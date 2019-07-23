2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tee times, viewer's guide

It's a quick turnaround for many of the best players in the world this week, as they make the trip from Northern Ireland all the way back to Memphis, Tenn., for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Because of the tour's new schedule, the final WGC of the season earned the unfortunate spot after arguably the most grueling major championship of the season, but that has not deterred the top-ranked players from showing up (well, except for Shane Lowry, obviously ).

Technically, Justin Thomas is defending his title, though he won it last year when it was still the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone in Akron, Ohio. But the event moved to TPC Southwind in Memphis for this season. The actual defending champion of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, which is now a WGC, is Dustin Johnson. If it sounds confusing, that's because it is. Thomas and Johnson will play alongside Paul Casey in one of the week's featured groups. They'll go off the 10th tee on Thursday at 1:04 p.m. ET. The other marquee grouping, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jason Day, will go off the first at 1:59 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Why Rory McIlroy's 2019 season at major championships was even worse than you think

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 2 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Memphis on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

12:20 p.m. -- Max Homa, Kodai Ichihara, Eddie Pepperell

12:31 p.m. -- Adam Long, Tyrrell Hatton, Mikumu Horikawa

12:42 p.m. -- C.T. Pan, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott

12:53 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau, Matt Wallace

1:04 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Thorbjorn Olesen, Haotong Li

1:15 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira

1:26 p.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Alex Noren, Philip Eriksson

1:37 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Corey Conners, Ian Poulter

1:48 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth

1:59 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day

2:10 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed, Lucas Bjerregaard

Tee No. 10

12:20 p.m. -- Nate Lashley, Sung Kang, Poom Saksansin

12:31 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

12:42 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen

12:53 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele

1:04 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

1:15 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Kevin Tway, Sergio Garcia

1:26 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Danny Willett, Jim Furyk

1:37 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:48 p.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Andrew Putnam, Henrik Stenson

1:59 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Aaron Rai

RELATED: PGA Tour announces its first daily fantasy sports integration with DraftKings partnership