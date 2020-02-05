2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times, viewer's guide

Defending AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Phil Mickelson is looking for his record-breaking sixth victory on the Monterey Peninsula. In 2019, Mickelson shot a seven-under 65 in the final round that ran into Monday due to darkness to beat Paul Casey by three strokes. At 48, Mickelson also became the oldest winner in tournament history.
Of course, a victory at Pebble Beach carries extra weight, given the history and tradition of the picturesque course. In turn, this week's PGA Tour stop has its own gravitas as well. The event traces its roots to the late 1940s, when actor/singer Bing Crosby played host to the event that attracted not just the top players but many celebrities who played in the pro-am portion of the tournament. What was affectionately known as the Crosby Clambake remains one of just two PGA Tour events that continues to hold a pro-am tournament concurrent to the professional event.
To accommodate the field of professionals and amateurs, the tournament is played on three different courses over the first 54 holes, with everyone playing Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club once. After Saturday there is a cut (top 65 pros and ties and the low 24 pro-am teams), and the final round is contested at Pebble Beach.
This year, Lefty will be joined by past winners Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker and Jordan Spieth as well as non-golf stars Peyton and Eli Manning, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers, who are among those competing in the pro-am portion of the tournament.
Only 10 times has a player won both the tournament and pro-am titles in the same year. It last happened in 2016 when Vaughn Taylor won by one stroke over Phil Mickelson and teamed with businessman Gregg Ontiveros.
The winner will be awarded 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.4 million share of the $7.8 million purse.
TV Schedule
Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3-6 p.m. EST. On Saturday, Golf Channel will have coverage from 1-2:45 p.m. EST, and CBS will follow from 3-6 p.m. On Sunday, Golf Channel will again have the 1-2:45 p.m. slot with CBS taking over from 3-6:30 p.m.
Thursday Tee Times (all times PST)
Tee No. 1, Pebble Beach Golf Links
8 a.m. -- Harold Varner III, Scott Brown
8:11 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan
8:22 a.m. -- Ben Martin, Chris Kirk
8:33 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Maverick McNealy
8:44 a.m. -- John Merrick, Michael Thompson
8:55 a.m. -- Ted Potter, Jr., J.B. Holmes
9:06 a.m. -- Ryan Armour, Mackenzie Hughes
9:17 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Peter Malnati
9:28 a.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Scott de Borba
9:39 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Robert Garrigus
9:50 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Matthew Fitzpatrick
10:01 a.m. -- Matt Every, Vaughn Taylor
10:12 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mark Hubbard
Tee No. 10, Pebble Beach Golf Links
8 a.m. -- David Duval, Bo Van Pelt
8:11 a.m. -- Roberto Castro, Stewart Cink
8:22 a.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith
8:33 a.m. -- Tyler McCumber, Zack Sucher
8:44 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Robert Streb
8:55 a.m. -- Nick Watney, Matt Jones
9:06 a.m. -- Vincent Whaley, Brandon Hagy
9:17 a.m. -- Wes Roach, Henrik Norlander
9:28 a.m. -- Nelson Ledesma, Hank Lebioda
9:39 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, David Lingmerth
9:50 a.m. -- Tim Wilkinson, Anirban Lahiri
10:01 a.m. -- Bo Hoag, Kristoffer Ventura
10:12 a.m. -- Michael Gellerman, Xinjun Zhang
Tee No. 1, Spyglass Hill Golf Course
8 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Adam Hadwin
8:11 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Daniel Berger
8:22 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker
8:33 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Troy Merritt
8:44 a.m. -- Chad Campbell, Chris Stroud
8:55 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Luke Donald
9:06 a.m. -- D.A. Points, Pat Perez
9:17 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Max Homa
9:28 a.m. -- David Hearn, Zac Blair
9:39 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Lanto Griffin
9:50 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
10:01 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Jason Dufner
10:12 a.m. -- Sebastian Cappelen, Michael Gligic
Tee No. 10, Spyglass Hill Golf Course
8 a.m. -- Smylie Kaufman, Doc Redman
8:11 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Nate Lashley
8:22 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Viktor Hovland
8:33 a.m. -- Ben Taylor, Ryan Brehm
8:44 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, John Senden
8:55 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Martin Trainer
9:06 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Sean O'Hair
9:17 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace
9:28 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Brandon Wu
9:39 a.m. -- Arjun Atwal, Adam Long
9:50 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Si Woo Kim
10:01 a.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Brian Gay
10:12 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Patrick Rodgers
Tee No. 1, Monterey Peninsula CC
8 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Charl Schwartzel
8:11 a.m. -- Kevin Stadler, K.J. Choi
8:22 a.m. -- Johnson Wagner, J.J. Spaun
8:33 a.m. -- Mark Anderson, Cameron Davis
8:44 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Josh Teater
8:55 a.m. -- James Hahn, Scott Piercy
9:06 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Chris Baker
9:17 a.m. -- Rhein Gibson, Alex Noren
9:28 a.m. -- Doug Ghim, Patrick Martin
9:39 a.m. -- Tim Herron, Hunter Mahan
9:50 a.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Fabián Gómez
10:01 a.m. -- Ricky Barnes, Aaron Baddeley
10:12 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Kramer Hickok
Tee No. 10, Monterey Peninsula CC
8 a.m. – Rod Pampling, Sung Kang
8:11 a.m. – Greg Chalmers, Cameron Champ
8:22 a.m. – Richy Werenski, George McNeill
8:33 a.m. – Justin Suh, Scott Harrington
8:44 a.m. – Adam Schenk, D.J. Trahan
8:55 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Brice Garnett
9:06 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Jonathan Byrd
9:17 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Rafa Cabrera Bello
9:28 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Cameron Tringale
9:39 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Beau Hossler
9:50 a.m. – Jim Herman, Jason Day
10:01 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Keith Mitchell
10:12 a.m. – Sam Saunders, Rob Oppenheim
Friday Tee Times (all times PST)
Tee No. 1, Pebble Beach Golf Links
8 a.m. – Adam Schenk, D.J. Trahan
8:11 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Brice Garnett
8:22 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Jonathan Byrd
8:33 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Rafa Cabrera Bello
8:44 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Cameron Tringale
8:55 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Beau Hossler
9:06 a.m. – Jim Herman, Jason Day
9:17 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Keith Mitchell
9:28 a.m. – Sam Saunders, Rob Oppenheim
9:39 a.m. – Rod Pampling, Sung Kang
9:50 a.m. – Greg Chalmers, Cameron Champ
10:01 a.m. – Richy Werenski, George McNeill
10:12 a.m. – Justin Suh, Scott Harrington
Tee No. 10, Pebble Beach Golf Links
8 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Josh Teater
8:11 a.m. – James Hahn, Scott Piercy
8:22 a.m. – Aaron Wise, Chris Baker
8:33 a.m. – Rhein Gibson, Alex Noren
8:44 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Patrick Martin
8:55 a.m. – Tim Herron, Hunter Mahan
9:06 a.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Fabián Gómez
9:17 a.m. – Ricky Barnes, Aaron Baddeley
9:28 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Kramer Hickok
9:39 a.m. – Bill Haas, Charl Schwartzel
9:50 a.m. – Kevin Stadler, K.J. Choi
10:01 a.m. – Johnson Wagner, J.J. Spaun
10:12 a.m. – Mark Anderson, Cameron Davis
Tee No. 1, Spyglass Hill Golf Course
8 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Robert Streb
8:11 a.m. – Nick Watney, Matt Jones
8:22 a.m. – Vincent Whaley, Brandon Hagy
8:33 a.m. – Wes Roach, Henrik Norlander
8:44 a.m. – Nelson Ledesma, Hank Lebioda
8:55 a.m. – Lucas Glover, David Lingmerth
9:06 a.m. – Tim Wilkinson, Anirban Lahiri
9:17 a.m. – Bo Hoag, Kristoffer Ventura
9:28 a.m. – Michael Gellerman, Xinjun Zhang
9:39 a.m. – David Duval, Bo Van Pelt
9:50 a.m. – Roberto Castro, Stewart Cink
10:01 a.m. – Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith
10:12 a.m. – Tyler McCumber, Zack Sucher
Tee No. 10, Spyglass Hill Golf Course
8 a.m. – John Merrick, Michael Thompson
8:11 a.m. – Ted Potter, Jr., J.B. Holmes
8:22 a.m. – Ryan Armour, Mackenzie Hughes
8:33 a.m. – Alex Cejka, Peter Malnati
8:44 a.m. – Dominic Bozzelli, Scott de Borba
8:55 a.m. – Brian Stuard, Robert Garrigus
9:06 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Matthew Fitzpatrick
9:17 a.m. – Matt Every, Vaughn Taylor
9:28 a.m. – Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mark Hubbard
9:39 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Scott Brown
9:50 a.m. – Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan
10:01 a.m. – Ben Martin, Chris Kirk
10:12 a.m. – Seamus Power, Maverick McNealy
Tee No. 1, Monterey Peninsula CC
8 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, John Senden
8:11 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Martin Trainer
8:22 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Sean O'Hair
8:33 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace
8:44 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Brandon Wu
8:55 a.m. -- Arjun Atwal, Adam Long
9:06 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Si Woo Kim
9:17 a.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Brian Gay
9:28 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Patrick Rodgers
9:39 a.m. -- Smylie Kaufman, Doc Redman
9:50 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Nate Lashley
10:01 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Viktor Hovland
10:12 a.m. -- Ben Taylor, Ryan Brehm
Tee No. 10, Monterey Peninsula CC
8 a.m. -- Chad Campbell, Chris Stroud
8:11 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Luke Donald
8:22 a.m. -- D.A. Points, Pat Perez
8:33 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Max Homa
8:44 a.m. -- David Hearn, Zac Blair
8:55 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Lanto Griffin
9:06 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
9:17 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Jason Dufner
9:28 a.m. -- Sebastian Cappelen, Michael Gligic
9:39 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Adam Hadwin
9:50 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Daniel Berger
10:01 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker
10:12 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Troy Merritt
Saturday Tee Times (all times PST)
Tee No. 1, Pebble Beach Golf Links
8 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Lanto Griffin
8:11 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
8:22 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Jason Dufner
8:33 a.m. -- Sebastian Cappelenm Michael Gligic
8:44 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Adam Hadwin
8:55 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Daniel Berger
9:06 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker
9:17 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Troy Merritt
9:28 a.m. -- Chad Campbell, Chris Stroud
9:39 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Luke Donald
9:50 a.m. -- D.A. Points, Pat Perez
10:01 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Max Homa
10:12 a.m. -- David Hearn, Zac Blair
Tee No. 10, Pebble Beach Golf Links
8 a.m. -- Arjun Atwal, Adam Long
8:11 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Si Woo Kim
8:22 a.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Brian Gay
8:33 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Patrick Rodgers
8:44 a.m. -- Smylie Kaufman, Doc Redman
8:55 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Nate Lashley
9:06 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Viktor Hovland
9:17 a.m. -- Ben Taylor, Ryan Brehm
9:28 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, John Senden
9:39 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Martin Trainer
9:50 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Sean O'Hair
10:01 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace
10:12 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Brandon Wu
Tee No. 1, Spyglass Hill Golf Course
8 a.m. -- Tim Herron, Hunter Mahan
8:11 a.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Fabián Gómez
8:22 a.m. -- Ricky Barnes, Aaron Baddeley
8:33 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Kramer Hickok
8:44 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Charl Schwartzel
8:55 a.m. -- Kevin Stadler, K.J. Choi
9:06 a.m. -- Johnson Wagner, J.J. Spaun
9:17 a.m. -- Mark Anderson, Cameron Davis
9:28 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Josh Teater
9:39 a.m. -- James Hahn, Scott Piercy
9:50 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Chris Baker
10:01 a.m. -- Rhein Gibson, Alex Noren
10:12 a.m. -- Doug Ghim, Pat Martin
Tee No. 10, Spyglass Hill Golf Course
8 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Beau Hossler
8:11 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Jason Day
8:22 a.m. -- Harry Higgs, Keith Mitchell
8:33 a.m. -- Sam Saunders, Rob Oppenheim
8:44 a.m. -- Rod Pampling, Sung Kang
8:55 a.m. -- Greg Chalmers, Cameron Champ
9:06 a.m. -- Richy Werenski, George McNeill
9:17 a.m. -- Justin Suh, Scott Harrington
9:28 a.m. -- Adam Schenk, D.J. Trahan
9:39 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Brice Garnett
9:50 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Jonathan Byrd
10:01 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Rafael Cabrera-Bello
10:12 a.m. -- Isaiah Salinda, Cameron Tringale
Tee No. 1, Monterey Peninsula CC
8 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Robert Garrigus
8:11 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Matthew Fitzpatrick
8:22 a.m. -- Matt Every, Vaughn Taylor
8:33 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mark Hubbard
8:44 a.m. -- Harold Varner III, Scott Brown
8:55 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan
9:06 a.m. -- Ben Martin, Chris Kirk
9:17 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Maverick McNealy
9:28 a.m. -- John Merrick, Michael Thompson
9:39 a.m. -- Ted Potter Jr., J.B. Holmes
9:50 a.m. -- Ryan Armour, Mackenzie Hughes
10:01 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Peter Malnati
10:12 a.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Scott de Borba
Tee No. 10, Monterey Peninsula CC
8 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, David Lingmerth
8:11 a.m. -- Tim Wilkinson, Anirban Lahiri
8:22 a.m. -- Bo Hoag, Kristoffer Ventura
8:33 a.m. -- Michael Gellerman, Xinjun Zhang
8:44 a.m. -- David Duval, Bo Van Pelt
8:55 a.m. -- Roberto Castro, Stewart Cink
9:06 a.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith
9:17 a.m. -- Tyler McCumber, Zack Sucher
9:28 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Robert Streb
9:39 a.m. -- Nick Watney, Matt Jones
9:50 a.m. -- Vincent Whaley, Brandon Hagy
10:01 a.m. -- Wes Roach, Henrik Norlander
10:12 a.m. -- Nelson Ledesma, Hank Lebioda
