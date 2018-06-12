5 U.S. Open looks you can actually buy

The U.S. Open is the second opportunity of the year for the best golfers in the world to prove they have what it takes to win a major championship. While you may not be able to perform with the best, you certainly can look the part with these five looks you'll see at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. Just do us a favor and don't show up matching any of the players—that might get weird.

Jordan Spieth's Under Armour neon top :

Jordan Spieth's final-round looks are always simple and classic, highlighting his strong play. His U.S. Open look will literally highlight his Sunday surge in a neon coral Under Armour Outer Glow Polo ($85). Paired with navy Microthread Tapered Golf Pants ($100), the bright color is given the opportunity to shine.

Justin Thomas' fun first round grasshopper getup

In a softer pink on top, Justin Thomas opts for a quirky Thursday outfit in Ralph Lauren 4-way Stretch Printed Grasshopper pants. When working with novelty patterns, a simple, light colored top is best to match with. Thomas will be wearing the Polo Golf Solid Performance Lisle Golf Polo ($89.50). You can match Thomas's insect pants with the RLX Golf Printed Stretch Golf Shorts ($97.50).

Sergio Garcia's stripes and solids

Sergio Garcia's final-round shirt is an excellent combination of color blocking and fine stripes that creates a winning look before he even swings the club. The straight silhouette on his Adidas Ultimate365 Engineered 3 Stripe Golf Polo ($75) creates a looser fit, but the four-way stretch and simple design allows for a tighter fit, if you'd prefer to go down a size. Be mindful of pairing this shirt as the purple color way has a grey feel that requires a lighter-colored pant.

Rickie Fowler's heathered hues

Pinterest Tiffany Pond

Another tour pro that will be rocking bright pink is Rickie Fowler. The 29-year-old typically boasts bright colors in his scripting each week, but perhaps this romantic hue was inspired by his recent engagement to girlfriend Allison Stokke. The heather design of this Puma Evoknit Block Seamless Golf Polo ($75) mutes the bold shade enough for any golfer to feel comfortable wearing. The dual-tone coloring is a subtle touch that is extra flattering and the Evoknit fabric is designed to keep you cool, whether you're aiming for your first major win or just playing a quick nine at your local course.

Bubba Watson's camo blues

True to Bubba Watson's country roots, the two-time Masters winner will wear the Oakley Deep Rough Camo golf shirt ($65) during the third round at Shinnecock. Having just the top half of the shirt patterned keeps the design quiet and stylish. The fit is relaxed, which benefits large frames that tend to look larger when outfitted in bold patterns. Just make sure to get the correct size to avoid a baggy look.

