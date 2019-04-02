2019 Valero Texas Open tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour is staying in Texas this week for the Valero Texas Open, which is being held the week before the Masters for the first time because of the PGA Tour's new schedule. TPC San Antonio is the host, and the tournament is contested on the Oaks Course, which is designed by Greg Norman. Last year, Andrew Landry broke through at the Valero for his first career victory, edging out Trey Mullinax and Sean O'Hair by two strokes.

Landry is back in the field at TPC San Antonio a week before his first trip to the Masters, an invitation he earned thanks to his win a year ago. Unfortunately his triumph came two weeks after the Masters, so he's had to wait all this time to finally get to Augusta National. This year, the Valero winner will earn an invitation for next week, and if the recent winners of the event are any indication, it could be a relative unknown that breaks through again.

There are some household names in San Antonio though, starting with Jordan Spieth, who showed some signs of life a week ago at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Rickie Fowler, who didn't play at Austin Country Club, is also in the field, making his debut at the Valero Texas Open. Tony Finau, Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk and Ernie Els are also set to tee it up.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. NBC will take over on the weekend.

Leader board

Follow all the action from TPC San Antonio on our Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

8:20 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Jason Kokrak, J.J. Spaun

8:30 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Rory Sabbatini, Sam Ryder

8:40 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Hunter Mahan, Luke List

8:50 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Jim Herman, Martin Kaymer

9 a.m. -- Martin Trainer, Mackenzie Hughes, Davis Love III

9:10 a.m. -- Ted Potter, Jr., Austin Cook, D.A. Points

9:20 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Grayson Murray, Chesson Hadley

9:30 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, George McNeill, J.T. Poston

9:40 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Kenny Perry, Cameron Tringale

9:50 a.m. -- Fabian Gomez, J.J. Henry, Roberto Castro

10 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Brady Schnell, Kyle Jones

10:10 a.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark

1:10 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Freddie Jacobson, Scott Langley

1:20 p.m. -- Morgan Hoffmann, Abraham Ancer, HaoTong Li

1:30 p.m. -- Nick Watney, Kelly Kraft, C.T. Pan

1:40 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Jhonattan Vegas, Jordan Spieth

1:50 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, J.B. Holmes, Adam Long

2 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Chris Stroud, K.J. Choi

2:10 p.m. -- D.J. Trahan, Josh Teater, Peter Uihlein

2:20 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Tom Hoge, Brandon Hagy

2:30 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

2:40 p.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Rufus Brijalba

2:50 p.m. -- Julian Etulain, Adam Svensson, Zack Fischer

3 p.m. -- Curtis Luck, Roberto Diaz, Chip McDaniel

Tee No. 10

8:20 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Sam Saunders, Brandon Harkins

8:30 a.m. -- Richy Werenski, Ryan Blaum, Lucas Bjerregaard

8:40 a.m. -- Ernie Els, Joaquin Niemann, Justin Harding

8:50 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Andrew Landry, Jimmy Walker

9 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau, Jim Furyk

9:10 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Si Woo Kim, Jonas Blixt

9:20 a.m. -- Jonathan Byrd, Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power

9:30 a.m. -- John Senden, Harris English, Shawn Stefani

9:40 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Alex Prugh, Sungjae Im

9:50 a.m. -- Anders Albertson, Jim Knous, Paul Barjon

10 a.m. -- Seth Reeves, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Roland Thatcher

10:10 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Cameron Davis, Kristoffer Ventura

1:10 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Trey Mullinax, Corey Conners

1:20 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Padraig Harrington, Bud Cauley

1:30 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Chris Kirk, Sung Kang

1:40 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Cody Gribble, Luke Donald

1:50 p.m. -- Ryan Armour, Russell Henley, Hudson Swafford

2 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Rod Pampling, Smylie Kaufman

2:10 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Harold Varner III, Tyler Duncan

2:20 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Ollie Schniederjans, Beau Hossler

2:30 p.m. -- Robert Streb, Martin Laird, Denny McCarthy

2:40 p.m. -- Ben Silverman, Max Homa, Kramer Hickok

2:50 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Hank Lebioda, Scottie Scheffler

3 p.m. -- Roger Sloan, Chase Wright, Joost Luiten