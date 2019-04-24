2019 Zurich Classic tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour heads to Avondale, Louisiana this week for the Zurich Classic, held at TPC Louisiana. Since 2017, the event has employed a two-man team format, with players playing two rounds of fourballs and two rounds of alternate shot. The first and third round is fourballs, which means each player plays his own ball each hole and the best score counts for the team. The second and final rounds are alternate shot, meaning one teammate tees off, the other hits the next shot and they continue to alternate until hole-ing out.

Returning to defend their title is the team of Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy, who parred the final seven holes a year ago to win by one stroke over Pat Perez and Jason Dufner. Perez is making his first start on tour since Bay Hill this week, having missed over a month due to a calf injury he suffered while working out before the Players Championship. He'll play alongside Dufner once again as they both look for their first win since 2017.

Other teams to watch this week include Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day and Adam Scott, and Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Avondale on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

8 a.m. -- Ollie Schniederjans, Adam Svensson/Peter Uihlein, Dominic Bozzelli

8:13 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, J.J. Henry/Danny Lee, Sung Kang

8:26 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Luke Donald/Brice Garnett, Chesson Hadley

8:39 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes/Michael Kim, C.T. Pan

8:52 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Ryan Palmer/Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes

9:05 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover/Branden Grace, Justin Harding

9:18 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Rory Sabbatini/Kenny Perry, Josh Teater

9:31 a.m. -- Colt Knost, Boo Weekley/Tyler Duncan, Adam Schenk

9:44 a.m. -- Freddie Jacobson, Chad Campbell/Alex Cejka, Alex Prugh

9:57 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Robert Diaz/Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz

1:05 p.m. -- Richy Werenski, Nicholas Lindheim/J.J. Spaun, Matt Jones

1:18 p.m. -- Davis Love III, Dru Love/Keegan Bradley, Jon Curran

1:31 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel/Si Woo Kim, Sangmoon Bae

1:44 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell/Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay

1:57 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy/Jonas Blixt, Cameron Smith

2:10 p.m. -- Shubhankar Sharma, Anirban Lahiri/Rod Pampling, John Senden

2:23 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Aaron Baddeley/Chris Stroud, Jason Kokrak

2:36 p.m. -- Scott Langley, Jonathan Byrd/Ted Potter, Jr., Nate Lashley

2:49 p.m. -- Cody Gribble, Joey Garber/Peter Malnati, Billy Hurley III

3:02 p.m. -- Anders Albertson, Seth Reeves/Hank Lebioda, Curtis Luck

Tee 10

8 a.m. -- Whee Kim, Sungjae Im/Joel Dahmen, Brandon Harkins

8:13 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Nick Taylor/Scott Stallings, Trey Mullinax

8:26 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka/Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield

8:39 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Abraham Ancer/Jason Day, Adam Scott

8:52 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood/Kyle Stanley, Tony Finau

9:05 a.m. -- K.J. Choi, David Lingmerth/Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman

9:18 a.m. -- David Duval, Jim Furyk/Kevin Kisner, Scott Brown

9:31 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Stephan Jaeger/Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman

9:44 a.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Wes Roach/Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka

9:57 a.m. -- Chase Wright, Derek Fathauer/Julian Etulain, Andres Romero

1:05 p.m. -- Harold Varner III, Tom Lovelady/Seamus Power, David Hearn

1:18 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Ryan Blaum/Cameron Champ, Sam Burns

1:31 p.m. -- Harris English, Johnson Wagner/Kevin Streelman, Vaughn Taylor

1:44 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire/Austin Cook, Andrew Landry

1:57 p.m. -- Russell Knox, Bruan Stuard/Jason Dufner, Pat Perez

2:10 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Kelly Kraft/Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry

2:23 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, Robert Streb/Shawn Stefani, Bill Haas

2:36 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli/Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Matt Every

2:49 p.m. -- D.J. Trahan, Wyndham Clark/Andrew Putnam, Max Homa

3:02 p.m. -- Roberto Castro, Cameron Tringale/Cameron Davis, Kyle Jones