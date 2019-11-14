Actress Kathryn Newton's tips on how to dress for any kind of golf outing

Finding the right outfit for a golf outing can be challenging. Even the most fashion-forward golfers struggle to balance style, comfort and dress codes. We caught up with ultra-stylish golf nut and actress Kathryn Newton at last month's Ralph Lauren Pro-Am for tips on how to dress to impress on the golf course.

"Just because I'm wearing golf clothes doesn't mean I can't be who I am," Newton says. "Your outfit has to represent you, and I find that if I don't feel like myself, I'm not going to play as well."

Newton found success early in both competitive golf and acting, winning three league championships with her golf team at Notre Dame High School in Southern California, in between roles in major films like "Bad Teacher" and "Paranormal Activity 4." Landing the lead in the latter forced Newton to withdraw from the sectional qualifier for the 2012 U.S. Women's Open.

She describes her golf style as a hybrid of Mick Jagger and Kathryn Hepburn. While these two style icons might not seem like they'd complement each other in a golf outfit, the 22-year-old pulls off "elegant rock-and-roll" looks through traditional silhouettes and bold color combinations. At the pro-am—paired with professional golfer Doc Redman and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger (Arnold's son)—Newton layered a white golf shirt over a soft pink monochromatic trouser and long-sleeve shirt ensemble. Newton's green glove, pink-and-blue golf shoes and floppy hat added even more personality to the already fashion-forward look.

"An easy way to feel stylish while still being respectful of the dress code is to wear a lot of fun colors," Newton says. "Bright colors look really good on the beautiful backdrops of golf courses."

Newton considered playing college golf but chose to focus on acting full-time. It has proven to be a savvy move, having recently starred on HBO's "Big Little Lies" and Netflix's "The Society," among other projects. Despite being away from the game full time, she always finds time to sneak in a few swings. On set for "Paranormal Activity 4," the crew brought her a net on set to hit shots into between takes. Even as she's currently filming for a movie, Newton found the time to travel to Dove Mountain in Marana, Ariz., for a quick weekend of golf with fellow Ralph Lauren ambassadors.

No matter where she tees it up, Newton's outfits always have sun protection in mind. In addition to wide brim hats , the 22-year-old often layers contrasting long-sleeve sun shirts under her polos, or will tie an ascot around her neck to block the sun—two great tips for making sun protection functional while also enhancing your look.

Traditional golf style advice on what to wear to a golf outing would tell you to go simple, wear neutral colors and always bring layers. While you can't go wrong with a classic white golf shirt and navy trousers (and definitely an extra layer), don't be afraid to spice things up for your next round. You should always consult the host course's dress code, but even under the strictest apparel rules you can find a way to look ultra-stylish.

Newton's on-course style mantra is: "Keep it classic and then make it your own." The key to obtaining a classic look is to select well-fitting pieces, tailored to your body and golf swing. Ill-fitting clothing not only ruins your look, it can negatively impact your golf game. Be sure to try on your golf outing outfit the day before and take a few practice swings to make sure you are comfortable and mobile for the big day.

When it comes to making your outfit your own, go with accessories that are not only functional, but express a part of who you are. A proud dog mom, Newton has a hat clip bedazzled with the name of each of her three poodles. She custom-ordered the pieces from Korea, and they remain her favorite on-course accessory. As a rule, typically stick with one or two statement pieces per outfit. Too many non-coordinating bright colors or pops of pattern can ruin a look.

Picking out an outfit for your next office tournament or holiday scramble shouldn't be a stressful event. Don't try to dress like someone you're not, be comfortable and have some fun with your look. Whether you're feeling bold like Mick Jagger, refined Kathryn Hepburn or somewhere in the middle, there's a golf-appropriate ensemble out there for you.

