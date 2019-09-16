2019 Sanderson Farms Championship odds: Which young star might be next to win their first PGA Tour title, according to oddsmakers

Joaquin Niemann joined elite company last week with his six-stroke win at The Greenbrier, becoming just the third non-American to win on the PGA Tour before turning 21. He also becomes yet another young star to earn a victory in the past couple of months, joining the likes of Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa, who each won at the end of last season.

Niemann, fresh off that win, enters the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship as the betting favorite at 12-1, the same number that rookie Viktor Hovland was at last week (Hovland is over on the European Tour at the BMW PGA Championship this week). Niemann's elite form since July warrants these low odds, as Niemann ranks in the top five in this field in every strokes-gained ball-striking stat per FantasyNational.com. But there are a lot of other young talented players for this week's event at the Country Club of Jackson, where Cameron Champ won last year . Champ, by the way, is 50-1. Scottie Scheffler ( pictured ) is 22-1, and he's coming off a top-10 finish in his first event of his rookie season.

RELATED: Cameron Champ made winning look easy at the 2018 Sanderson Farms. Nearly a year later, he knows better

Here are the full odds for this week's Sanderson Farms Championship, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

Joaquin Niemann: 12-1

Brandt Snedeker: 18-1

Lucas Glover: 20-1

Sungjae Im: 20-1

Byeong Hun An: 22-1

Scottie Scheffler: 22-1

Brian Harman: 31-1

Cameron Smith: 31-1

Corey Conners: 34-1

J.T. Poston: 37-1

Dylan Frittelli: 40-1

Emiliano Grillo: 40-1

Russell Henley: 42-1

Vaughn Taylor: 42-1

Aaron Wise: 48-1

Austin Cook: 48-1

Si Woo Kim: 48-1

Cameron Champ: 50-1

Denny McCarthy: 50-1

Martin Laird: 50-1

Wyndham Clark: 50-1

Kyle Stanley: 55-1

Bronson Burgoon: 60-1

Cameron Tringale: 60-1

Kevin Streelman: 60-1

Nick Taylor: 60-1

Richy Werenski: 60-1

Sam Burns: 60-1

Zach Johnson: 60-1

Bill Haas: 65-1

Charley Hoffman: 65-1

Harris English: 65-1

Ryan Armour: 65-1

Sam Ryder: 65-1

Sebastian Munoz: 65-1

Grayson Murray: 70-1

Lanto Griffin: 70-1

Luke List: 70-1

Matt Jones: 70-1

Robert Streb: 70-1

Tom Hoge: 70-1

Adam Long: 80-1

Adam Schenk: 80-1

Carlos Ortiz: 80-1

Chesson Hadley: 80-1

Doc Redman: 80-1

Hank Lebioda: 80-1

Jason Dufner: 80-1

Jimmy Walker: 80-1

Kramer Hickok: 80-1

Patrick Rodgers: 80-1

Patton Kizzire: 80-1

Robby Shelton: 80-1

Roberto Castro: 80-1

Andrew Landry: 90-1

Brandon Hagy: 90-1

Brian Stuard: 90-1

Brice Garnett: 90-1

Harry Higgs: 90-1

J.J. Spaun: 90-1

Joseph Bramlett: 90-1

Michael Thompson: 90-1

Peter Uihlein: 90-1

Scott Stallings: 90-1

Sepp Straka: 90-1

Anirban Lahiri: 100-1

Cameron Percy: 100-1

D.J. Trahan: 100-1

Dominic Bozzelli: 100-1

Doug Ghim: 100-1

Mark Hubbard: 100-1

Peter Malnati: 100-1

Scott Brown: 100-1

Scott Harrington: 100-1

Shawn Stefani: 100-1

Zack Sucher: 100-1

Cameron Davis: 130-1

Chris Baker: 130-1

David Hearn: 130-1

Fabian Gomez: 130-1

Josh Teater: 130-1

Ryan Brehm: 130-1

Zac Blair: 130-1

Brendon Todd: 130-1

RELATED: PGA Tour rookie Chris Baker earned his card by learning to dream big in towns small

Henrik Norlander: 150-1

Matthew NeSmith: 150-1

Seamus Power: 150-1

Tyler Duncan: 150-1

Tyler McCumber: 150-1

Ben Martin: 210-1

Bo Hoag: 210-1

Brian Gay: 210-1

Chase Seiffert: 210-1

David Lingmerth: 210-1

Jamie Lovemark: 210-1

Johnson Wagner: 210-1

Jonathan Byrd: 210-1

K.H. Lee: 210-1

Mark Anderson: 210-1

Maverick McNealy: 210-1

Rob Oppehnheim: 210-1

Ryan Blaum: 210-1

Ted Potter, Jr.: 210-1

Wes Roach: 210-1

Jim Herman: 260-1

Justin Suh: 260-1

Matt Every: 260-1

Morgan Hoffmann: 260-1

Rafael Campos: 260-1

Sebastian Cappelen: 260-1

Stewart Cink: 260-1

Akshay Bhatia: 320-1

Alex Cejka: 320-1

Ben Crane: 320-1

Ben Taylor: 320-1

Billy Hurley III: 320-1

Braden Thornberry: 320-1

Chad Campbell: 320-1

Chandler Phillips: 320-1

Davis Riley: 320-1

George McNeill: 320-1

K.J. Choi: 320-1

Rhein Gibson: 320-1

Ricky Barnes: 320-1

Robert Garrigus: 320-1

Sang-Moon Bae: 320-1

Tim Wilkinson: 320-1

Vince Covello: 320-1

Vincent Whaley: 320-1

Will Gordon: 320-1

Xinjun Zhang: 320-1

Derek Ernst: 420-1

John Rollins: 420-1

Kevin Stadler: 420-1

Martin Trainer: 420-1

Arjun Atwal: 500-1

Boo Weekley: 500-1

Brendon De Jonge: 500-1

Daniel Chopra: 500-1

Greg Sonnier: 500-1

John Senden: 500-1

Michael Kim: 500-1

Parker McLahlin: 500-1

Robert Allenby: 500-1

Tim Herron: 500-1

Tommy Gainey III: 500-1

RELATED: 11 PGA Tour sleepers to watch in the 2019-2020 season

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS