2019 Sanderson Farms Championship tee times, viewer's guide

Upgraded for the 2019-'20 PGA Tour season, the Sanderson Farms Championship has a standalone date for the first time in its history. That means this week's tournament comes with all of the benefits of a standard, regular-season tour event. The overall purse will be $6.6 million with a $1,188,000 payday for the winner, which is a 50-percent increase from 2018.

Among those competing at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi will be Cameron Champ, the defending champion. Champ was one of five rookies to advance to the BMW Championship last season and will be a member of a featured group at SFC along with Ryan Armour and Bill Haas. Each member of the trio has won at Sanderson Farms with Armour and Haas's victories coming in 2017 and 2010, respectively.

RELATED: Cameron Champ made winning look easy at the 2018 Sanderson Farms. Nearly a year later, he knows better

One of the 156 players set to tee off on Thursday is 17-year-old Akshay Bhatia making his professional debut. Fifth in the World Amateur rankings, Bhatia is in the field via a sponsor's exemption after forgoing college to turn pro.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m. EDT, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 3-6 p.m. EDT.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

7 a.m. -- Jamie Lovemark, Zac Blair, Mark Hubbard

7:10 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Tim Herron, Morgan Hoffmann

7:21 a.m. -- Billy Hurley III, John Rollins, Tom Hoge

7:31 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Ted Potter, Jr., Austin Cook

7:42 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Brice Garnett, Patton Kizzire

7:52 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Kevin Stadler, K.J. Choi

8:03 a.m. -- John Merrick, Roberto Castro, Luke List

8:13 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Matt Every, J.J. Spaun

8:24 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Jonathan Byrd, Ricky Barnes

8:34 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Cameron Percy, Wyndham Clark

8:45 a.m. -- Rhein Gibson, Scott Harrington, Adam Svensson

8:55 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Tyler McCumber, Stephan Jaeger

9:06 a.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Cameron Davis, Chandler Phillips

12 noon -- John Senden, Sam Ryder, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

12:10 p.m. -- Fabián Gómez, Boo Weekley, Brendon de Jonge

12:21 p.m. -- Richy Werenski, Sungjae Im, Doc Redman

12:31 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, Ryan Armour, Bill Haas

12:42 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Corey Conners, Adam Long

12:52 p.m. -- David Lingmerth, Ben Martin, Sepp Straka

1:03 p.m. -- George McNeill, Freddie Jacobson, Josh Teater

1:13 p.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Harris English, Adam Schenk

1:24 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Scott Brown, Brian Gay

1:34 p.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Ryan Brehm, Davis Riley

1:45 p.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Lanto Griffin, Michael Gligic

1:55 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Nelson Ledesma, Michael Gellerman

2:06 p.m. -- Ben Taylor, Bo Hoag, Will Gordon

[RELATED: Which young star might be next to win their first PGA Tour title, according to oddsmakers?](https://www.golfdigest.com/story/2019-sanderson-farms-championship-odds-which-young-star-might-be-next-to-win-their-first-pga-tour-title-according-to-oddsmakers

Tee No. 10

7 a.m. -- Johnson Wagner, Robert Garrigus, Daniel Chopra

7:10 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Sangmoon Bae, David Hearn

7:21 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Robert Streb, Robert Allenby

7:31 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink

7:42 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli, Si Woo Kim

7:52 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, D.J. Trahan, Anirban Lahiri

8:03 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Nick Taylor, Matt Jones

8:13 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Cameron Tringale, Bronson Burgoon

8:24 a.m. -- Ryan Blaum, Sam Burns, Robby Shelton

8:34 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Harry Higgs, Braden Thornberry

8:45 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Mark Anderson, Chase Seiffert

8:55 a.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Chris Baker, Justin Suh

9:06 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Zach Sucher, Chip McDaniel

12 noon -- Ben Crane, Derek Ernst, Byeong Hun An

12:10 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Scott Stallings, Sebastián Muñoz

12:21 p.m. -- Chad Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Tim Wilkinson

12:31 p.m. -- Jim Herman, Martin Trainer, Aaron Wise

12:42 p.m. -- Grayson Murray, Jimmy Walker, Lucas Glover

12:52 p.m. -- Alex Cejka, Michael Thompson, Shawn Stefani

1:03 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Tommy Gainey, Peter McLachlin

1:13 p.m. -- J.J. Henry, Carlos Ortiz, Denny McCarthy

1:24 p.m. -- Arjun Atwal, Brandon Hagy, Scottie Scheffler

1:34 p.m. -- Rafael Campos, Sebastian Cappelen, Akshay Bhatia

1:45 p.m. -- Wes Roach, Hank Lebioda, Greg Sonnier

1:55 p.m. -- Doug Ghim, Joseph Bramlett, Vincent Whaley

2:06 p.m. -- Vince Covello, Matthew NeSmith, Garrett Osborn

[RELATED: 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship odds: Which young star might be next to win their first PGA Tour title, according to oddsmakers](https://www.golfdigest.com/story/2019-sanderson-farms-championship-odds-which-young-star-might-be-next-to-win-their-first-pga-tour-title-according-to-oddsmakers