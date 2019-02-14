7 striped golf socks that'll improve anyone's wardrobe

If you've been thinking about upgrading your golf wardrobe, but aren't sure where to start, look at your feet. Socks are an easy place to show a little bit of style without taking much risk. Don't worry, we're not throwing you off the deep end here. For this post, we're not going beyond stripes, which is safe terrain even no matter what your style quotient.
Here are seven options for you to try, ranging from ankle height to mid-calf.
Bombas
Men's Pique Quarters
The stitching at the middle of the sock is Bombas' 'honeycomb system' that provides compression and support for your arch. And, for each pair purchased, Bombas donates a pair to a homeless shelter. Buy now.
FootJoy
ProDry Fashion Crew
High-tech socks can look good, too. This mid-calf option from FootJoy has their DrySof technology to help wick moisture away from your skin to keep sweaty feet under control. Buy now.
GFORE
Circle G's Striped Low
Made from a mix of nylon, polyester and spandex, these socks are antimicrobial to control odor. Buy now.
Kane 11
Cascade
The sizing of these socks is different from what you're used to. Instead of a sock that fits a range of shoe sizes, Kane 11's sizing mimics your shoe sizing for a more exact fit. The socks are available in whole sizes from 7 to 17. Buy now.
Peter Millar
Performance Merino Crew Socks
Merino wool is naturally moisture wicking and odor fighting, which is why the team at Peter Millar chose a merino wool blend for its performance sock. Buy now.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Striped Ankle Sock
There's a layer of mesh at the top of sock, to provide ventilation. At the soles, there's extra cushioning for a more comfortable walk. Buy now
Tommy John
Go Anywhere Stripe Sock
When making these socks, the team at Tommy John focused on creating a sock that had an appropriate look for the office, but enough performance so you could easily go from the office to your next activity — like a quick evening nine. Buy now.