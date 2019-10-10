A Masters tradition was extended to Augusta National Women’s Amateur champ Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Kupcho won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in style last spring, a triumph that bestowed a silver cup.

A cup that now has accompanying glassware.

Among the litany of Masters traditions is the awarding of crystal. These prizes are delivered to players that make an eagle (goblet), hole-in-one or double eagle (large bowls) during the event, along with each day's low score receiving a vase. These honors, which trace their roots to 1954, have carried over to Augusta National's women's event, judging by Kupcho's social media feed.

On Wednesday the former NCAA champion posted a photo of her special delivery from Augusta National:

Goblets that have extra importance, as Kupcho's eagle served as a catalyst in her comeback victory. Kupcho, 22, is currently in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour. Along with her Augusta victory, she finished T-2 at the Evian Championship, and sits 42nd on the circuit's money list with five events left on the calendar.

