still very...

May 1, 2019
Steph inspiration

Steph Curry explains how he's "haunted" by golf, and how Tiger Woods inspires him

May 1, 2019
Kick Him Off The Tour, Doug

Brad Marchand punches opponent in head, runs and hides, remains the biggest trash bag in all...

May 1, 2019
Related
The LoopEli Manning doesn't often stare at a man's legs, bu…
The LoopRick Pitino joins Twitter, continues to make horrib…
The LoopBears fans attempted to kick 43-yard field goals in…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection