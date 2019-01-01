PGA Tour2 hours ago

2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions tee times, viewer's guide

Following a mini offseason, the PGA Tour returns this week in Maui, Hawaii with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first event of 2019. The field, which consists only of PGA Tour winners from the previous calendar year, will take on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, host of the tournament since 1999.

Of the 37 winners from last year, 34 made the trip to Hawaii, with only Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose electing to not tee it up. Defending champion Dustin Johnson leads the way as he looks to win the event for a third time, something only five players have done in the tournament's 66-year history. Johnson will play the opening two rounds alongside Bryson DeChambeau, who hopes to continue a red-hot stretch that's included three wins in his last five PGA Tour starts.

Another to watch is Brooks Koepka, who begins 2019 as World No. 1 but could quickly lose it again to Rose if he doesn't post a strong finish in Maui. Former World No. 1s Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Justin Thomas are also in the Sentry field.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET as well as Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Hawaii on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

No. 1 Tee

3 p.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Cameron Champ

3:10 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Troy Merritt

3:20 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Michael Kim

3:30 p.m. -- Ted Potter, Jr., Scott Piercy

3:40 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, Brice Garnett

3:50 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Ian Poulter

4 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Andrew Landry

4:10 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire

4:20 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Kevin Na

4:30 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Paul Casey

4:40 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm

4:50 p.m. -- Jason Day, Francesco Molinari

5 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

5:10 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson

5:20 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka

5:30 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas

5:40 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson

