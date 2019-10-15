2019 CJ Cup tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour heads to Asia for a three-tournament swing, which begins this week in South Korea at The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges. The tour then heads to Japan for the inaugural ZOZO Championship, followed by the WGC-HSBC Champions in China.

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion at the CJ Cup, and is in the field this week, as is Justin Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017. Koepka shot a seven-under 29 on the front nine during the final round in 2018 en route to winning the title. The victory pushed Koepka to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career. Koepka shot the 54-hole and 72-hole scoring record when he finished with a 21-under 267, four strokes better than runner-up Gary Woodland.

RELATED: Appreciate the PGA Tour's fall schedule for what it is instead of what it is not

A limited-field, 78-player event will be played at Jeju Island for a purse of $9.75 million, the winner earning $1.755 million. Sixteen golfers from South Korea are in the field, including PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Sungjae Im.

This will be Phil Mickelson's first CJ Cup, as well as Jordan Spieth's 2019-'20 season debut.

TV Schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Wednesday through Saturday from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. EDT.

Thursday Tee Times (all times local/EDT)

Tee No. 1

8 a.m./7 p.m. Weds -- Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

8:10 a.m./7:10 p.m. Weds -- Ryan Moore, Brian Stuard, Soomin Lee

8:20 a.m./7:20 p.m. Weds -- C.T. Pan, Corey Conners, Scott Piercy

8:30 a.m./7:30 p.m. Weds -- J.B. Holmes, Adam Long, Ian Poulter

8:40 a.m./7:40 p.m. Weds -- Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli, Chez Reavie

8:50 a.m./7:50 p.m. Weds -- Max Homa, Charles Howell III, Pat Perez

9 a.m./8 p.m. Weds -- Luke List, Wyndham Clark, Tae Hee Lee

9:10 a.m./8:10 p.m. Weds -- Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Jazz Janewattananond

9:20 a.m./8:20 p.m. Weds -- Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sungjae Im

9:30 a.m./8:30 p.m. Weds -- Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim

9:40 a.m./8:40 p.m. Weds -- Matthew Wolff, Andrew Putnam, Danny Willett

9:50 a.m./8:50 p.m. Weds -- Byeong Hun An, Abraham Ancer, Kyongjun Moon

10 a.m./9 p.m. Weds -- Cameron Smith, Vikto Hovland, Hyungjoon Lee

Tee No. 10

8 a.m./7 p.m. Weds -- Branden Grace, Lucas Glover, Sanghyun Park

8:10 a.m./7:10 p.m. Weds -- Vaughn Taylor, Danny Lee, Jeongwoo Ham

8:20 a.m./7:20 p.m. Weds -- Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman

8:30 a.m./7:30 p.m. Weds -- Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood

8:40 a.m./7:40 p.m. Weds-- Kevin Na, Graeme McDowell, K.J. Choi

8:50 a.m./7:50 p.m. Weds -- Harold Varner III, Tyrrell Hatton, Yi Keun Chang

9 a.m./8 p.m. Weds -- Joel Dahmen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Yongjun Bae

9:10 a.m./8:10 p.m. Weds -- Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini, Jung-gon Hwang

9:20 a.m./8:20 p.m. Weds -- Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chase Koepka

9:30 a.m./8:30 p.m. Weds -- Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt

9:40 a.m./8:40 p.m. Weds -- Sung Kang, Kevin Tway, Michael Kim

9:50 a.m./8:50 p.m. Weds -- Coillin Morikawa, Ryan Palmer, Billy Horschel

10 a.m./9 p.m. Weds -- Matt Jones, Wonjoon Lee, Whee Kim

RELATED: Phil Mickelson holds a nearly 26-year-old streak that could end this week at the CJ Cup

Friday Tee Times (all times local/EDT)

Tee No. 1

8 a.m./7 p.m. Thurs. -- Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini, Jung-gon Hwang

8:10 a.m./7:10 p.m. Thurs. -- Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chase Koepka

8:20 a.m./7:20 p.m. Thurs. -- Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt

8:30 a.m./7:30 p.m. Thurs. -- Sung Kang, Kevin Tway, Michael Kim

8:40 a.m./7:40 p.m. Thurs. -- Coillin Morikawa, Ryan Palmer, Billy Horschel

8:50 a.m./7:50 p.m. Thurs. -- Matt Jones, Wonjoon Lee, Whee Kim

9 a.m./8 p.m. Thurs. -- Branden Grace, Lucas Glover, Sanghyun Park

9:10 a.m./8:10 p.m. Thurs. -- Vaughn Taylor, Danny Lee, Jeongwoo Ham

9:20 a.m./8:20 p.m. Thurs. -- Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman

9:30 a.m./8:30 p.m. Thurs. -- Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood

9:40 a.m./8:40 p.m. Thurs. -- Kevin Na, Graeme McDowell, K.J. Choi

9:50 a.m./8:50 p.m. Thurs. -- Harold Varner III, Tyrrell Hatton, Yi Keun Chang

10 a.m./9 p.m. Thurs. -- Joel Dahmen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Yongjun Bae

Tee No. 10

8 a.m./7 p.m. Thurs. -- Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Jazz Janewattananond

8:10 a.m./7:10 p.m. Thurs. -- Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sungjae Im

8:20 a.m./7:20 p.m. Thurs. -- Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim

8:30 a.m./7:30 p.m. Thurs. -- Matthew Wolff, Andrew Putnam, Danny Willett

8:40 a.m./7:40 p.m. Thurs. -- Byeong Hun An, Abraham Ancer, Kyongjun Moon

8:50 a.m./7:50 p.m. Thurs. -- Cameron Smith, Vikto Hovland, Hyungjoon Lee

9 a.m./8 p.m. Thurs. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

9:10 a.m./8:10 p.m. Thurs. -- Ryan Moore, Brian Stuard, Soomin Lee

9:20 a.m./8:20 p.m. Thurs. -- C.T. Pan, Corey Conners, Scott Piercy

9:30 a.m./8:30 p.m. Thurs. -- J.B. Holmes, Adam Long, Ian Poulter

9:40 a.m./8:40 p.m. Thurs. -- Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli, Chez Reavie

9:50 a.m./8:50 p.m. Thurs. -- Max Homa, Charles Howell III, Pat Perez

10 a.m./9 p.m. Thurs. -- Luke List, Wyndham Clark, Tae Hee Lee

RELATED: Everything you need to know about "The Challenge: Japan Skins"