7 striped golf socks that'll improve anyone's wardrobe

If you've been thinking about upgrading your golf wardrobe, but aren't sure where to start, look at your feet. Socks are an easy place to show a little bit of style without taking much risk. Don't worry, we're not throwing you off the deep end here. For this post, we're not going beyond stripes, which is safe terrain even no matter what your style quotient.

Here are seven options for you to try, ranging from ankle height to mid-calf.

Bombas

Men's Pique Quarters

$12

The stitching at the middle of the sock is Bombas' 'honeycomb system' that provides compression and support for your arch. And, for each pair purchased, Bombas donates a pair to a homeless shelter. Buy now.

FootJoy

ProDry Fashion Crew

$11

High-tech socks can look good, too. This mid-calf option from FootJoy has their DrySof technology to help wick moisture away from your skin to keep sweaty feet under control. Buy now.

GFORE

Circle G's Striped Low

$22.00

Made from a mix of nylon, polyester and spandex, these socks are antimicrobial to control odor. Buy now.

Kane 11

Cascade

$21.50

The sizing of these socks is different from what you're used to. Instead of a sock that fits a range of shoe sizes, Kane 11's sizing mimics your shoe sizing for a more exact fit. The socks are available in whole sizes from 7 to 17. Buy now.

Peter Millar

Performance Merino Crew Socks

$24.50

Merino wool is naturally moisture wicking and odor fighting, which is why the team at Peter Millar chose a merino wool blend for its performance sock. Buy now.

Polo Ralph Lauren

Striped Ankle Sock

$18.00 (3-pack)

There's a layer of mesh at the top of sock, to provide ventilation. At the soles, there's extra cushioning for a more comfortable walk. Buy now

Tommy John

Go Anywhere Stripe Sock

$16

When making these socks, the team at Tommy John focused on creating a sock that had an appropriate look for the office, but enough performance so you could easily go from the office to your next activity — like a quick evening nine. Buy now.