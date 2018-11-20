28 things we are thankful for in golf

This Thanksgiving when you peel yourself off the couch and gather around the table to offer thanks, we hope the list is long, and that it extends beyond golf.
Then again, to love golf is to appreciate the game for its broad strokes as well as its tiny brush marks: from kinship to natural beauty to unbroken tees you find in the grass. What are you most thankful for in golf? Here’s our list.
Right-edge putts
Marshals that let you sneak off the back
Gimme putts
Slow players who wave you through
Anytime Bryson goes full Bill Nye
Buddies’ trips
The friend who has the in at every local club
Halfway houses
Steve Sands’ profound understanding of the FedEx Cup point system
Guinness on tap
Club Pro Guy’s press conferences
Downwind par 5s
Reachable par 4s
Short courses
Caddies who know every line
When Masters commercials begin airing in the dead of winter
Friday outings
Red stakes
Full pitching wedge yardage
Scottish links when they’re lush
Scottish links when they look like the surface of the moon
Scottish links, period
Breakfast balls
Members’ bounces
Evening nines
Grass ranges
Clearing skies
Tiger Woods, back in Sunday red