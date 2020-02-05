2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times, viewer's guide

Defending AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Phil Mickelson is looking for his record-breaking sixth victory on the Monterey Peninsula. In 2019, Mickelson shot a seven-under 65 in the final round that ran into Monday due to darkness to beat Paul Casey by three strokes. At 48, Mickelson also became the oldest winner in tournament history.

Of course, a victory at Pebble Beach carries extra weight, given the history and tradition of the picturesque course. In turn, this week's PGA Tour stop has its own gravitas as well. The event traces its roots to the late 1940s, when actor/singer Bing Crosby played host to the event that attracted not just the top players but many celebrities who played in the pro-am portion of the tournament. What was affectionately known as the Crosby Clambake remains one of just two PGA Tour events that continues to hold a pro-am tournament concurrent to the professional event.

RELATED: The early days of the Crosby Clambake

To accommodate the field of professionals and amateurs, the tournament is played on three different courses over the first 54 holes, with everyone playing Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club once. After Saturday there is a cut (top 65 pros and ties and the low 24 pro-am teams), and the final round is contested at Pebble Beach.

This year, Lefty will be joined by past winners Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker and Jordan Spieth as well as non-golf stars Peyton and Eli Manning, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers, who are among those competing in the pro-am portion of the tournament.

Only 10 times has a player won both the tournament and pro-am titles in the same year. It last happened in 2016 when Vaughn Taylor won by one stroke over Phil Mickelson and teamed with businessman Gregg Ontiveros.

The winner will be awarded 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.4 million share of the $7.8 million purse.

RELATED: The joy, fear, and occasional humiliation of playing as an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

TV Schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3-6 p.m. EST. On Saturday, Golf Channel will have coverage from 1-2:45 p.m. EST, and CBS will follow from 3-6 p.m. On Sunday, Golf Channel will again have the 1-2:45 p.m. slot with CBS taking over from 3-6:30 p.m.

Leader board

Find all live PGA Tour scoring data here .

Thursday Tee Times (all times PST)

