A 79-year-old's high-speed chase with police damages six golf greens

By
6 hours ago

Golf courses are occasionally the victim of reckless joyriding and vandalism, as seen this past spring at the Golf Club of Houston. Often the perpetrators are teenagers or delinquents. What happened this week in Windsor, New York, is a slightly different tale.

According to WBNG.com, a 79-year-old man was gunned doing 93 miles per hour near the Pennsylvania state line on Monday afternoon. The man, Freddie P. Maliwacki, refused to pull over when signaled by police, with a 30-minute pursuit ensuing. After hitting a spike strip, Maliwacki turned off Route 79 and into Golden Oak Golf Course. The chase ended when Maliwacki ran into an embankment, disabling his car.

On their Facebook page, Golden Oak assured no one on the property was hurt during the ordeal, but did show photos that six greens were damaged as a result of Maliwacki's actions.

Maliwacki was charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief.

