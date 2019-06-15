2019 U.S. Open live blog: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth off and running at Pebble Beach

The third round of the U.S. Open is already well underway at Pebble Beach, but we still have a ways to go until the real action starts. The leaders don't tee off for a full three hours, with Gary Woodland and Justin Rose set to peg it at 2:45 p.m. PDT, 5:45 p.m. ET. It's going to be quite the spectacle, and you can watch it all in prime time on the East Coast. Hard to beat that.

(U.S. Open 2019: Scroll down for the latest updates from Round 3.)

But for now, we'll have you covered on all the important updates from the early portion of Moving Day. Keep it right here to follow Tiger Woods (2:27 p.m. ET), Phil Mickelson (3 p.m. ET) and Jordan Spieth (3:22 p.m. ET), as well as the other early movers like Rickie Fowler, who is out on the course and looking to bounce back from a second-round 77 that sent him tumbling down the leader board. It looks like it'll be another chilly, overcast day at Pebble, with winds peaking at just over 10 mph. Will someone make a big jump or is this thing already over? We're about to find out on Saturday afternoon at the U.S. Open, when crazy things tend to happen.

(All times eastern)

5:24 p.m. : Rory McIlroy's third round is underway, but he's going to have his work cut out from the right-hand rough. That missed the fairway by a lot—not a look at birdie at the easier opening hole.

5:20 p.m. : Jon Rahm gets back to even for the day with a great birdie at the third hole, after he went flag-hunting to this left-hand hole location. Rahm is back to 3-under for the tournament, where he's joined at that mark by Danny Willett ( through 15); Francesco Molinari (through 5); Jim Furyk (through 6); Graeme McDowell (through 3) and Scott Piercy (through 3)

5:14 p.m.: The putting struggles continue for Brooks Koepka, who actually hit a great putt at the first but it came up inches short. His playing partner, England's Matt Wallace, also made par to begin his round.

5:07 p.m.: Dustin Johnson settles for birdie at the sixth and is back at four under, tied with Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka, who just got his round under way and found the fairway at No. 1. We're less than 40 minutes from Gary Woodland and Justin Rose getting their third rounds going, and we're less than 20 minutes from Rory McIlroy's tee time. It's about to get LIT.

4:58 p.m.: Phil Mickelson hits one of the longest drives of the week at No. 9, a 375-yard "hellacious seed" that leaves him with just 150 in. He put his approach to 20 feet and hit a good putt but it was too firm. Another par to stay at two under.

Back at the fifth, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes his second birdie of the day to reach four under. Strong start from the young Englishman, who was 125/1 at the beginning of the week and is now just five off the lead.

Up ahead at six, Dustin Johnson finds the green in two and has a great look at eagle, which could pull him within four if he converts.

Tiger Woods' ugly day continues, as he makes another bogey at the 12th, his fourth of the round, to fall to two over.

4:46 p.m.: Oh myyyy goodness what a putt from Phil at the eighth, but it comes up one revolution short and he remains at two under. Lefty is locked in at the moment. If he can just gets some putts to fall he may get in this thing.

Back at the fifth, Dustin makes a momentum-killing bogey to fall back to three under.

4:43 p.m.: Lefty makes his par at the 7th, then finds the green in regulation at No. 8 and has a good look at birdie. Speaking of birdies, Dustin Johnson just made another at the fourth and is now four under. Don't let DJ get hot!

4:30 p.m.: Phil Mickelson makes his first birdie of the day at the par-5 sixth, which gets him to two under. At the seventh, he throws one right of the flag and spins it back to about 15 feet. Big moment for Lefty coming up.

4:26 p.m.: The difficult ninth and 10th holes claim their latest victim in Danny Willett, who goes bogey-bogey to drop to two under overall. That means his fellow countryman, Matthew Fitzpatrick, is the closest to the leaders thanks to his birdie at the par-4 second that gets him to three under. Just as we typed that, Dustin Johnson joined Fitzpatrick with a birdie conversion (at long last!) at the third hole. Can DJ finally get it rolling?

4:20 p.m.: Great second shot from Tiger at the ninth and wouldn't you know it, he missed another putt, and this one wasn't particularly close. One-over 36 for Woods on the front.

4:13 p.m.: Fairway and green for Tiger Woods at the eighth, and he walks off with a two-putt par. At the ninth, he smokes a drive that rolls down the hill, which still leaves him with 200 yards to the pin.

