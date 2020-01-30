Trending
Tour Tales

A "hungover" David Feherty once got one of the oddest penalties in PGA Tour history

By
an hour ago
David Cannon

We've seen some crazy penalties on the PGA Tour through the years, but David Feherty may have incurred the funniest one. Not that he found it amusing at the time.

On the eve of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, the NBC/Golf Channel analyst hosted a media roundtable in which he was asked about the time he was penalized for not using a proper ball marker. Without one—or apparently, even a coin—on him, Feherty instead used his hotel room key on the green during an unspecified Houston Open. And, well, here's how he tells it:

PODCAST: David Feherty on Phil Mickelson's brain & "Fartgate" with Tiger Woods

"Vaughn Moise gave me the penalty," Feherty recalled. "At the time we were playing the Houston Open and I, when I teed off that morning I was a little unprepared, to say the least, and confused, maybe slightly hungover."

Go on. . .

"I didn't have a marker with me, so I had this hotel, it was actually—when they gave you a key rather than the damn cards that we get now, and that's all I had in my pocket," Feherty continued. "And I used it to mark my ball and I can't remember how it came about, but Vaughn Moise, he sort of became aware of this and he came over and said, 'You can't do that. It's got to be a disk,' it's got to be whatever it was at the time. Now you can mark your ball with an elephant turd. It doesn't make any difference. But back then it was a penalty. Yeah. That's all of that story."

Geez, Vaughn. What's the big deal? Cut the guy a little slack.

According to Feherty, he hadn't broken an official rule, but rather a PGA Tour rule. And he's right about the ball markers today. Those huge poker chips are absurd.

This was obviously a long time ago if hotels were still giving out actual keys. Did you have to borrow an actual key to get into the fitness center too? Did they even have hotel fitness centers back then? Regardless, Twitter definitely wasn't around for this. Too bad.

RELATED: David Feherty on comedy and tragedy

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tour Tales

A "hungover" David Feherty once got one of the oddest penalties in PGA Tour history

an hour ago
Mmmm, China Food

Of course Andy Reid compared having nine grandchildren to eating Chinese food

2 hours ago
All-Time Bonehead Plays

Nashville's Nick Bonino scores brutally bad own goal, must have bet on the Capitals

3 hours ago
Grow The Game

Tre Boston routinely plays golf with random Twitter followers, is our new favorite NFL player

a day ago
Smokin' Jay

Jay Cutler had no idea where Vanderbilt was when he was deciding to go there

January 29, 2020
Tour Life

Pat Perez's new house has a special room just for his Air Jordan collection

January 29, 2020
The Loudest Hole In Golf

The best moments at TPC Scottsdale's par-3 16th through the years

January 29, 2020
News & Tours

What other golf holes warrant the TPC Scottsdale "stadium" experience?

January 29, 2020
Mamba Forever

College golfer sinks winning putt while wearing Kobe Bryant jersey

January 29, 2020
Desert Mamba

Justin Thomas unveils touching tributes to Kobe Bryant at Waste Management Phoenix Open

January 28, 2020
Tour Life

PGA Tour pro successfully Monday qualifies while on family vacation

January 28, 2020
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ new toy, Jon Rahm's brutal leader board gaffe, and a possible good omen for...

January 28, 2020
Not Great, Bob

Wisconsin's Brad Davison is the new Grayson Allen (this is not a compliment)

January 28, 2020
Mamba Mentality

If you only read one more Kobe Bryant story, make it this one

January 28, 2020
The Ultra Life

World No. 1 golfer Brooks Koepka proves he's also the World No. 1 company man

January 28, 2020
The Game Within the Game

Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones to face off in pre-Super Bowl cornhole battle called the

January 28, 2020
High Basketball IQ

De'Aaron Fox makes play of the year, decade and possibly the century in epic Kings win

January 28, 2020
Are You Ready For Some Football?

Super Bowl 2020: Ranking the 10 biggest jackasses at your Super Bowl party

January 27, 2020
Related
The LoopA "hungover" David Feherty once got one of the odde…
The LoopOf course Andy Reid compared having nine grandchild…
Golf News & ToursGary Woodland, Amy Bockerstette share special retur…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved