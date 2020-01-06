2020 Sony Open odds: Will Justin Thomas pull off a Hawaii sweep again?

One week into the 2020 part of the PGA Tour season, and we were already gifted with a highly entertaining ending. Justin Thomas, with a one-shot lead, nearly gave away the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a shot into the hazard at Kapalua's 18th hole. But he emerged victorious in a playoff over Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele, with Schauffele's costly three-putt also on the 72nd hole costing him a chance to repeat at the first event of the year.

Now we're onto Waialae Country Club for the Sony Open, where Thomas will be looking for his fourth win on Hawaiian soil. Of course, the Sony Open is where JT shot a 59 in 2017 en route to winning . Can JT sweep the Hawaiian swing, like he did in 2017? So, of course, oddsmakers have tagged him as a heavy favorite to win. And runner-up at Kapalua, Patrick Reed, is right behind him at 12-1, along with a strong field of other contenders.

Here are the full list of 2020 Sony Open odds, courtesy of MGM Sportsbook :

Justin Thomas: 5-1

Patrick Reed: 12-1

Webb Simpson: 12-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 18-1

Collin Morikawa: 20-1

Matt Kuchar: 22-1

Sungjae Im: 22-1

Joaquin Niemann: 33-1

Corey Conners: 40-1

Charles Howell III: 40-1

Chez Reavie: 45-1

Marc Leishman: 45-1

Alex Noren: 45-1

Kevin Kisner: 50-1

Brendon Todd: 50-1

Cameron Smith: 50-1

Sebastian Munoz: 50-1

JT Poston: 50-1

Brandt Snedeker: 50-1

Abraham Ancer: 50-1

Brian Harman: 50-1

Brian Stuard: 66-1

Andrew Putnam: 66-1

Carlos Ortiz: 66-1

Russell Knox: 66-1

Aaron Wise: 66-1

Ryan Palmer: 66-1

Lanto Griffin: 66-1

Daniel Berger: 70-1

Dylan Frittelli: 80-1

Rory Sabbatini: 80-1

Zach Johnson: 80-1

Vaughn Taylor: 80-1

Kevin Na: 80-1

Kyle Stanley: 80-1

Emiliano Grillo: 90-1

Keegan Bradley: 90-1

Pat Perez: 90-1

Brian Gay: 90-1

Keith Mitchell: 100-1

Russell Henley: 100-1

Matt Jones: 100-1

Shugo Imahira: 100-1

Scott Piercy: 100-1

Joel Dahmen: 100-1

Brice Garnett: 100-1

Ryan Armour: 100-1

Tyler Duncan: 100-1

Nate Lashley: 100-1

Bud Cauley: 100-1

Henrik Norlander: 100-1

Sung Kang: 100-1

Chris Kirk: 125-1

Jimmy Walker: 125-1

Patton Kizzire: 125-1

Fabian Gomez: 125-1

Harry Higgs: 125-1

Adam Long: 125-1

Graeme Mcdowell: 125-1

D J Trahan: 125-1

Xinjun Zhang: 125-1

Nick Taylor: 125-1

Doc Redman: 125-1

Zac Blair: 150-1

Kevin Tway: 150-1

Charley Hoffman: 150-1

Talor Gooch: 150-1

Kramer Hickok: 150-1

David Hearn: 150-1

Luke List: 150-1

Robert Streb: 150-1

Robby Shelton: 150-1

Sam Burns: 150-1

Jason Dufner: 150-1

Troy Merritt: 150-1

Scott Brown: 150-1

K.H. Lee: 150-1

Aaron Baddeley: 175-1

Hudson Swafford: 175-1

Matthew NeSmith: 175-1

Scott Harrington: 175-1

Matt Every: 175-1

Mark Hubbard: 200-1

Chesson Hadley: 200-1

Cameron Davis: 200-1

Brendan Steele: 200-1

Adam Schenk: 200-1

Cameron Percy: 200-1

Sam Ryder: 200-1

Hank Lebioda: 200-1

Bo Hoag: 200-1

Tom Hoge: 200-1

Andrew Landry: 200-1

Roger Sloan: 225-1

James Hahn: 250-1

Chase Seiffert: 250-1

Patrick Rodgers: 250-1

Michael Thompson: 250-1

JJ Spaun: 250-1

Mackenzie Hughes: 250-1

Peter Malnati: 250-1

Anirban Lahiri: 250-1

Doug Ghim: 250-1

Sepp Straka: 250-1

Jim Herman: 250-1

Brandon Hagy: 250-1

Graham DeLaet: 300-1

Rob Oppenheim: 300-1

Ben Taylor: 300-1

Jerry Kelly: 300-1

Jamie Lovemark: 300-1

Ben Martin: 300-1

Kris Ventura: 300-1

Rhein Gibson: 300-1

Joseph Bramlett: 300-1

Ryuko Tokimatsu: 300-1

Ryan Brehm: 300-1

Rafael Campos: 300-1

Tyler McCumber: 300-1

Tim Wilkinson: 300-1

Rikuya Hoshino: 300-1

Ted Potter Jr.: 300-1

Satoshi Kodaira: 350-1

Chris Baker: 400-1

Mikumu Horikawa: 400-1

Mark Anderson: 400-1

Colt Knost: 500-1

Martin Trainer: 500-1

Smylie Kaufman: 500-1

Kazuki Higa: 500-1

Vijay Singh: 500-1

Michael Gligic: 500-1

Michael Gellerman: 500-1

Bo Van Pelt: 500-1

Parker McLachlin: 500-1

Tyler Ota: 750-1

Alex Beach: 750-1

Eric Dugas: 1000-1

