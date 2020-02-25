2020 Honda Classic tee times, viewer's guide

Keith Mitchell is looking for his second professional victory after collecting a breakout win a year ago at the Honda Classic. The former University of Georgia golfer is joined by a strong field including Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and Gary Woodland, all seeking their first wins at the notoriously difficult Champion course at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. This marks the first event of the "Florida swing" that will take the PGA Tour through the Sunshine State the next four weeks.

The last time Rose played the Honda Classic, the Englishman missed the cut back in 2015. Rose returns to play after bypassing last week's WGC-Mexico Championship. The same goes for Rickie Fowler, who won the Honda in 2017 by four shots.

The 56-year-old Vijay Singh will return to this event as well after finishing a surprising sixth in 2019.

The winner of this event will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.26 million share of the $7 million purse.

RELATED: Honda Classic 2020 odds: Even if he's not 100 percent, is Brooks Koepka the man to beat?

TV/Streaming Schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m. EST. On Saturday, Golf Channel will have coverage from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. EST, and NBC will follow from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. On Sunday, Golf Channel will again have the 1 p.m.-3 p.m. slot with NBC taking over from 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes place from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. EST on Thursday and Friday and 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Leader board

Find all live PGA Tour scoring data here.

Thursday Tee Times (all times EST, all rounds at PGA National Golf Club in Florida)

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Fabián Gómez, Seung-Yul Noh

6:55 a.m. -- Zac Blair, Denny McCarthy, Robby Shelton

7:05 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Arjun Atwal

7:15 a.m. -- Adam Long, Ryan Armour, Si Woo Kim

7:25 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Greg Chalmers, Jim Furyk

7:35 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Keegan Bradley, Lucas Glover

7:45 a.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett, Austin Cook

7:55 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Chris Kirk, Richy Werenski

8:05 a.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Josh Teater, Sam Burns

8:15 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Matt Jones, Matthew NeSmith

8:25 a.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Sebastian Cappelen, Hayden Buckley

8:35 a.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Mark Anderson, Tom Lewis

11:35 a.m. -- Harris English, Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

11:45 a.m. -- John Huh, Sean O'Hair, Bronson Burgoon

11:55 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Kevin Streelman, Matt Wallace

12:05 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Russell Knox, Davis Love III

12:15 p.m. -- Luke Donald, Stewart Cink, Vijay Singh

12:25 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland, Louis Oosthuizen

12:35 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Keith Mitchell

12:45 p.m. -- Scott Stallings, Lee Westwood, Jamie Lovemark

12:55 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Every, Michael Thompson

1:05 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Maverick McNealy

1:15 p.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Tyler McCumber, Justin Bertsch

1:25 p.m. -- Vincent Whaley, Michael Gligic, Daniel Wetterich

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Patrick Rodgers, Harry Higgs

6:55 a.m. -- Luke List, Adam Schenk, Wyndham Clark

7:05 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Xinjun Zhang, Erik van Rooyen

7:15 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford

7:25 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Martin Trainer, Zach Johnson

7:35 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler

7:45 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood

7:55 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Emiliano Grillo, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

8:05 a.m. -- Nick Watney, Cameron Percy, Sepp Straka

8:15 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Bo Van Pelt, Tim Wilkinson

8:25 a.m. -- Brandon Hagy, Cameron Davis, Ryo Ishikawa

8:35 a.m. -- Wes Roach, Henrik Norlander, Kramer Hickok

11:35 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard

11:45 a.m. -- D.J. Trahan, Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch

11:55 a.m. -- Danny Lee, David Hearn, Scott Harrington

12:05 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Grayson Murray, Daniel Berger

12:15 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Ted Potter, Jr., Jimmy Walker

12:25 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner

12:35 p.m. -- Jim Herman, Aaron Wise, Rory Sabbatini

12:45 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Scott Brown, Sungjae Im

12:55 p.m. -- Camilo Villegas, Roger Sloan, Lucas Bjerregaard

1:05 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Sam Ryder, Doc Redman

1:15 p.m. -- Doug Ghim, Bo Hoag, Kurt Kitayama

1:25 p.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Chris Baker, Andrew McCain

RELATED: Patrick Reed's Twitter blocking rampage, a Tiger Woods scare, and the most embarrassing golf shot ever

Friday Tee Times (all times EST, all rounds at PGA National Golf Club in Florida)

6:45 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard

6:55 a.m. -- D.J. Trahan, Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch

7:05 a.m. -- Danny Lee, David Hearn, Scott Harrington

7:15 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Grayson Murray, Daniel Berger

7:25 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Ted Potter, Jr., Jimmy Walker

7:35 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner

7:45 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Aaron Wise, Rory Sabbatini

7:55 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Scott Brown, Sungjae Im

8:05 a.m. -- Camilo Villegas, Roger Sloan, Lucas Bjerregaard

8:15 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Sam Ryder, Doc Redman

8:25 a.m. -- Doug Ghim, Bo Hoag, Kurt Kitayama

8:35 a.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Chris Baker, Andrew McCain

11:35 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Patrick Rodgers, Harry Higgs

11:45 a.m. -- Luke List, Adam Schenk, Wyndham Clark

11:55 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Xinjun Zhang, Erik van Rooyen

12:05 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford

12:15 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Martin Trainer, Zach Johnson

12:25 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler

12:35 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood

12:45 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Emiliano Grillo, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

12:55 p.m. -- Nick Watney, Cameron Percy, Sepp Straka

1:05 p.m. -- Brian Gay, Bo Van Pelt, Tim Wilkinson

1:15 p.m. -- Brandon Hagy, Cameron Davis, Ryo Ishikawa

1:25 p.m. -- Wes Roach, Henrik Norlander, Kramer Hickok

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. -- Harris English, Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

6:55 a.m. -- John Huh, Sean O'Hair, Bronson Burgoon

7:05 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Kevin Streelman, Matt Wallace

7:15 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Russell Knox, Davis Love III

7:25 a.m. -- Luke Donald, Stewart Cink, Vijay Singh

7:35 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland, Louis Oosthuizen

7:45 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Keith Mitchell

7:55 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Lee Westwood, Jamie Lovemark

8:05 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Every, Michael Thompson

8:15 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Maverick McNealy

8:25 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Tyler McCumber, Justin Bertsch

8:35 a.m. -- Vincent Whaley, Michael Gligic, Daniel Wetterich

11:35 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Fabián Gómez, Seung-Yul Noh

11:45 a.m. -- Zac Blair, Denny McCarthy, Robby Shelton

11:55 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Arjun Atwal

12:05 p.m. -- Adam Long, Ryan Armour, Si Woo Kim

12:15 p.m. -- C.T. Pan, Greg Chalmers, Jim Furyk

12:25 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Keegan Bradley, Lucas Glover

12:35 p.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett, Austin Cook

12:45 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Chris Kirk, Richy Werenski

12:55 p.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Josh Teater, Sam Burns

1:05 p.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Matt Jones, Matthew NeSmith

1:15 p.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Sebastian Cappelen, Hayden Buckley

1:25 p.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Mark Anderson, Tom Lewis

RELATED: The 13 toughest stretches of holes in golf