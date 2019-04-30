2019 Wells Fargo Championship tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour heads to Charlotte, N.C. this week for the Wells Fargo Championship, held at Quail Hollow Club. The Wells Fargo is always one of the marquee non-major events on the schedule due to the strength of the field and the golf course, which hosted the 2017 PGA Championship and is set to host the 2021 Presidents Cup. It's also a tournament that Tiger Woods has always played in when healthy, though he won't be this year, opting lighten his workload following his Masters victory.

But even without Woods' presence, the Wells Fargo field is packed with star power. Rory McIlroy, who has won this event twice (by seven strokes in 2015 and by four strokes in 2010), will look to bounce back from a quiet week at the Masters, his last worldwide start. Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Rose will also be making their first starts since Augusta. As will Rickie Fowler, another former winner of this event in 2012, his first win on the PGA Tour. Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day, Tony Finau and Patrick Reed will also tee it up in the Tar Heel state this week.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Charlotte on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

No. 1 Tee

7 a.m. -- David Hearn, Ollie Schniederjans, Seamus Power

7:10 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Josh Teater, Denny McCarthy

7:20 a.m. -- J.J. Henry, Sam Burns, Roger Sloan

7:30 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Hudson Swafford, Smylie Kaufman

7:40 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Christ Stroud, Jonas Blixt

7:50 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Brendan Steele, Kyle Stanley

8 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Cody Gribble, Trey Mullinax

8:10 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Will MacKenzie, Brandon Harkins

8:20 a.m. -- Freddie Jacobson, Derek Fathauer, Tyler Duncan

8:30 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Chad Collins, Hank Lebioda

8:40 a.m. -- Nicholas Lindheim, Julian Etulain, Tom Lovelady

8:50 a.m. -- Ben Silverman, Curtis Luck, Doc Redman

9 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Sepp Straka, Matthew Goggin

12:10 p.m. -- Matt Every, Johnson Wagner, Sungjae Im

12:20 p.m. -- Fabian Gomez, Byeong Hun An, Alex Prugh

12:30 p.m. -- Jonathan Byrd, Cameron Tringale, Wyndham Clark

12:40 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson

12:50 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau

1 p.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Charles Howell III, Jhonattan Vegas

1:10 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Mackenzie Hughes, Jimmy Walker

1:20 p.m. -- Bill Haas, Lucas Glover, Joel Dahmen

1:30 p.m. -- Robert Streb, Shawn Stefani, Whee Kim

1:40 p.m. -- Kelly Kraft, Scott Langley, Richy Werenski

1:50 p.m. -- Martin Piller, Sebastian Munoz, Matthew Short

2 p.m. -- Wes Roach, Seth Reeves, Nathan Stamey

2:10 p.m. -- Max Homa, Jim Knous, Alvaro Ortiz

No. 10 Tee

7 a.m. -- Ryan Blaum, J.T. Poston, Brandon Hagy

7:10 a.m. -- Sangmoon Bae, Jason Kokrak, Adam Schenk

7:20 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Scott Brown, Rory Sabbatini

7:30 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama

7:40 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Harold Varner III

7:50 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Brian Harman, Zach Johnson

8 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Pat Perez, Danny Willett

8:10 a.m. -- John Senden, Bud Cauley, Joaquin Niemann

8:20 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Matt Jones, Sam Saunders

8:30 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Colt Knost, Dominic Bozzelli

8:40 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Chase Wright, Chip McDaniel

8:50 a.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Zack Sucher, Chris Thompson

9 a.m. -- Joey Garber, Kyle Jones, Broc Everett

12:10 p.m. -- Ben Crane, Brendon Todd, Scott Stallings

12:20 p.m. -- Billy Hurley III, Tom Hoge, Carlos Ortiz

12:30 p.m. -- Ernie Els, Anirban Lahiri, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

12:40 p.m. -- Adam Long, Jason Dufner, Jim Herman

12:50 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Daniel Berger, Rod Pampling

1 p.m. -- Ted Potter, Jr., Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin

1:10 p.m. -- Martin Trainer, Chesson Hadley, Chez Reavie

1:20 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Nick Watney, Peter Uihlein

1:30 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Harris English, Beau Hossler

1:40 p.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Roberto Castro, Luke List

1:50 p.m. -- Roberto Diaz, Cameron Davis, Anders Albertson

2 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Brady Schnell, John Chin

2:10 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Steve Scott