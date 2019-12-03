2019 Hero World Challenge tee times, viewer's guide

To give those in the field who are heading over to Australia for next week’s Presidents Cup a little extra time to recover from jet lag--including U.S. playing captain Tiger Woods--this week's Hero World Challenge has a special Wednesday start and Saturday finish. Of the 18 players teeing off at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas, 11 of them are American Presidents Cup golfers.

Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and Woods will all be at the Hero preparing to represent the U.S. team. Woods, who is also the tournament host with the proceeds of the event benefiting his foundation, is playing for the first time since winning the Zozo Championship in October to tie Sam Snead’s PGA Tour record for career wins (82).

That's not the longest break of anyone in the field, however. Fowler is competing for the first time since August when he finished in the top 20 at the Tour Championship. After that, he took time off to get married in October, then needed more time off after contracting an intestinal bacterial infection during his honeymoon. This limited-field invitational will be a chance for him to get back into the swing of things before heading to Australia to represent the U.S.

Along with the Presidents Cup crew will be Jordan Spieth, who is on the verge of going winless for the second straight year. Spieth tied for third in this event in his last appearance in 2017 and won in 2014 when the Hero World Challenge was played at Isleworth Country Club outside Orlando.

The winner of the Hero World Challenge will receive $1 million of the $3.5 million purse. All golfers will pick up OWGR points as well. Jon Rahm is the defending champion.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Wednesday and Thursday from 1-4 p.m. EDT, as well as Friday from 11-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. NBC will be airing the Hero World Challenge Final Round on Saturday from 12-3 p.m.

Wednesday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

10:40 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Jon Rahm

10:51 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson

11:02 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:13 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson

11:24 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay

11:35 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

11:46 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau

11:57 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Matt Kuchar

