Trending
Perfect Marriage

7 big leaguers on how they balance baseball with their love of golf

By
3 hours ago
Coloado Rockies San Diego Padres
Andy HaytSAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Wil Myers #4 of the San Diego Padres hits during the game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on September 24, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Andy Hayt)

Many baseball players have been known for playing golf as well, especially during spring training. Fewer are doing so now because of changing workout routines and schedules. But it still remains popular with some players – the San Diego Padres even held a golf scramble at Wildfire in Phoenix this week.

Here are some thoughts from various players on playing the two sports:

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin on the decline: “Guys are so much more into their sleep and nutrition and are there at the ballpark earlier, and they’re working out. I would say it’s far fewer. Back when I played, it was basically, if you left spring practice early, everyone went to the golf course.

“It’s not the same now. I would say more pitchers golf because they get off a little earlier but not nearly the contingent as it used to be. There are a lot of coaches that still do. But not too many guys setting up tee times.’’

San Diego Padres starter Craig Stammen on how he loves playing golf: “During the regular season I play whenever we have an off-day and sometimes in the morning before games. It’s kind of my release from baseball a little bit. My four hours golfing is my time away from thinking about baseball. I find it very therapeutic.

“You get up early and get your body moving instead of sitting in your hotel room watching TV. To me if we’re riding in a cart, it’s not going to take too much energy out of us. If anything, it relaxes you for the game so we’re a little more on our game.’’

Padres reliever Kirby Yates on the mental aspects of the two sports: “The mental part of golf and pitching couldn’t be more similar. I mean, all the bad thoughts that you get in your brain and how they affect you and just how you have to separate from each shot the same way you have to separate from each pitch and try to move on. It’s amazing how when you get better at golf, even more and more similarities there are to pitching. It’s one of those things where I’m trying to get better every day.

“On the other hand it’s hard because I don’t know as much about golf as I do pitching.’’

Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien on the difference between hitting a golf ball on a tee and a baseball thrown at 95-100 miles: “We don’t have to hit the ball right down the middle every time (in baseball). We can hit a ball down the line, which would be a slice in golf but would be a triple for us. …

“Some guys think (playing golf) affects their baseball swing. I don’t think so. It’s just a hobby.’’

Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics
Thearon W. Henderson

Oakland starter Kendall Graveman on the effects of playing golf: “Sometimes it’s a little demanding on the body but you have to pick and choose the dates you can go play. … I think that’s what I like the most about it is you’re able to compete in the off-season and be safe. It’s not like playing a game of pickup basketball or something where there is a risk of injury. …

“We’re getting ready for inter-league play so I have to go hit. Hopefully my hitting won’t mess up my golf swing.’’

San Diego’s Wil Myers on why crowds must be silent in golf but not in baseball: “I think it’s just the way both games have been played for years and years. I feel like if we played baseball and the crowd had to be silent, I don’t think anyone would enjoy it. And I feel that in golf, if the fans got to cheer before they hit the ball, they wouldn’t enjoy it either. That’s just the way the two games have been played and what everyone is accustomed too.’’

Graveman on courses being crowded this spring (not by ballplayers): “For me, over the last four years, this has been the most crowded I’ve seen it. The economy is doing better, people are doing better with their money. And Tiger is back. I think that has a lot to do with it.’’

Oakland reliever Ryan Buchter on playing golf: “It’s just another way to compete, for fun or whatever. My wife always asks me why do you love (playing golf) so much if it’s so hard and I say, ‘That’s why. It’s hard and I like to compete. …

“I did tell my wife this year there will be an off day where we’ll travel to Pebble so I can get out on Pebble. I told her, ‘We’ll stay overnight at the hotel and you can sit at the pool with the baby but I have to play Pebble this year.’’’

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Perfect Marriage

7 big leaguers on how they balance baseball with their love of golf

3 hours ago
Poor Seattle

Seattle doesn't even have an NHL team yet—and they're already arguing over the name

4 hours ago
Netflix And Chill

The better version of "Friday Night Lights" is coming to Netflix in April

5 hours ago
Spring Training

Russell Martin fought the netting and the netting won

5 hours ago
Social Media Shutdown

Now would be a very good time to delete Facebook

9 hours ago
Gambling

Tony Romo's PGA Tour debut offers up a great list of prop bets you should definitely bet on

10 hours ago
Dodgers Die-Hard

This little Dodgers fan wants to help heal Justin Turner's boo boo

10 hours ago
MLB

Martin Perez was injured by a bull. So he killed and ate it

12 hours ago
WTF

Jordan Clarkson believes dinosaurs were once pets for a giant race of humans

March 19, 2018
Tall Tales

LeBron James once GAINED seven pounds during a playoff game, says new urban legend

March 19, 2018
Barf City, USA

Sonic to terrorize taste buds this summer with pickle juice slushie

March 19, 2018
R.E.S.P.E.C.T

10 etiquette tips for the clueless tournament patron

March 19, 2018
MLB

The Milwaukee Brewers re-enacted "The Sandlot" and it's glorious

March 19, 2018
March Madness

Jordan Peele is not Jordan Poole but appreciates your kind words anyway

March 19, 2018
Monday Superlatives

We just witnessed the greatest opening weekend in March Madness history

March 19, 2018
Dominant

UConn women beat St. Francis by 88 points, cover 50.5-point spread with ease

March 17, 2018
While We're Young

The final minute of the Marshall-Wichita State game took nearly 20 minutes. Yes, really

March 16, 2018
March Madness

Coach goes peak "old man yelling at sky" by blaming March Madness loss on Millennials

March 16, 2018
Related
The LoopWhich presidents were the best athletes? You might …
The LoopSpring training jacks up the prices, mostly because…
The Loop10 all-time great athletic couples, and how they ma…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection