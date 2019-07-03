3M Open 2019 odds, predictions and best bets: Do our experts expect Brooks Koepka to be motivated for a regular tour event?

Nobody predicted Nate Lashley's win last week. In fact, most sportsbooks didn't even offer odds on the 36-year-old since he got into the field as an alternate. So his feel-good story after a long journey to the PGA Tour winner's circle might've been a rare instance where gamblers weren't too upset about losing money. Will a similar underdog story play out this week, or will one of the favorites take the title?

Our expert picks this week, just like every week, includes a PGA Tour caddie offering insight from the range and putting green of this week's 3M Open, thanks to our partnership with The Caddie Network ; handicapping advice from The Action Network , which is becoming the leader in sports betting and handicapping analysis, and it's growing its presence in golf; two of the most respected experts in the daily-fantasy community, Pat Mayo of DraftKings and Brandon Gdula of FanDuel; and Columbia University senior lecturer and Ph.D. Lou Riccio, who uses predictive analysis and modeling to forecast winners in golf.

We're adding another feature for those following our column—each week, we'll have insights on DFS ownership and sentiment from FanShare Sports' premium content , a website that curates all DFS content on the web to offer trends and data as to where to find your edge in building your lineups. We're excited about teaming up with them—and you should be, too.

It's time to focus on another new venue on the PGA Tour schedule, TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open . What should we expect on this Arnold Palmer design ? Last year's PGA Tour Champions event at this course was a birdie-fest, so expect a repeat of last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic—perhaps not to the degree of Lashley's 25-under performance , but we'd bet the final score will be close to 20-under.

3M Open 2019 Picks To Win (Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook)

PGA Tour Caddie Guest Picker of the Week : Jason Day (11-1) — It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly 14 months since Day’s last win on the PGA Tour, but that could change this week. With Steve Williams on the bag, Day is trending in the right direction. Their first start together yielded a T-21 in the U.S. Open. Their next start together? A T-8 in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He’s certainly one of the pre-tournament favorites, and I think this is the week Day puts together all four rounds and notches that “W” that has eluded him thus far in the 2018-19 season.

Pat Mayo, DraftKings/Fantasy National analyst : Bryson DeChambeau (14-1) — Like the man himself, unpacking Bryson's game at the current moment is quite ... complicated. One of the best players off the tee since joining the tour, Bryson's been wildly inconsistent with the big stick over the past two months. Previous to that, the driver was working wonders and the irons had abandoned him. All parts of his game simply haven't coalesced at the same time at any point this season. Now's when that can flip, though. Unless the 3M Open plays far more difficult than anticipated, a birdie-fest on bentgrass greens is precisely the blueprint for Bryson's game to excel. In his five PGA victories over the last two seasons, four have come on bent, and none of those wins have been worse than a 15-under winning score. Since the final round at Memorial, Bryson's gained strokes on approach in seven of his past nine rounds versus the field, and made more birdies than the field average in five straight. Having never won in the calendar year before late May (on the PGA Tour), there's a chance another summer of Bryson kicks off in Minnesota this week.

Brandon Gdula, FanDuel/numberFire editor : Bryson DeChambeau (14-1) — Bryson is trending back up after three straight missed cuts. Of all the golfers in the field, only three rank inside the top-10 in strokes gained/off the tee and strokes gained/approach over the past 100 rounds on the PGA Tour, via FantasyNational. DeChambeau is one. Joaquin Niemann and Corey Conners are the others. DeChambeau offers the birdie rate to imply he can score well enough on this track to win, too.

Dr. Lou Riccio, Columbia University : Brooks Koepka (7-1) — The narrative that Brooks Koepka doesn’t win regular tour events is already old and tired. Does Koepka not care as much about an average tour event? Probably not. Tiger Woods didn’t in his prime, either, and he has somehow ended up with 81 PGA Tour victories. Koepka is far and away better than the rest of the field, and it seems silly to pass on him here. My model usually does not favor the four-time major champion. This week is different, as the bomber should have an advantage on this 7,400-plus-yard par-71 layout with a steady dose of long par 4s. He'll want to keep his game sharp after a lackluster Travelers Championship, and what better way to do that than winning here before the Open in two weeks.

__Jason Sobel, Action Network senior golf writer__ : Bryson DeChambeau (14-1) — With no analytical data from a previous PGA Tour event to rely upon, we’re forced to try and interpret old Champions numbers which might or might not have any correlation to this week’s event. One connection, though, did jump out at me: Last year, Kenny Perry ran away with this one against the senior competition. It’s probably no coincidence that he similarly ran away with that tour’s total driving stats, which combine rankings in both distance and accuracy. I’m still not overly convinced that it’s enough for us to proclaim, “You’ve gotta drive it great at TPC Twin Cities!” But at the very least, we can maintain that you at least have to drive it pretty well.

This hasn’t been the greatest year for DeChambeau, who was expected to be amongst the best after winning 4-of-9 worldwide late last year. Unlike some other star players, though, he’s shown a propensity to grind for results and a motivation to win even second- and third-tier titles. At fourth on that total driving list, I like BDC’s potential to keep the ball in play, give himself solid chances and science his way up the leaderboard this weekend. OK, so that last part might’ve been tongue-in-cheek, but the negative public reaction to his constant use of physics shouldn’t cloud our collective perspective on a really talented player, who needs a win, playing really well at this event.

Golf Digest editors : Joaquin Niemann (27-1) — Take a look at Niemann's stats from his past two events, and tell us you can resist passing on him. He's gained nearly more than 9.5 shots on the field over his past two events, both fifth-place finishes. We saw what happened last summer when Niemann got hot—he kept his good golf going. Expect the 20-year-old to do that here. We know these odds aren't great for someone who hasn't won before, but we're not going to miss out on his breakout win.

(Results on the season: We’ve correctly predicted seven of the season’s 29 events. Brandon Gdula hit Rory McIlroy (9-1)at the Canadian Open, and our Golf Digest Editors predicted Patrick Cantlay (16-1) the previous week at the Memorial. Pat Mayo has correctly picked Bryson DeChambeau (12-1, Shriners); Matt Kuchar (60-1 at the OHL Classic) and Phil Mickelson (25-1 at Pebble Beach). Lou Riccio called Rickie Fowler's win (16-1) in Phoenix and had a runner-up (Dustin Johnson) at the PGA. And our Golf Digest editors also correctly picked Kevin Tway (55-1) earlier in the season.)

Sleepers/Dark Horses That Could Win at the 3M Open (odds from FanDuel Sportsbook)

PGA Tour Caddie : Doc Redman (100-1) — Playing the hot hand here. It’s probably not often that the guy who finishes runner up a week prior can be considered a dark horse. But, in this case, it fits. Redman will be making just his third PGA Tour start this season. He seems to have a penchant for surprising people. When he won the U.S. Amateur in 2017, the Clemson University product finished 62nd out of the 64 who advanced to match play. Last week, he made seven birdies and an eagle in the Monday qualifier to earn a spot in the Rocket Mortgage Classic… and then finished runner up. A win by Redman this week would make it four weeks in a row with a killer unlikely winner story, joining Gary Woodland at the U.S. Open, Chez Reavie at the Travelers and Nate Lashley last week in Detroit.

Mayo : Jason Dufner (100-1) — After last week’s atrocious performance with the flat stick, you’d think I’d be out on Dufner. And in all likelihood, I should be, but I won’t. The putting concerns always are always worrisome, however, the ball striking, especially at a second shot golf course, is usually on point. Even last week, when Dufner lost strokes off the tee for the first time since April, he still almost managed to gain a stroke per round on the field with his approaches. Dufner missing a series of five-foot putts to skip the weekend by a stoke, thems the breaks sometimes. In a weaker field where scores are going to be low, Dufner is exactly the type of streaky player to patch together multiple low rounds over a tournament to overcome a poor putting stretch. In his five career PGA Tour wins, he won two in spite of losing strokes putting. Seeing it once is an outlier, twice truly speaks to how hot his ball striking can be when he’s feeling it.

Gdula : Corey Conners (100-1) — Conners is one of three golfers to rank top-10 in both strokes gained/off the tee and strokes gained/approach (again, Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann are the others) over the past 100 rounds. Conners just needs to convert his putting opportunities to contend.

Riccio : Chesson Hadley (120-1) — Just a few weeks ago, Hadley had the best finish in his major career, gaining nearly 10 strokes on the field en route to a ninth-place finish at Pebble Beach. He tends to be a hot-and-cold player, and we've seen that in his past two events, missing the cut at the Travelers and the Rocket Mortgage. We don't want to miss out on these odds if his ball-striking prowess returns. Hadley's 12th in my model this week with projected odds of 38-1. That's a huge disparity from where the oddsmakers have him. We'll take a chance on the long-shot value.

Sobel, Action Network : J.J. Spaun (80-1) — Trending, trending, trending. In his last three starts, Spaun has moved from T-44 to T-30 to T-13. A solid ball-striker, I see him in sort of the same realm as each of the last two winners. Not quite as heralded as Chez Reavie, but with a better profile than Nate Lashley, Spaun might not get any votes for Best Player Without a Win, but he could rank within the top-10 in that category. It certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see him win—and if you’re simply looking for a strong finisher, it would be even less of a surprise to see him post another solid result. As an added bonus for OAD pools or DFS, you should be able to capitalize here on a lesser-owned player.

Golf Digest editors : Cameron Tringale (65-1) — We're paying attention to Cameron Tringale's return to form. His fifth-place at the Rocket Mortgage last week wasn't a fluke. It was the fourth top-25 for Tringale in his past six events. And he has gained more than eight strokes on the field in two of his past three events. That's elite level play. Consider he didn't finish inside the top 25 at all in 2018—he's surging right now. In a relatively weaker field again at the 3M Open, you'd have to think Tringale is licking his chops a little bit to earn a big-time win.

Players to Fade This Week (who will disappoint)

PGA Tour Caddie : Brooks Koepka (7-1) — Brooks Koepka. Nothing original here when I say that the regular Tour events just don’t capture Koepka’s attention quite like the majors. Surely, he’s already looking two weeks ahead right now at the Open Championship, which will be played at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland – aka, the hometown and home course of his caddie, Ricky Elliott. I’m not expecting a whole lot from Brooks this week, even if he is the No. 1 player in the world.

Mayo : Joaquin Niemann (27-1) — Niemann’s my guy, but this price is kind of ridiculous. Yes, he’s coming off consecutive top-5s for the first time in his career, yet a deeper look into the numbers shows that’s all on the back of a hot putter. That might continue, and he could win if it does; this is still a guy who has lost over four strokes on the green five separate times this year. So is this streaky putter to be trusted?

Gdula : Tony Finau (22-1) — Finau should fit this course a bit better than what he had been playing, which led to three straight missed cuts. The number is actually solid for Finau, and for as great a story as it would make for him to win his first event since 2016 after three straight MCs, it’s not a week I’m backing him.

Riccio : Rory Sabbatini (29-1) — These odds are astronomical for Rory Sabbatini. My model gives him a 178-1 chance of winning this week. Why such the disparity between me and the oddsmakers? They are looking at his elite stats and stellar finishes over the past two months. This won't be the kind of course that suits his game—it's a little too long, with too many par 5s, so my model favors the longer hitters. These are way too low of odds for Sabbatini.

Sobel, Action Network : Brooks Koepka (7-1) — There’s good reason for fading this week’s favorite: This isn’t a major championship. I’ve written previously that there might be a point when Koepka develops a peculiar reputation as a guy who “can’t win the other ones” and then, playing with that preferred chip on his shoulder, decides to dedicate himself to winning non-majors and starts doing it. Until that time, though, I just can’t imagine the four-time major champion will be too motivated to dominate the field in Minnesota, just as he wasn’t motivated to win in Connecticut or Canada before that. When it comes to Koepka at a non-major, this is an easy red flag for me to avoid.

Golf Digest editors : Viktor Hovland (27-1) — Even oddsmakers' hype on the ultra-talented Hovland is now getting out of control. Consider the depth of talent around Hovland, and at these odds, it's tough to justify backing someone playing in his third pro event. Sure, he went really low on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club. But he was already out of it. To us, look at players in this range—Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, Jason Day—all with proven records for winning with regularity at similar odds. We're way more confident taking those players than Hovland at this value.

2019 3M Open: Matchups

PGA Tour Caddie : Viktor Hovland (+110) over Tony Finau (Sportbet) — Finau has had a great season so far (18th in FedEx standings), but three of his five missed cuts have come in his last three starts. Hovland, meanwhile, is riding high on confidence after soaring 39 spots up the leaderboard last Sunday with a bogey-free, final-round 64 in Detroit to finish T13. I expect Hovland will carry that momentum into this week.

Mayo : Nick Watney (-110) over Peter Malnati (Sportsbook.ag) — Outside of a crazy outlier week where he gained nine strokes on approach at Muirfield Village, Malnati is typically a target on shorter venues. TPC Twin Cities is a lot of things, but it aint short. Basically, if you can dodge a heater week with a putter from Malnati (not out of the question, he’s very good on the greens), Watney’s consistent ball striking should have him play the weekend while Malnati gets some early prep for the John Deere.

Gdula: Jason Day (+100) over Hideki Matsuyama (FanDuel) — I love Hideki this week just fine, but Jason Day is trending up fast, and there’s value on his name. Day most recently gained 6.3 strokes via approach shots at the Travelers where he finished eighth, and he did that with a neutral putter. His ball-striking is volatile, but he shows the ability to capitalize on his upside. If that and his usual great putting shows up, he could win this thing outright.

Riccio : Shawn Stefani (-120) over Scott Stallings (Sportbet) — This is a very important time of year for many players. Shawn Stefani is one of those players. The journeyman sits just outside the ultra important top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings at No. 133, which means he needs a couple good weeks in the last few events to lock up his card for 2019. Stefani has gained strokes on his approach shots over his past six events, and gained three strokes on the field last week en route to a 35th-place finish. Not great, but good. Scott Stallings is moving in the wrong direction. Since the Masters, his finishes are: 64-MC-MC-48-MC-MC-MC-48. And Stallings' strokes-gained numbers are equally poor in that stretch. It's worth laying a little juice to back Stefani in this spot.

Sobel, Action Network : Viktor Hovland (+105) over Tony Finau (Sportsbook) — If I’d told you just a few months ago that everybody’s Next Breakout Star on the PGA Tour would only be a slight favorite in a matchup against a kid with no status playing in his third event as a pro, you would’ve thrown money at Finau without thinking twice. Well, times have changed in the past few months and now it’s Hovland who appears ready to break out. The low-amateur at both the Masters and U.S. Open, he finished T-54 in his pro debut at the Travelers Championship, then T-13 last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Unless he’s completely wiped from such a lengthy stretch of golf, I absolutely love Hovland in the underdog role here. Finau seemed to be turning a corner with a runner-up result at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but he’s since missed the cut in three straight, making him a nice target to wager against in this matchup.

Golf Digest editors : Jason Dufner (-105) over Luke List (Sportsbook) — Jason Dufner's getting ready to put it all together. Before last week, Duf had gained six shots on the field tee-to-green in his previous two starts. And he's fifth in good drives gained over the past 50 rounds, according to FantasyNational.com . Luke List, on the other hand, is moving in the opposite direction. He's lost an average of five shots to the field off-the-tee in his past three starts, all missed cuts, which is puzzling after his sixth-place finish at Bethpage. Something's up with his game. Taking Dufner here is an opportunity to capitalize on List's struggles while they exist.

(Matchup results last week: Action Network: 1 for 1 (Hideki Matsuyama (-110) over Rickie Fowler); GD Editors: 1 for 1 (Viktor Hovland (+100) over Bubba Watson); Gdula: Pushed (Streelman over Wise); Riccio: 0 for 1; GD Editors: 0 for 1; Mayo: 0 for 1.

(Matchup results for the year: Action Network guest picker: 7 for 8; GD Editors: 15 wins, 8 losses, two pushes; Riccio: 12-10; PGA Tour Caddie: 14-11; Mayo: 10-11-2; Gdula: 10-12-2.)

Top 10 (odds from FanDuel Sportsbook)

PGA Tour Caddie : Patrick Reed (+250) — Patrick Reed. Remember the last time he played in Minnesota? He won that epic Sunday singles match over Rory McIlroy in the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine. Captain America is back in the state where he earned the moniker. I also love that he’s coming in off a season-best T-5 in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. I think he found something in Detroit – the putter. His 17-under total last week was his best four-round total in relation to par by six shots this season. I’m all in on at least a top 10 for Reed this week.

Mayo : Troy Merritt (+1400) — A local connection, How could this possibly go wrong? Especially from a guy who’s been trending downward with his irons over the last two tournaments. But Merritt is exactly the type of player who can excel at one of these birdie-fests; much like Dufner he’s either HOT FIYA or just an absolute disaster. And, if you investigate his past 36 rounds on www.fantasynational.com, you’ll discover he’s actually second in this field in opportunities gained despite being just 59th in birdies or better gained. So, the guy who’s sticking inside 15 feet for birdie (or eagle) more than everyone in the field except Hideki Matsuyama can only make birdies at a field average level? That seems off. The putting stroke has been icy as of late, it is worth noting both of his PGA wins have come on Bentgrass.

Gdula : Charley Hoffman (+750) — Hoffman grades out 19th in strokes gained/approach and 32nd in strokes gained/off the tee over the past 100 rounds on the PGA Tour, and he’s off to a solid start in 2019. He seems to set up for a solid week at TPC Twin Cities and can score enough to finish top 10.

Riccio : Charles Howell III (+450) — Based on my model, which runs 10,000 simulations, I give Charles Howell III a 16-percent chance of finishing in the top 10 this week. At 4.5-to-1 on your money, you're getting a discount on a quality player like CH3, which the oddsmakers are offering, based on his performance over the past couple of months. After a successful, consistent winter he faltered in the spring, with an injury also being a factor, but we saw Howell III on the leaderboard last week at the Rocket Mortgage. He struggled on the weekend, but his ball-striking stats returned. Howell lives in the top-10—I like his chances of doing so again this week.

Sobel, Action Network : Joaquin Niemann (+320) — Déjà vu! In last week’s Action Network tournament preview, I picked Niemann to finish top-10, and that’s exactly what he did, even cashing top-five bets with a T-5 result. Just as I wrote in that one, the small sample size on Niemann suggests that he’s a momentum player, building toward strong results. There’s no reason to jump off that bandwagon now, so I’ll cautiously recommend him for another top-10, with a guess that it could be even better.

Golf Digest editors : Mackenzie Hughes (+750) — The Canadian is heating up. In his past four events, he has gained five shots on the field three times, with top-25 finishes in three of those tournaments. We love the way he's trending. Oddsmakers haven't caught up too how good his golf has been, so strike while you can.

(Top-10 results last week: Everyone: 0 for 1)

(Top-10 results for the year: Action Network: 3 out of 7 (+196, +800, +1000 hits); Mayo: 7 for 23; GD Editors: 6 for 23; Gdula: 5 for 23; Riccio: 5 for 23; PGA Tour Caddie: 5 for 24.)

DraftKings lineups

Mayo : Here's who I'm building most lineups around this week:

Bryson DeChambeau ($10,500); Patrick Reed ($10,000); Jason Dufner ($7,600); Corey Conners ($7,400); Troy Merritt ($6,900)

The generally inconsistent former Masters champ has begun to develop a modicum on consistency as of late. Normally a streaky player who can win out of nowhere, Patrick Reed has quietly fixed a lot of his off the tee issues and is putting it together in all facets of getting to the green. Fresh off his first top-5 finish since the 2018 U.S. Open, Reed has now gained with his irons in five of his past six starts, gained off the tee in four of his past six, and found himself on the positive side of putting in three of his past four after losing in six straight tournaments. While this has been a year of struggles, despite the poor play, he’s actually only missed two of 15 cuts for the year. With everything (on paper, at least) coming together at once now is the time to pounce.

After a pair of missed cuts, this may be the exact time to hop back on Corey Conners after the shine has been lifted. He’s a pretty easy guy to figure out. He’s going to be one of the premier players in the field off the tee almost every week and that may not matter because he may chip or putt himself out of a tournament. He’s dropped strokes to the field in nine of his past 11 events on the greens, but it’s worth noting, the two times he’s been a positive putter this season, both on bentgrass. His recent run of results since winning Texas the week before the Masters has pushed him down the betting and DraftKings boards to the point where taking a chance on a player with high risk cut equity is now worth the asking price due to the upside. Because he’s a polite Canadian, Conners will let you know pretty early what kind of week it’s going to be for him. If he’s not making birdies out of the gate, you probably don’t need to check back in again.

Riccio : I like a similar strategy to my FanDuel lineup here: Go with the far-and-away stud, Koepka, and pair him with consistent players in the bottom tier.

Brooks Koepka ($11,900); Tony Finau ($9,200); Lucas Glover ($7,700); Sam Ryder ($7,100); Wes Roach ($7,000); Austin Cook ($7,000).

Golf Digest Editors : This lineup offers the upside plus consistency of Hideki Matsuyama, plus four guys who could easily be near the top of the leaderboard come the weekend—Sungjae Im, Charley Hoffman, J.J. Spaun and Mackenzie Hughes. Troy Merritt, who is an underrated ball-striker, rounding out our lineup under $7,000 presents strong value.

Hideki Matsuyama ($11,100); Sungjae Im ($9,000); Charley Hoffman ($7,800); J.J. Spaun ($7,800); Mackenzie Hughes ($7,400); Troy Merritt ($6,900).

FanShare Sports Under the Radar Pick of the Week : Sungjae Im ($9,000 DraftKings; $9,800 FanDuel). Courtesy of FanShare: Despite being a PGA Tour rookie without a PGA Tour win, Sungjae Im is priced up within the top 10 most expensive plays this week on DraftKings. With all the other popular options available around him it is likely he will be somewhat overlooked this week. However, a deeper delve into the stats available on the FanShareSports.com Pro Dashboard shows us exactly why DraftKings feels his justifies such a price. If we first looked at those golfers who have a flaming green Current Form dot accompanying their name we notice that the Korean ranks 2nd in the field this week for Average DraftKings Points Gained over his last 3 events. If we then take a quick jump across to the Research tab and filter the results to players performances on just Bentgrass greens we see that the World Number 64 ranks tied first for Average Birdies. This is important this week as the 3M Open is predicted as being another birdie-fest, so how a player performs on these greens is going to be the difference maker. So there’s a lot to like about the PGA Tour rookie this week and this course set up tied with his current form seems set up for him to record his sixth top-five finish of the year.

Based on all golf 3M Open preview content as of Wednesday morning, here's how FanShare calculates the most popular plays for this week. To learn more about FanShare's ownership data, click here .

FanDuel lineups

Gdula : This field drops off quickly after the top 10 or so golfers, so my overall strategy is to find exposure to most of the studs in various ways, rotating in some value plays as needed. With the unknown course, I’m going with a larger player pool than normal. The safest picks should be Brooks Koepka ($12,600) and Hideki Matsuyama ($11,500), but that makes Bryson DeChambeau ($11,000) and Jason Day ($11,400) strong tournament pivots.

Low-end values who stand out this week include Charley Hoffman ($9,100), Talor Gooch ($8,900), and Corey Conners ($8,600).

Riccio : Adding Wes Roach, coming off his T-3 at the Rocket Mortgage, and consistent Austin Cook and high-upside Sam Ryder enables you to build a top-heavy lineup here. Koepka, Day and Matsuyama are the players who have the best chance to win, according to my model (and the odds).

Brooks Koepka ($12,600); Hideki Matsuyama ($11,500); Jason Day ($11,400); Austin Cook ($8,200); Sam Ryder ($8,200); Wes Roach ($8,100).

GD Editors : Upside plus consistency is the theme here. Sungjae Im is a player being overlooked by most players this week according to FanShare (see the write-up above), and we absolutely love his form. Sure, this lineup is toast if Koepka doesn't finish in the top 5. But we have a feeling he's a little motivated to disspell the storyline that he doesn't come to play in these non-major PGA Tour events.

Brooks Koepka ($12,600); Hideki Matsuyama ($11,500); Sungjae Im ($9,800); Cameron Tringale ($8,900); Mackenzie Hughes ($8,700); Sam Burns ($8,500).

Outright betting odds, 3M Open (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook) :

Brooks Koepka +700

Hideki Matsuyama +900

Jason Day +1100

Bryson DeChambeau +1400

Patrick Reed +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2700

Viktor Hovland +2700

Rory Sabbatini +2900

Keegan Bradley +3300

Sungjae Im +3300

Charles Howell +4100

Kevin Na +4200

Kevin Streelman +4200

Phil Mickelson +4200

Ryan Moore +4200

Scott Piercy +4200

Adam Hadwin +4500

Daniel Berger +5500

Brian Harman +6500

Cameron Champ +6500

Cameron Tringale +6500

Collin Morikawa +6500

Lucas Glover +6500

Nate Lashley +6500

Charley Hoffman +8000

Danny Lee +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Jimmy Walker +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

MacKenzie Hughes +8000

Matthew Wolff +8000

Nick Watney +8000

Pat Perez +8000

Peter Malnati +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Sung Kang +8000

Talor Gooch +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Luke List +9500

Corey Conners +10000

Doc Redman +10000

Jason Dufner +10000

K.H. Lee +10000

Martin Laird +10000

Si Woo Kim +10000

Bill Haas +12000

Brendan Steele +12000

Bud Cauley +12000

Chesson Hadley +12000

Denny McCarthy +12000

Dylan Frittelli +12000

Sam Burns +12000

Adam Schenk +15000

Beau Hossler +15000

Bronson Burgoon +15000

Jonas Blixt +15000

Martin Piller +15000

Max Homa +15000

Michael Thompson +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Peter Uihlein +15000

Roberto Diaz +15000

Sam Ryder +15000

Scott Stallings +15000

Troy Merritt +15000

Wes Roach +15000

Austin Cook +19000

Matt Jones +19000

Sang-Moon Bae +19000

Trey Mullinax +19000

Adam Long +21000

Alex Prugh +21000

Brice Garnett +21000

Carlos Ortiz +21000

Hank Lebioda +21000

Josh Teater +21000

Russell Henley +21000

Ryan Blaum +21000

Stephan Jaeger +21000

Ted Potter Jr. +21000

Zack Sucher +21000

Andrew Landry +26000

Anirban Lahiri +26000

Brandon Harkins +26000

Cody Gribble +26000

Harris English +26000

Joey Garber +26000

Robert Garrigus +26000

Ryan Armour +26000

Scott Brown +26000

Sebastian Munoz +26000

Tyrone Van Aswegen +26000

Benjamin Silverman +32000

Brian Gay +32000

Cameron Davis +32000

Chase Wright +32000

David Hearn +32000

Dominic Bozzelli +32000

Ollie Schniederjans +32000

Patton Kizzire +32000

Robert Streb +32000

Roberto Castro +32000

Roger Sloan +32000

Scott Langley +32000

Shawn Stefani +32000

Tyler Duncan +32000

Alvaro Ortiz +42000

Ben Crane +42000

Brady Schnell +42000

Charlie Danielson +42000

Chris Stroud +42000

Curtis Luck +42000

Fabian Gomez +42000

Freddie Jacobson +42000

Jim Herman +42000

Jim Knous +42000

John Chin +42000

Kelly Kraft +42000

Martin Trainer +42000

Nicholas Lindheim +42000

Sam Saunders +42000

Seth Reeves +42000

Smylie Kaufman +42000

Tom Hoge +42000

Tom Lehman +42000

Adam Svensson +50000

Alex Cejka +50000

Anders Albertson +50000

Chad Collins +50000

Chris Thompson +50000

Colt Knost +50000

Craig Brischke +50000

Derek Fathauer +50000

Hunter Mahan +50000

J.J. Henry +50000

Johnson Wagner +50000

Julian Etulain +50000

Justin Suh +50000

Kramer Hickok +50000

Kris Blanks +50000

Kyle Jones +50000

Whee Kim +50000

Michael Kim +50000

Morgan Hoffmann +50000

Richy Werenski +50000

Rod Pampling +50000

Satoshi Kodaira +50000

Tim Herron +50000

Tom Lovelady +50000

Will Claxton +50000

About our experts

Dr. Lou Riccio , a PhD senior lecturer, teaches rational decision making at Columbia's Graduate School of Business and has served on the USGA's handicap research team for three decades. His predictive analysis and modeling helps him make expert picks for our column.

Pat Mayo is known as one of the pre-eminent experts in daily-fantasy sports and golf handicapping specifically. Mayo is a 17-time fantasy sports-writers association finalist, the most of any writer this decade, and Mayo won the 2019 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Podcast of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Video award. Mayo is on the board of governors at www.fantasynational.com . Here’s a link to watch his complete DraftKings preview of the 3M Open .

Brandon Gdula , a senior editor and analyst for NumberFire, a FanDuel daily-fantasy analysis company, recently won the 2018 fantasy sports-writers association Golf Writer of the Year (congrats, Brandon!) . Gdula also co-hosts the DFS Heat Check podcast.

Jason Sobel is a senior writer for The Action Network. To read The Action Network's full betting breakdown for the 3M Open, click here .