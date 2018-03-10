A woman rode a horse into a South Beach nightclub. It did not go well

After much discussion with her family and friends, a woman decided to take her horse to South Beach . It did not go well.

OK, so she probably did not discuss this move with anyone, because surely someone would have talked her out of it. But on Thursday night at the Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach, this bikini-clad woman came riding in on her white horse anyway, with absolutely no regard for human life. At first, all was well, and the woman and her steed were the life of the party. But that was never going to last considering this was a f--king horse inside a crowded nightclub. Believe it or not, this majestic stallion got uncomfortable, went rogue and deservedly sent this woman packing. Check out the video:

For once, over-the-top social media outrage seems warranted in this situation. You just cannot be riding horses into nightclubs, and then act surprised when said horse bucks you into next week. This woman and this club deserve all the shame in the world, and according to the Miami Herald , Mokai Lounge's business license has already been revoked by city manager Jimmy Morales, a decision fully supported by Mayor Dan Gelber.

“What kind of idiot would do something like this to an animal and endanger people’s lives at that club?” Gelber said during a Friday news conference. “It’s not tolerable, not right, not humane.”

Drag her, Mr. Mayor.