Phil Mickelson has started his round with five consecutive pars, and he just hit another fairway at the par-5 sixth. Would have liked a birdie or two on those first few holes, pars are always good for Lefty at a U.S. Open. That said, he needs at least a birdie at the sixth to start moving up the board.

3:55 p.m.: After going way long, Tiger three-putts the seventh hole and falls back to one over. Yikes.

Speaking of poor putting, Dustin Johnson finds the first green from the thick rough and rolls it to just six feet and.... misses another one. Scary to thing how many under he could be if he was rolling it well.

3:47 p.m.: Tiger's second at the sixth was short left, and he took putter from off the green and came up about five feet short and then missed the birdie putt. Big dagger after that drive.

3:41 p.m.: After coming up 10 feet short with his birdie putt, Phil Mickelson holes a big par save at the third hole. Could be the momentum he needs, especially headed to the fourth, a hole you need birdie on to have a chance to make a move today.

3:31 p.m.: Another birdie for Danny Willett at the par-3 seventh, getting him to four under for the tournament and just five back. Quite the story developing for the former Masters winner, who completely lost his game the last few years but has slowly crawled back. Posting a number on Saturday at the U.S. Open would be his biggest "I'm back" statement yet.

Back at the sixth tee, Tiger splits the fairway with his tee shot. Is it too soon to start dreaming of an eagle (yes) ?

3:27 p.m.: Wow! Just as we wrote Tiger off, he buries another birdie at the par-3 fifth, this one from 25 feet, to get back to level par for the tournament. Ok Tiger, Ok.

3:25 p.m.: Phil Mickelson absolutely laced a drive at No. 2 and hit another spinny approach shot that left him with a long birdie try. Two putts and another par for Lefty to keep him at one under.

3:24 p.m.: Surprise, surprise, Danny Willett also joins Hideki Matsuyama at three under with his third birdie in his first six holes.

3:20 p.m.: Tiger is on the board with a birdie at the fourth, where he smartly played an iron off the tee and flipped a wedge to a few feet. He's back to one over for the tournament.

The biggest mover of the day is Hideki Matsuyama, who has made four birdies on his first six holes and one bogey to reach three under four the championship. Always baffling to remember he still has yet to win his first major.

3:10 p.m.: Rickie Fowler drops a shot at the ninth and falls back to one under, putting him one back of Danny Willett and Hideki Matsuyama, who are each two under through five holes and two under for the tournament. Back at No. 1, Phil Mickelson starts his third round with a par.

3:06 p.m.: Woods goes pin-hunting at the third and comes up well short in a bunker, where he took his medicine and played it safely to the left part of the green rather than go for the back right pin again. His long par try misses, and he'll drop to two over. That should just about do it for Tiger this week.

3 p.m.: Tiger found the fairway at the second, then hit an excellent approach in, but the putter remains cold. He misses a makable birdie putt and it never even had a chance. At the third, he finds another fairway. Could use a birdie ASAP.

Rickie Fowler almost kept his birdie train rolling at the eighth, where he hit the flag stick from a green side bunker on his third. He settled for par and remains at three under for the round, two under overall.

2:38 p.m.: Tiger's 14-foot par putt didn't catch the left edge. He's now made three straight bogeys including his final two yesterday, dropping him to one over for the tournament. At the seventh, Rickie Fowler drains a long one for his second birdie in a row, getting him to two under. His three under round is tied for the best on the course, and he's now the closest to the leaders.

2:32 p.m.: Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau each make birdie at No. 6, which gets Fowler to one under and Bryson to one over overall. Back at the first, Tiger Woods gets his third round underway by missing the fairway with an iron, then chopping out his second shot short of the green and then hitting one of his weakest chip shots of the week. Not a great start.

2:17 p.m.: No one is going crazy low in the morning at Pebble Beach, but England's Tyrell Hatton has made a somewhat significant move. He just made his fourth birdie of the round at the par-4 15th after nearly holing his approach shot for eagle. Hatton is three under on the round, one under for the tournament. Way back at the par-5 sixth, Jason Day rolls in an eagle putt to join Hatton at one under overall. They are the closest two players to the lead, and they're still eight back.

Rickie Fowler just found the green in two at the sixth, giving him a chance to get into red figures for the championship.