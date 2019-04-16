2019 RBC Heritage tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour makes its lone stop in South Carolina this week for the RBC Heritage, held at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island since the tournament's inception in 1969. It is one of five tournaments given invitational status on tour, with a much smaller field of 132 players that can qualify based on specific criteria.

The RBC Heritage is one of the more underrated events of the year, featuring a laid-back environment given the setting, field size and the fact that it follows the season's first major played up the road in Augusta, Georgia. Many players who played in the Masters will also make the short, two-and-a-half hour trip to Harbour Town Golf Links, which is one of the more fun and strategic challenges they face all season. The course, designed by Pete Dye, is one of the shortest on the schedule, but that doesn't make it any less difficult. It rewards good iron players with the ability to shape shots and think their way around.

This year's RBC Heritage field is a strong one, featuring Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau, Marc Leishman and Kevin Kisner. Past champions like Jim Furyk, Davis Love III and Boo Weekley will also tee it up and look to continue to have success on the Pete Dye track.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

