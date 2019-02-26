2019 Honda Classic tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour begins its annual Florida swing this week with the Honda Classic, held at PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The tournament is played on the Champion course designed by Jack Nicklaus, famous for "The Bear Trap," one of the most difficult three-hole stretches on tour.

This year's Honda will have a bit of a different feel, as the field is considerably weaker than in year's past due to the changes to the PGA Tour schedule . With the WGC-Mexico last week and the Players Championship just a few weeks from now, a few marquee names that were staples at the Honda have dropped the event from their schedule. Most notable among those names are Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who each played in Mexico and will take this week off before returning next week at Bay Hill.

There are still plenty of draws this week though, including defending champion Justin Thomas and 2017 champion Rickie Fowler, who will play alongside each other on Thursday and Friday. Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia are also in the field.

RELATED: Erik Compton Monday qualifies for the Honda Classic

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. NBC will take over on the weekend.

Leader board

Follow all the action from West Palm Beach on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch

6:55 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Morgan Hoffmann, Shawn Stefani

7:05 a.m. -- J.J. Henry, Danny Lee, Matt Wallace

7:15 a.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Kyle Stanley, Zach Johnson

7:25 a.m. -- Grayson Murray, Hudson Swafford, Rod Pampling

7:35 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Cody Gribble, Jim Furyk

7:45 a.m. -- Martin Trainer, Jonas Blixt, Russell Henley

7:55 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Brandon Hagy, Blayne Barber

8:05 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Ben Crane, Anirban Lahiri

8:15 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, John Huh, Scott Langley

8:25 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Wyndham Clark, Drew Nesbitt

8:35 a.m. -- Max Homa, Sam Burns, Curtis Luck

11:35 a.m. -- Harris English, Rory Sabbatini, Roberto Castro

11:45 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Ryan Palmer, Cameron Tringale

11:55 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Chesson Hadley, J.T. Poston

12:05 p.m. -- Austin Cook, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman

12:15 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Andrew Landry, Brice Garnett

12:25 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer

12:35 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel

12:45 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Matt Jones, Keith Mitchell

12:55 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, Sam Saunders, Trey Mullinax

1:05 p.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Kyle Jones, Lucas Bjerregaard

1:15 p.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Julian Etulain, Kramer Hickok

1:25 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Sepp Straka, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Kelly Kraft, Seamus Power

6:55 a.m. -- Hunter Mahan, Johnson Wagner, C.T. Pan

7:05 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Alex Prugh, Tyler Duncan

7:15 a.m. -- Ryan Armour, Emiliano Grillo, Vijay Singh

7:25 a.m. -- Brady Schnell, D.A. Points, Stewart Cink

7:35 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Ernie Els, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7:45 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Jhonattan Vegas

7:55 a.m. -- Luke List, Patrick Rodgers, Alex Noren

8:05 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Nick Taylor, Ryan Blaum

8:15 a.m. -- Ben Silverman, Anders Albertson, Jim Knous

8:25 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Seth Reeves, Hank Lebioda

8:35 a.m. -- Adam Schenk, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez

11:35 a.m. -- Nick Watney, Ollie Schniederjans, Sungjae Im

11:45 a.m. -- Bronson Burgoon, Joel Dahmen, Brandon Harkins

11:55 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Freddie Jacobson, Tom Hoge

12:05 p.m. -- Adam Long, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith

12:15 p.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Russell Knox, Jim Herman

12:25 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker

12:35 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Brian Gay, Richy Werenski

12:45 p.m. -- Scott Brown, Peter Uihlein, Joaquin Niemann

12:55 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Lucas Glover, Whee Kim

1:05 p.m. -- Roger Sloan, Cameron Davis, David Pastore

1:15 p.m. -- Chase Wright, Joey Garber, Austen Truslow

1:25 p.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Roberto Diaz, Andrew Filbert