Trending
Bomb Cyclone

A plane got caught in the Bomb Cyclone and "pretty much everyone threw up" on the flight

By
March 2, 2018
woman feel vomit
RyanKing999

I've had some rough flight experiences. On a Dallas to Los Angeles trip the oxygen masks dropped on our ascent because the plane couldn't normalize cabin pressure. A cross-country excursion had to make an emergency landing thanks to a fuel issue. Just last month, my bird departing Orlando barely got off the ground after a power generator in the engine went out. So yeah, me and flying aren't simpatico.

But I've never experienced anything like the poor bastards on United 3833 felt this morning.

The Charlottesville-to-D.C. flight got snarled in the latest Bomb Cyclone to hit the East Coast (or as Twitter is referring to it, "Windmageddon"). Although it was in the air for less than an hour, the storm wreaked havoc on the 50-passenger plane, according to a report filed by the pilots.

"Very bumpy on descent. Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up," read the report with the National Weather Service's aviation center. That included the pilots themselves: "Pilots were on the verge of throwing up."

Definitely don't remember that scene in "Top Gun."

Luckily no one was hurt, and the plane landed without incident. Nevertheless, might want to re-think that extra trip to Sbarro in the airport food court before your next flight.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Legends

Watch UCF's Shaquem Griffin put up 20 reps on bench press with prosthetic on his left arm

6 hours ago
Priorities

Steph Curry still playing Augusta National despite leaving Hawks game with ankle injury

10 hours ago
Tough Breaks

PGA Tour pro has hilarious reaction to Tiger Woods bumping him from upcoming tournament

March 2, 2018
Bomb Cyclone

A plane got caught in the Bomb Cyclone and "pretty much everyone threw up" on the flight

March 2, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

Larry Fitzgerald plays with Tiger Woods, continues incredible off-season of golf

March 2, 2018
No Soup For You

The rumors are true, J.R. Smith did throw a bowl of soup at another grown man

March 2, 2018
Legends

Michael Vick is going to dominate a new flag football league -- and you'll be able to watch

March 2, 2018
NBA

Steph Curry accidentally trashed his hotel room by practicing his golf swing

March 2, 2018
MLB

Justin Verlander had an interesting take on whether or not the baseballs are juiced

March 2, 2018
This Week In Polka News

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s new ‘Hamilton Polka’ is a fine addition to his rich polka medley history

March 2, 2018
Tour Life

Brandt Snedeker's epic "dad fail" probably means he's lost birthday planning privileges

March 2, 2018
The Big Treehouse

Shaq bought a treehouse...with a mural of Shaq in it

March 1, 2018
Nut Job

How did Sean Payton handle the loss to the Vikings? By being a psychopath

March 1, 2018
Weird Injuries

Danielle Kang broke her tooth during a tournament in the most bizarre way -- Updated

March 1, 2018
Basketball

High schooler's epic flop is a thing of beauty

March 1, 2018
The Oscars

The best athletes-turned-actors in Hollywood history

March 1, 2018
Aussie Aussie Aussie

Australian hero sabotages speed trap while wearing beer box as a mask

March 1, 2018
Mistake?

No one is going to the Big Ten Tournament that's being played nowhere near the Big Ten

March 1, 2018
Related
The LoopJordan Spieth buys home with indoor basketball cour…
The LoopJordan Spieth and Bill Murray look like they are ha…
The LoopOnly the Chargers could mess up a military salute -…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection