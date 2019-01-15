2019 Desert Classic tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour begins its West Coast swing this week with the Desert Classic, most recently known as the CareerBuilder Challenge. The event, which was first played in 1960, features a 54-hole cut and is held on three different golf courses, PGA West's Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course, and La Quinta Country Club. The final round is held on the Stadium Course.
Last year the Desert Classic provided one of the best finishes of the season, with Jon Rahm raising the trophy after winning on the fourth sudden death playoff hole to beat Andrew Landry. Rahm, who has not registered a tour victory since, returns to the field this week to defend his title as he looks to kick start what could be a huge season for the 24-year-old Spaniard. He's already shown the sign he could take a big leap in 2019, winning Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge in December by four strokes.
Rahm won't be the only star to watch in Palm Springs this year, as the Desert Classic boasts a strong field that includes World No. 1 Justin Rose, who is making his 2019 debut, Phil Mickelson, a two-time winner of the event, Kevin Kisner and Patrick Cantlay.
TV Schedule
The Golf Channel will carry live coverage of all four rounds Thursday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.
Leader board
Follow all the action from Palm Springs on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.
Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)
Stadium Course, No. 1 Tee
11:30 a.m. -- Robert Garrigus, Will MacKenzie
11:40 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Jhonattan Vegas
11:50 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Nate Lashley
12 p.m. -- D.J. Trahan, Sam Ryder
12:10 p.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Bill Haas
12:20 p.m. -- Adam Schenk, Hank Lebioda
12:30 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Scott Brown
12:40 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman
12:50 p.m. -- Nick Watney, Anirban Lahiri
1 p.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Tyler Duncan
1:10 p.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Kevin Streelman
1:20 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Charley Hoffman
1:30 p.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
No. 10 Tee
11:30 a.m. -- Ben Martin, Steve Marino
11:40 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Rod Pampling
11:50 a.m. -- Joey Garber, Sebastian Munoz
12 p.m. -- Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston
12:10 p.m. -- Chris Stroud, Hunter Mahan
12:20 p.m. -- Roger Sloan, Michael Block
12:30 p.m. -- Fabian Gomez, Roberto Castro
12:40 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, James Hahn
12:50 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Seamus Power
1 p.m. -- Anders Albertson, John Catlin
1:10 p.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Shawn Stefani
1:20 p.m. -- Mark Wilson, John Senden
1:30 p.m. -- George Cunningham, Roberto Diaz
La Quinta Country Club, No. 1 Tee
11:30 a.m. -- Jamie Lovemark, Beau Hossler
11:40 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Zach Johnson
11:50 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Curtis Luck
12 p.m. -- Luke List, Bud Cauley
12:10 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Aaron Wise
12:20 p.m. -- Chase Wright, Adam Svensson
12:30 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Harold Varner III
12:40 p.m. -- Pat Perez, Danny Willett
12:50 p.m. -- Ben Crane, Whee Kim
1 p.m. -- John Chin, Wes Roach
1:10 p.m. -- Sam Saunders, Lucas Glover
1:20 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie
1:30 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Cameron davis
No. 10 Tee
11:30 a.m. -- Jason Gore, Josh Teater
11:40 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Daniel Berger
11:50 a.m. -- Cooper Musselman, Ben Silverman
12 p.m. -- Mike Weir, David Hearn
12:10 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Ryan Armour
12:20 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Tom Lovelady
12:30 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Bronson Burgoon
12:40 p.m. -- Johnson Wagner, Scott Stallings
12:50 p.m. -- Robert Streb, Michael Thompson
1 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Charles Reiter
1:10 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard
1:20 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Cody Gribble
1:30 p.m. -- Kyle Jones, Brady Schnell
Nicklaus Tournament Course, No. 1 Tee
11:30 a.m. -- Ryan Blaum, Chad Collins
11:40 a.m. -- D.A. Points, Grayson Murray
11:50 a.m. -- Chris Thompson, Jim Knous
12 p.m. -- Alex Cejka, John Huh
12:10 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Aaron Baddeley
12:20 p.m. -- Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Martin Piller
12:30 p.m. -- Brandon Harkins, Jonathan Byrd
12:40 p.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, J.J. Henry
12:50 p.m. -- Brandon Hagy, C.T. Pan
1 p.m. -- Martin Trainer, Seth Reeves
1:10 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Richy Werenski
1:20 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Sangmoon Bae
1:30 p.m. -- Adam Long, Nicholas Lindheim
No. 10 Tee
11:30 a.m. -- Harris English, Martin Laird
11:40 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford
11:50 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Denny McCarthy
12 p.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Trey Mullinax
12:10 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, Sean O'Hair
12:20 p.m. -- Max Homa, Julian Etulain
12:30 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Scott Langley
12:40 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Jason Dufner
12:50 p.m. -- Derek Fathauer, Ollie Schniederjans
1 p.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Alex Prugh
1:10 p.m. -- Brian Gay, Cameron Tringale
1:20 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Patton Kizzire
1:30 p.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Sepp Straka