Trending
Bozos

A woman rode a horse into a South Beach nightclub. It did not go well

By
6 hours ago

After much discussion with her family and friends, a woman decided to take her horse to South Beach. It did not go well.

OK, so she probably did not discuss this move with anyone, because surely someone would have talked her out of it. But on Thursday night at the Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach, this bikini-clad woman came riding in on her white horse anyway, with absolutely no regard for human life. At first, all was well, and the woman and her steed were the life of the party. But that was never going to last considering this was a f--king horse inside a crowded nightclub. Believe it or not, this majestic stallion got uncomfortable, went rogue and deservedly sent this woman packing. Check out the video:

For once, over-the-top social media outrage seems warranted in this situation. You just cannot be riding horses into nightclubs, and then act surprised when said horse bucks you into next week. This woman and this club deserve all the shame in the world, and according to the Miami Herald, Mokai Lounge's business license has already been revoked by city manager Jimmy Morales, a decision fully supported by Mayor Dan Gelber.

“What kind of idiot would do something like this to an animal and endanger people’s lives at that club?” Gelber said during a Friday news conference. “It’s not tolerable, not right, not humane.”

Drag her, Mr. Mayor.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Bozos

A woman rode a horse into a South Beach nightclub. It did not go well

6 hours ago
Viral Videos

You have to see this gymnast's hands-free, seated backflip to believe it

March 9, 2018
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods took the lead on Friday—and nearly broke the Internet

March 9, 2018
Moms Know Best

Muhammad Wilkerson's mom called into a radio show to defend her son against rat Jets beat...

March 9, 2018
Party People

Did the Holland House have a designated sex room at the Olympics? You're damn right it did

March 9, 2018
Trendsetters

Tony Finau rocked a pretty sweet hoodie for a few holes at the Valspar Championship

March 9, 2018
Movies

See if you can you tell if these are real or fake disaster movies

March 9, 2018
It's a bird, it's a plane...

You can now (officially) own the world's first (actual) flying car

March 8, 2018
LPGA

Barbie's new line of dolls includes Lorena Ochoa

March 8, 2018
Party Foul

Overturned semi-truck spills 60,000 pounds of Busch beer on Florida highway

March 8, 2018
MLB

Cancel the HR Derby, because Aaron Judge is done with it

March 8, 2018
NBA

Knicks reach new nadir after owner James Dolan performed on the Tonight Show

March 8, 2018
Robot Apocalypse

Sounds like Amazon's Alexa needs an exorcism

March 8, 2018
Freaks

Today in absurd NFL workouts: Alvin Kamara lifts weights while pulling a JEEP

March 8, 2018
Rapography

Google Maps recognizes lone hero's campaign to rename island after Busta Rhymes

March 7, 2018
Pros—they're just like us!

How do you stop Justin Thomas? Take him to the dentist

March 7, 2018
The Sky Is Falling

Oh great, a rogue space station is set to crash back to earth in the next few weeks

March 7, 2018
Media

Peyton Manning might be coming to a TV network near you -- and he's going to get PAID

March 7, 2018
Related
The LoopCBS' Ian Eagle and his son Noah called the same gam…
The LoopThis Miami Dolphins superfan's fiancee let him wear…
The LoopDon Johnson is gonna love these new Vice-inspired M…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection