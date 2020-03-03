2020 Lido Prize Competition Rules & Entry Form

Announcing the 2020 Alister MacKenzie "Lido" Prize in Golf Architecture

What is The Lido Prize?

It is awarded annually by members of the Alister MacKenzie Society to honor the memory of Dr. Alister MacKenzie and recognize the design potential of an up-and-coming architect. The winner will be invited to attend and participate in the annual Society gathering to be held at The Titirangi Golf Club in Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 8-11, 2020.

What does the name Lido come from?

In 1914, Dr. MacKenzie’s drawing of a “two-shot hole” for the Lido Golf Course (on Long Island, no longer in existence) won first place in a competition in Country Life Magazine. The sketch, shown separately, proved to be an important step in developing his reputation. His books “Golf Architecture” and “Spirit of St. Andrews” expressed his design philosophy.

Who was Dr. MacKenzie?

He was a multi-talented man who served as a surgeon in the Boer War and as a camouflage expert in World War I, and eventually became recognized as one of the greatest golf architects of all time. The legacy of his design talents can be found in great golf courses in the United States, England, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

What distinguished Dr. MacKenzie as a golf architect?

MacKenzie-designed courses can often be recognized by distinguishing features. Some of these are:

• There should be variety in the design of holes and they should be fun to play.

• Holes should be fair and challenging for golfers of all skill levels.

• Holes should make use of the natural features of the land.

• Bunkering should guide the player's strategy for playing the course and should “frame” shots to any greens that are “blind.”

• Contours and/or multiple tiers add interest to greens. The green should provide an access route for weaker players and present a challenge for more skilled players.

What kind of design should be submitted?

The competition will be restricted to the design of a proposed (not existing) “One shot, par-3 hole.” The design should be in the form of an elaborated sketch giving the viewer a clear idea of how the hole would be constructed and played. It should show yardages, tee locations, alternative playing routes, hazards, bunkers, green location and contours with alternative pin placements, and side elevation of the terrain. Drawings may NOT be larger than 11" x 17."

LIDO CONTEST SAMPLE DESIGN

The drawing shown below is the winning design submitted by Dr. MacKenzie in the 1914 Country Life contest. Contestants are NOT to replicate this design, but instead submit an ORIGINAL design. However, contestants ARE to use similar symbols and style in their sketches.

22nd Annual Competition Alister MacKenzie Society 2020 “Ray Haddock” Lido Prize

The Conditions of the Competition (Adapted from the 1914 Country Life contest)

Special Note: All entries for 2020 must be a par 3 design.

1.) The judges awards shall be final and subject to no appeal.

2.) The definition of a one-shot hole for the purposes of the competition shall be a hole that is not less than 95 yards nor more than 240 yards in length, as measured from the back of the teeing ground to the center of the green.

3.) No competitor may submit more than one drawing. The drawing MUST be accompanied by an entry form as supplied by the competition committee. The envelope containing the entry must be clearly marked on the outside with “MacKenzie Golf Architecture Drawing” and addressed to Gene Zanardi, Chair, Alister MacKenzie Lido Prize Committee, Green Hills C.C., 500 Ludeman Lane, Millbrae, CA 94030.

4.) The entry must be drawn by hand, including any that may be computer assisted. They may be in black and white or in color. They must show the putting green, teeing ground, fairway, rough, bunkers, hazards, sand hills, mounds, water, roads and any other features. These should be designated by symbols similar to those in the “Lido” drawing shown separately. The side view of ground elevations (fairway/green) should be similar to that shown in the “Lido” sample drawing.

5.) It is recommended, though not required, that a memorandum setting out the merits of the design be included as a separate document. Such memorandum cannot exceed one side of an 8½" by 11" sheet of paper.

6.) The drawing must bear no logo nor the competitor’s name and address.

7.) All drawings must be submitted by April 15, 2020. The winner will be announced by May 15, 2020 .

8.) The Alister MacKenzie Society reserves the right to publish any entry in any form and in any publications it deems appropriate.

9.) All possible care will be taken of the drawing and memoranda, but the Lido Contest Committee accepts no responsibility for their loss or damage.

NOTE: Submitted drawings will NOT be returned unless a self-addressed envelope bearing sufficient stamps is enclosed along with the entry.

PRINT OUT THIS PAGE AND FILL OUT THE REQUIRED FIELDS

Alister MacKenzie 2020 Lido Prize Competition Entry Form

$3,000 Cash Prize for Winner and an additional $2,000 for attending at The Titirangi Golf Club

AN ENTRY FORM IS REQUIRED

Important: This competition is limited to individuals who are NOT the architect of record on any existing course or course under construction as of the entry date.

(PRINT) COMPETITOR NAME

First name ____________________________________________ Last name__________________________________________________

Address________________________________________________________________

City/State _________________________ Zip _____________________ e-mail ________________________________________

Day Phone: _____________________________ Evening Phone: ______________________________

If student: Status (year)/ Department ______________________________________

Institution/City/State/Zip________________________________________________

If employed: Present position _____________________________________________

Name of Company ______________________________________________________

It is recommended, though not required, that a memorandum setting out the merits of the design be included as a separate document. Such memorandum must be separate from the drawing (but in the same envelope) and limited to one side of an 8½" by 11" sheet.

CERTIFICATION

The undersigned is the sole designer of the sketch submitted to this competition and is not the architect of record on an existing or in-progress golf course.

Signed _______________________________ Date____________________

Permission to reproduce/publish the entry MUST accompany each entry.

If my sketch is selected for the Lido Prize, permission is granted the Alister MacKenzie Society to publish the sketch without charge.

Signed____________________________________

Entry must be received by April 15, 2020 .

Send entry to:

Gene Zanardi

Chair, Alister MacKenzie Lido Competition in Golf Course Architecture

Green Hills Country Club

500 Ludeman Lane

Millbrae, CA 94030