Tee No. 1, Pebble Beach Golf Links

8 a.m. -- Harold Varner III, Scott Brown

8:11 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan

8:22 a.m. -- Ben Martin, Chris Kirk

8:33 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Maverick McNealy

8:44 a.m. -- John Merrick, Michael Thompson

8:55 a.m. -- Ted Potter, Jr., J.B. Holmes

9:06 a.m. -- Ryan Armour, Mackenzie Hughes

9:17 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Peter Malnati

9:28 a.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Scott de Borba

9:39 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Robert Garrigus

9:50 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Matthew Fitzpatrick

10:01 a.m. -- Matt Every, Vaughn Taylor

10:12 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mark Hubbard

Tee No. 10, Pebble Beach Golf Links

8 a.m. -- David Duval, Bo Van Pelt

8:11 a.m. -- Roberto Castro, Stewart Cink

8:22 a.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith

8:33 a.m. -- Tyler McCumber, Zack Sucher

8:44 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Robert Streb

8:55 a.m. -- Nick Watney, Matt Jones

9:06 a.m. -- Vincent Whaley, Brandon Hagy

9:17 a.m. -- Wes Roach, Henrik Norlander

9:28 a.m. -- Nelson Ledesma, Hank Lebioda

9:39 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, David Lingmerth

9:50 a.m. -- Tim Wilkinson, Anirban Lahiri

10:01 a.m. -- Bo Hoag, Kristoffer Ventura

10:12 a.m. -- Michael Gellerman, Xinjun Zhang

Tee No. 1, Spyglass Hill Golf Course

8 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Adam Hadwin

8:11 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Daniel Berger

8:22 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker

8:33 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Troy Merritt

8:44 a.m. -- Chad Campbell, Chris Stroud

8:55 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Luke Donald

9:06 a.m. -- D.A. Points, Pat Perez

9:17 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Max Homa

9:28 a.m. -- David Hearn, Zac Blair

9:39 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Lanto Griffin

9:50 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

10:01 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Jason Dufner

10:12 a.m. -- Sebastian Cappelen, Michael Gligic

Tee No. 10, Spyglass Hill Golf Course

8 a.m. -- Smylie Kaufman, Doc Redman

8:11 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Nate Lashley

8:22 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Viktor Hovland

8:33 a.m. -- Ben Taylor, Ryan Brehm

8:44 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, John Senden

8:55 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Martin Trainer

9:06 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Sean O'Hair

9:17 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace

9:28 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Brandon Wu

9:39 a.m. -- Arjun Atwal, Adam Long

9:50 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Si Woo Kim

10:01 a.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Brian Gay

10:12 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Patrick Rodgers

Tee No. 1, Monterey Peninsula CC

8 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Charl Schwartzel

8:11 a.m. -- Kevin Stadler, K.J. Choi

8:22 a.m. -- Johnson Wagner, J.J. Spaun

8:33 a.m. -- Mark Anderson, Cameron Davis

8:44 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Josh Teater

8:55 a.m. -- James Hahn, Scott Piercy

9:06 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Chris Baker

9:17 a.m. -- Rhein Gibson, Alex Noren

9:28 a.m. -- Doug Ghim, Patrick Martin

9:39 a.m. -- Tim Herron, Hunter Mahan

9:50 a.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Fabián Gómez

10:01 a.m. -- Ricky Barnes, Aaron Baddeley

10:12 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Kramer Hickok

Tee No. 10, Monterey Peninsula CC

8 a.m. – Rod Pampling, Sung Kang

8:11 a.m. – Greg Chalmers, Cameron Champ

8:22 a.m. – Richy Werenski, George McNeill

8:33 a.m. – Justin Suh, Scott Harrington

8:44 a.m. – Adam Schenk, D.J. Trahan

8:55 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Brice Garnett

9:06 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Jonathan Byrd

9:17 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Rafa Cabrera Bello

9:28 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Cameron Tringale

9:39 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Beau Hossler

9:50 a.m. – Jim Herman, Jason Day

10:01 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Keith Mitchell

10:12 a.m. – Sam Saunders, Rob Oppenheim

RELATED: 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am odds: Oddsmakers like Phil Mickelson's chances this week

Friday Tee Times (all times PST)

Tee No. 1, Pebble Beach Golf Links

8 a.m. – Adam Schenk, D.J. Trahan

8:11 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Brice Garnett

8:22 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Jonathan Byrd

8:33 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Rafa Cabrera Bello

8:44 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Cameron Tringale

8:55 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Beau Hossler

9:06 a.m. – Jim Herman, Jason Day

9:17 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Keith Mitchell

9:28 a.m. – Sam Saunders, Rob Oppenheim

9:39 a.m. – Rod Pampling, Sung Kang

9:50 a.m. – Greg Chalmers, Cameron Champ

10:01 a.m. – Richy Werenski, George McNeill

10:12 a.m. – Justin Suh, Scott Harrington

Tee No. 10, Pebble Beach Golf Links

8 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Josh Teater

8:11 a.m. – James Hahn, Scott Piercy

8:22 a.m. – Aaron Wise, Chris Baker

8:33 a.m. – Rhein Gibson, Alex Noren

8:44 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Patrick Martin

8:55 a.m. – Tim Herron, Hunter Mahan

9:06 a.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Fabián Gómez

9:17 a.m. – Ricky Barnes, Aaron Baddeley

9:28 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Kramer Hickok

9:39 a.m. – Bill Haas, Charl Schwartzel

9:50 a.m. – Kevin Stadler, K.J. Choi

10:01 a.m. – Johnson Wagner, J.J. Spaun

10:12 a.m. – Mark Anderson, Cameron Davis

Tee No. 1, Spyglass Hill Golf Course

8 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Robert Streb

8:11 a.m. – Nick Watney, Matt Jones

8:22 a.m. – Vincent Whaley, Brandon Hagy

8:33 a.m. – Wes Roach, Henrik Norlander

8:44 a.m. – Nelson Ledesma, Hank Lebioda

8:55 a.m. – Lucas Glover, David Lingmerth

9:06 a.m. – Tim Wilkinson, Anirban Lahiri

9:17 a.m. – Bo Hoag, Kristoffer Ventura

9:28 a.m. – Michael Gellerman, Xinjun Zhang

9:39 a.m. – David Duval, Bo Van Pelt

9:50 a.m. – Roberto Castro, Stewart Cink

10:01 a.m. – Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith

10:12 a.m. – Tyler McCumber, Zack Sucher

Tee No. 10, Spyglass Hill Golf Course

8 a.m. – John Merrick, Michael Thompson

8:11 a.m. – Ted Potter, Jr., J.B. Holmes

8:22 a.m. – Ryan Armour, Mackenzie Hughes

8:33 a.m. – Alex Cejka, Peter Malnati

8:44 a.m. – Dominic Bozzelli, Scott de Borba

8:55 a.m. – Brian Stuard, Robert Garrigus

9:06 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:17 a.m. – Matt Every, Vaughn Taylor

9:28 a.m. – Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mark Hubbard

9:39 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Scott Brown

9:50 a.m. – Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan

10:01 a.m. – Ben Martin, Chris Kirk

10:12 a.m. – Seamus Power, Maverick McNealy

Tee No. 1, Monterey Peninsula CC

8 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, John Senden

8:11 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Martin Trainer

8:22 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Sean O'Hair

8:33 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace

8:44 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Brandon Wu

8:55 a.m. -- Arjun Atwal, Adam Long

9:06 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Si Woo Kim

9:17 a.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Brian Gay

9:28 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Patrick Rodgers

9:39 a.m. -- Smylie Kaufman, Doc Redman

9:50 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Nate Lashley

10:01 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Viktor Hovland

10:12 a.m. -- Ben Taylor, Ryan Brehm

Tee No. 10, Monterey Peninsula CC

8 a.m. -- Chad Campbell, Chris Stroud

8:11 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Luke Donald

8:22 a.m. -- D.A. Points, Pat Perez

8:33 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Max Homa

8:44 a.m. -- David Hearn, Zac Blair

8:55 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Lanto Griffin

9:06 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

9:17 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Jason Dufner

9:28 a.m. -- Sebastian Cappelen, Michael Gligic

9:39 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Adam Hadwin

9:50 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Daniel Berger

10:01 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker

10:12 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Troy Merritt

RELATED: Jordan Spieth and the perils of falling out of the World Ranking top 50

Saturday Tee Times (all times PST)

Tee No. 1, Pebble Beach Golf Links

8 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Lanto Griffin

8:11 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

8:22 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Jason Dufner

8:33 a.m. -- Sebastian Cappelenm Michael Gligic

8:44 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Adam Hadwin

8:55 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Daniel Berger

9:06 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker

9:17 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Troy Merritt

9:28 a.m. -- Chad Campbell, Chris Stroud

9:39 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Luke Donald

9:50 a.m. -- D.A. Points, Pat Perez

10:01 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Max Homa

10:12 a.m. -- David Hearn, Zac Blair

Tee No. 10, Pebble Beach Golf Links

8 a.m. -- Arjun Atwal, Adam Long

8:11 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Si Woo Kim

8:22 a.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Brian Gay

8:33 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Patrick Rodgers

8:44 a.m. -- Smylie Kaufman, Doc Redman

8:55 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Nate Lashley

9:06 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Viktor Hovland

9:17 a.m. -- Ben Taylor, Ryan Brehm

9:28 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, John Senden

9:39 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Martin Trainer

9:50 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Sean O'Hair

10:01 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace

10:12 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Brandon Wu

Tee No. 1, Spyglass Hill Golf Course

8 a.m. -- Tim Herron, Hunter Mahan

8:11 a.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Fabián Gómez

8:22 a.m. -- Ricky Barnes, Aaron Baddeley

8:33 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Kramer Hickok

8:44 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Charl Schwartzel

8:55 a.m. -- Kevin Stadler, K.J. Choi

9:06 a.m. -- Johnson Wagner, J.J. Spaun

9:17 a.m. -- Mark Anderson, Cameron Davis

9:28 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Josh Teater

9:39 a.m. -- James Hahn, Scott Piercy

9:50 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Chris Baker

10:01 a.m. -- Rhein Gibson, Alex Noren

10:12 a.m. -- Doug Ghim, Pat Martin

Tee No. 10, Spyglass Hill Golf Course

8 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Beau Hossler

8:11 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Jason Day

8:22 a.m. -- Harry Higgs, Keith Mitchell

8:33 a.m. -- Sam Saunders, Rob Oppenheim

8:44 a.m. -- Rod Pampling, Sung Kang

8:55 a.m. -- Greg Chalmers, Cameron Champ

9:06 a.m. -- Richy Werenski, George McNeill

9:17 a.m. -- Justin Suh, Scott Harrington

9:28 a.m. -- Adam Schenk, D.J. Trahan

9:39 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Brice Garnett

9:50 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Jonathan Byrd

10:01 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Rafael Cabrera-Bello

10:12 a.m. -- Isaiah Salinda, Cameron Tringale

Tee No. 1, Monterey Peninsula CC

8 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Robert Garrigus

8:11 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Matthew Fitzpatrick

8:22 a.m. -- Matt Every, Vaughn Taylor

8:33 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mark Hubbard

8:44 a.m. -- Harold Varner III, Scott Brown

8:55 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan

9:06 a.m. -- Ben Martin, Chris Kirk

9:17 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Maverick McNealy

9:28 a.m. -- John Merrick, Michael Thompson

9:39 a.m. -- Ted Potter Jr., J.B. Holmes

9:50 a.m. -- Ryan Armour, Mackenzie Hughes

10:01 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Peter Malnati

10:12 a.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Scott de Borba

Tee No. 10, Monterey Peninsula CC

8 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, David Lingmerth

8:11 a.m. -- Tim Wilkinson, Anirban Lahiri

8:22 a.m. -- Bo Hoag, Kristoffer Ventura

8:33 a.m. -- Michael Gellerman, Xinjun Zhang

8:44 a.m. -- David Duval, Bo Van Pelt

8:55 a.m. -- Roberto Castro, Stewart Cink

9:06 a.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith

9:17 a.m. -- Tyler McCumber, Zack Sucher

9:28 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Robert Streb

9:39 a.m. -- Nick Watney, Matt Jones

9:50 a.m. -- Vincent Whaley, Brandon Hagy

10:01 a.m. -- Wes Roach, Henrik Norlander

10:12 a.m. -- Nelson Ledesma, Hank Lebioda

RELATED: Patrick Cantlay, a California native, has forged a bond with Pebble Beach courses

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS