2019 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour continues its West Coast Swing this week with the Farmers Insurance Open, played at Torrey Pines in San Diego, Calif. Players will play both the North Course and South Course in the first two rounds, with the final 36 holes being contested on the South Course, which hosted the U.S. Open in 2008 won by Tiger Woods.

Speaking of Tiger Woods, you may have heard he's back in action this week, making his 2019 debut at a course he's won at eight times. Seven of those have come in this event, the most recent in 2013 when he won by four strokes as part of his five-win, Player of the Year season. We last saw Woods this season in his own event, the 2018 Hero World Challenge, where he struggled mightily, finishing second-to-last. As always, all eyes will be on Woods this week as he looks to return to his end-of-the-summer form that helped him win the Tour Championship and contend in the season's final two majors. He tees off on Thursday alongside Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau at 10:40 a.m. local time, 1:40 p.m. ET.

Woods is not the only show in town this week. This year's Farmers field has a marquee event feel to it, featuring Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler. Among the other notables teeing it up are a pair of Masters winners in Patrick Reed and Adam Scott, as well as Alex Noren and Marc Leishman.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from San Diego on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

No. 1 Tee, South Course

12 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Michael Thompson, Brandon Hagy

12:10 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Peter Uihlein, Denny McCarthy

12:20 p.m. -- Pat Perez, Jonas Blixt, Rod Pampling

12:30 p.m. -- Adam Long, Gary Woodland, Stewart Cink

12:40 p.m. -- James Hahn, Rory Sabbatini, Kelly Kraft

12:50 p.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Ben Silverman, Wyndham Clark

1 p.m. -- Julian Etulain, Chris Thompson, Bruce Doucett

1:10 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Luke List, Whee Kim

1:20 p.m. -- Alex Cejka, J.J. Spaun, Bronson Burgoon

1:30 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott

1:40 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods, Tony Finau

1:50 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Sam Saunders, J.T. Poston

2 p.m. -- Talor Gooch, Kyle Jones, Nick Hardy

No. 10 Tee

12 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, John Huh, Sungjae Im

12:10 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Ben Crane, Cameron Tringale

12:20 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Brendan Steele, Chris Stroud

12:30 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, Cameron Champ, Michael Kim

12:40 p.m. -- Fabian Gomez, Scott Brown, Nick Watney

12:50 p.m. -- Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Joey Garber, Viktor Hovland

1 p.m. -- Nicholas Lindheim, Chase Wright, Cameron Davis

1:10 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Danny Lee, Roberto Castro

1:20 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen

1:30 p.m. -- D.A. Points, Cody Gribble, Jimmy Walker

1:40 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Brice Garnett, Daniel Berger

1:50 p.m. -- Robert Streb, Alex Prugh, Trey Mullinax

2 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger, Braden Thornberry

No. 1 Tee, North Course

12 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, Bud Cauley

12:10 p.m. -- Brian Davis, Jason Kokrak, Beau Hossler

12:20 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Sangmoon Bae

12:30 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Grayson Murray, Russell Knox

12:40 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Josh Teater, Richy Werenski

12:50 p.m. -- Adam Schenk, Anders Albertson, Doug Ghim

1 p.m. -- Roger Sloan, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Kenny Pigman

1:10 p.m. -- Shawn Stefani, Sung Kang, Ryan Blaum

1:20 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, J.B. Holmes, Harold Varner III

1:30 p.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim

1:40 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Kyle Stanley, Mackenzie Hughes

1:50 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Harkins, Tyler Duncan

2 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Hank Lebioda, Sepp Straka

No. 10 Tee

12 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Harris English, Ollie Schniederjans

12:10 p.m. -- Branden Grace, C.T. Pan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

12:20 p.m. -- Scott Langley, Sam Ryder, Seamus Power

12:30 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, Jon Rahm

12:40 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Jordan Spieth

12:50 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Jim Knous, John Chin

1 p.m. -- Wes Roach, Seth Reeves, Kramer Hickok

1:10 p.m. -- Morgan Hoffmann, Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann

1:20 p.m. -- John Senden, Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings

1:30 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Kevin Tway, Hudson Swafford

1:40 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Danny Willett, Jim Herman

1:50 p.m. -- Hunter Mahan, Sean O'Hair, Abraham Ancer

2 p.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Sebastian Munoz, David Pastore